Snowman Expert Gives Tips on Building a Fun and Creative Snowman

Photo by Showkat Chowdhury/Unsplash

Snow is predicted in much of Michigan this weekend. Don’t let it make you feel frosty, get out and enjoy it! Go sledding, skiing, or build a snowman. If you choose the latter, try kicking your creativity up a notch and make it fun for the whole family!

It took Bob Eckstein, snowman expert, seven years of research to write and illustrate his book, The Illustrated History of the Snowman. Since then, he’s given plenty advice on how to build a snowman. “Snowmen are one of man’s oldest forms of folk art,” Eckstein said.

You should begin with the ideal type of snow. “Snowfall should be pliable and workable,” Eckstein said. Then, decide on the perfect spot. “If you make a snowman in the shade, it will last longer,” Eckstein advised. Think about building your creation on the north side of your house, on a slope, or under a tree. Remember, the bigger the snowman, the longer he will take to melt.

Form a snowball and then start rolling it on the ground to make the ball bigger, packing and forming it with your hands. That will be the base of your snowman, but don’t feel obligated to build him standing up. “Build the snowman in a position that is unusual,” Eckstein said. “It can be built around something, sitting at a table, or even lying down.”

If you want to add humor, make the snowman upside down doing a head stand. Maybe put him on a lounge chair under a beach umbrella. Your snowman could be built at the end of a slide or hanging around a swing set. Or think beyond the typical snowman and construct a bride and groom or a snow princess. The possibilities are endless.

Some people like to make a snow family of all shapes and sizes — the family may even have a snow dog or cat. Once you are satisfied with the position, size, and shape of your snowman, snowwoman or snow-kids, get ready for the fun part — bringing your creation to life!

“The biggest tip is to find a way to make a nice face, whether it’s using sticks or objects found in the garage,” Eckstein said. Look at leaves or pine boughs in a new way and use them for hair. Keep in mind small snowmen make it easier for kids to decorate because the head is within their reach.

You can also make your snowman have an occupation by using a hard hat, cowboy hat, or fire fighter’s hat. Beach buckets, shovels, and molds aren’t only for making scenes in sand — try them out in snow! Does your snowman live in an igloo?

“The big lesson in snowman making is that you can’t do it wrong, as long as you give your snowman a personality,” Eckstein said.

Once your snow person or people is completed, sit back, chill out, and wait for the magic to happen.

