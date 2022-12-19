Tecumseh, MI

Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party Responsible

Tracy Stengel

Dee Ann Warner and her brother, Gregg Hardy.Photo byParker Hardy.

One look into Gregg Hardy’s eyes and you’ll see pain and frustration. It’s understandable. His sister, Dee Ann Warner, 52, was reported missing April 25, 2021, from her rural Tecumseh, Michigan home. After an unsuccessful round of investigations from Lenawee County Sherriff’s Office, the case was finally turned over to the Michigan State Police August 1, 2022.

Still … no arrest. Even after an abundance of evidence has been turned over to them from Billy Little, Jr., an investigative attorney, who has been working the case pro bono since March, 2022. All of it suggests Dee’s husband, Dale Warner, is responsible for her disappearance. Mr. Warner continues to insist Dee took off on her own accord and is probably in Mexico or Jamaica. Without money. Without a vehicle. Without touching her bank account. Without her minor daughter. But, Mr. Warner concedes, she did take a curling iron.

Tonight, on the podcast, The Interview Room, Billy Little, Jr. and Chris McDonough, a retired homicide detective and behavioral analyst who teamed up with Little to work on the case, gave an update. When they asked Gregg Hardy for a statement, beyond the anguish on his face, he showed grit, determination, and humble gratitude for the abundance of people rallying for his family.

Hardy said, “There is an incalculable number of people to thank, that I’d love to thank personally. Chris and Billy, your mode of action, your podcast, has been tremendous. Otherwise, it’s very difficult to get this stuff out and for people to see it, because it’s not being publicized.”

Regarding law enforcement’s lack of urgency to solve the case, Mr. Hardy said, “I don’t know how many people come up to me and say, ‘Why? Why? Why? Why hasn’t something been done?’ It happens to me every single time I am out in public or when someone calls me on the phone. And it is, it is tough. It’s tough enough to deal with the problem for the family, but it’s doubly tough when the community wants to help and seems so disturbed about what’s not happened.”

Mr. Hardy is referring to an ongoing concern as to how law enforcement has handled his sister’s case from the beginning. Now that Michigan State Police has taken over the case, the unease continues.

“One thing is for sure,” Mr. Hardy said, “no one can ever accuse the state police or the sheriff’s department of being biased against Dale Warner. They’ve given him every opportunity for everything you can possibly have. In my opinion, he’s been certainly treated better than the family members have.”

Mr. Hardy went on to say, “I’m going to be totally honest with you. It bothers me a lot. But we’re not giving up.” He voiced concern about Dale and Dee’s minor daughter who is still living with Dale and not allowed to see her four adult siblings or any of Dee’s side of the family. Dale Warner is facing contempt of court charges next month for not allowing the court appointed legal guardian to check on her, amongst other criminal contempt proceedings.

“What I can tell you, is we’re just doubling down. The civil cases are going to continue to push forward at an accelerated rate,” Hardy said. “Furthermore, we’re going to bring on more action, as you know, on the civil side. It’s going to get tougher. The declaration of death is going to move forward, which is going to get tougher. We’re going to bring on some additional help on the criminal trial lawyer side, for more support. We’re going to be bringing on a very experienced prosecutor for more additional help. And we’re going to push this thing forward one way or the other.”

Join the Justice for Dee Facebook page to get background information on the case and all the latest developments. Dee Ann Warner’s family continues to thank the community for their prayers and support.

