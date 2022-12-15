Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023

Photo by Ajay_suresh/Wikimedia Commons

The Midwest is familiar with Meijer stores, but there’s a new kind of Meijer store opening two new locations soon. Meijer Grocery stores will have a whole new look and a different concept from traditional Meijer supercenters. These scaled-down stores will test the theory that bigger doesn’t always mean better.

In a recent press release, Meijer announced the first two new concept stores called Meijer Grocery will open in Michigan on January 26, 2023, in Orion Township and Macomb Township. Meijer Grocery stores will be 75,000 to 90,000 square feet opposed to the average Meijer supercenter ranging from 150,000 to 250,000 square feet.

“Orion and Macomb Townships are already very familiar with our Meijer supercenters, but we believe they will benefit from the added convenience Meijer Grocery will bring to their neighborhoods,” said Don Sanderson, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Meijer. “We specifically chose to launch this new store format in southeast Michigan because we are a Michigan company that has been serving customers in Metro Detroit for decades.”

In accordance with their commitment to support local business, the two new Meijer Grocery stores will have local brands in all its departments. For instance, the bakery will have Ann Arbor-based Zingerman’s baked goods, Achatz Handmade Pie Company pies, and Crispelli’s Bakery artisan bread. In the meat department, southeast Michigan-made products will be available including Dearborn Brand, Kowalski Sausage Company, The Brinery, and Rinaldi Fresh Sausage. Frozen pizza from the Detroit-style pizza chain, Buddy’s Pizza, will also be available.

Meijer Grocery stores are designed to simplify their customer’s shopping experience. Convenience and ease are priorities. For instance, the parking area will wrap around one corner entrance, allowing for the maximum amount of parking spaces near the door.

Think of Meijer Grocery as a miniature Meijer store. There won’t be toys, electronics, apparel, or home and garden, but they will have everything you need to do your weekly grocery shopping. Meijer Grocery will have the following departments: produce and grocery, meat counter with in-store meat cutters, bakery, full-service deli, dry grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, baby, pets, card & party, and floral.

Meijer stores can be found throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. The Michigan-based retailer, privately owned and family operated, operate 499 supercenters, neighborhood markets, and Express locations.

How do you feel about the new concept of Meijer Grocery? Would you want one in your neighborhood? I’d love to read your opinion in the comments!