Target Caters to Procrastinating Holiday Shoppers with Same Day Services and Last-Minute Deals

Photo by Mjs92984/Wikimedia Commons

Maybe nothing is crossed off your holiday shopping list. Maybe you haven’t even made a list yet. No worries. Target wants to make the holiday season merry instead of scary. With their same-day services, you can procrastinate placing orders until Christmas Eve and still get your gifts within a couple hours. Target is also offering last minute deals now through December 24, 2022.

In a recent press release, Mark Schindele, Target’s executive vice president and chief stores officer said, “As guests turn to Target to finish up their holiday shopping, our stores nationwide are well-stocked, staffed with the best team in retail and ready with great deals on everything needed to host gatherings, give gifts, and celebrate the season. Whether guests choose to shop our aisles or use our convenient same-day fulfillment services, Target will save the day with fast and easy ways to get all their favorite deals, right up to the last minute.”

Target has more than 1,900 stores across the country. A whopping 75% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a Target store. Most of the stores will close at 8 PM on Christmas Eve and reopen at their regular time on December 26, 2022. Shoppers can place free Order Pickup or Drive Up orders before 6 PM local time on December 24, 2022 and pick up their purchases within a couple hours. Be sure to confirm the hours of your local store.

If you place orders totaling at least $35 before 4 pm local time through Same-Day Delivery with Shipt on December 24, 2022, you can have them delivered within an hour or two. The deliveries are free for Shipt members. If you don’t have a Shipt membership, the cost for delivery is $9.99 per order.

There are some great last-minute deals from December 18–24, 2022. PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox video games will be up to 60% off. A large selection of toys will be up to 50% off including Baby Alive, Barbie, FAO Schwarz, Monster Jam, and more! Save 40% on men’s seasonal apparel and select women’s sweaters. If you like giving gift cards, you can save 5% off all pre-paid gift cards with the use of a Target RedCard. All Game Pass gift cards will be 15% off.

How is your holiday gift shopping going this year? Are you done or just beginning? Will you be shopping at Target for those last-minute deals? I’d love to read your answers in the comments!