Missing Woman Dee Ann Warner's Husband Faces an Added Criminal Contempt of Court Proceeding

Mark Weisberg and Dale Warner waiting to face the judge. Photo by Tracy Stengel

The husband of Dee Ann Warner, who was reported missing from her rural Tecumseh, Michigan home, finally faced a judge yesterday to show cause as to why he should not be held in contempt of court for failing to comply with five court orders. Dale Warner, dressed in a grey button-down shirt, black pants, and a black puffer jacket refused to comment before entering the Honorable Catherine A. Sala’s courtroom in Lenawee County.

The 3:30 court date was delayed until 9:00 AM on January 23, 2023. Yet, Mr. Warner was issued an additional contempt of court filing regarding the minor daughter between he and Dee. In August 21, 2021, almost four months after Dee disappeared, the court appointed Suzanne Wilhelm as Guardian Ad Litem (GAL). In laymen’s terms, Ms. Wilhelm is tasked with looking out for the minor child’s interests.

On June 21, 2021, Judge Catherine A. Sala told Lawrence Lieb, attorney for Dale Warner that Ms. Wilhelm needed to meet and interview the minor child alone. After numerous requests to Mr. Lieb, Dale Warner, and Mark Weisberg, a convicted felon who has acted as Dale’s accountant, but is now referred to in court papers as his personal assistant, she has either not gotten a response or was given the runaround.

On December 6, 2022, Ms. Wilhelm advised them of two days she would be available before the December 13th hearing to give them a chance to comply. She warned if a meeting was not scheduled before the end of the day, an Ex Parte Motion to Show Cause would be filed in order to require Mr. Warner to bring the minor child in for an interview.

After what court papers refer to as “ongoing pushback” Ms. Wilhelm felt it necessary to file this motion. The urgency for the court to talk to Dale and Dee’s minor child is compounded by information Ms. Wilhelm received that a CPS investigation involving the minor child, who lives with her father, Dale Warner, is underway.

Ms. Wilhelm requested the court to enter an order to have Mr. Warner show cause as to why he should not be held in contempt of court. The court ordered Mr. Warner to produce the minor child for an interview later this month.

Yesterday, the court’s schedule ran late, and the Honorable Catherine A. Sala ordered Dale Warner to appear in court again to face — the now six — criminal contempt proceedings January 23, 2023. Yesterday, all four of Dee’s children were present as well as her brother and extended family. Mr. Warner’s side of the courtroom was glaringly vacant. Gregg Hardy, Dee’s brother told me, “I want Mr. Warner to answer to his crimes.”

Dee’s family believes she is deceased, and his husband is responsible. For the victim’s family, patience is growing thin. Gregg Hardy’s wife, Shelley Hardy, Dee’s sister-in-law and friend told me, “This is so frustrating. It seems like everything keeps going Dale’s way. We need some good news.”

Billy Little, Jr., investigative attorney working pro bono to find the truth of the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner, is ready to reveal why it is taking so long for this case to be resolved. He and Chris McDonough, retired homicide detective and behavioral analyst, are poised to drop bombshells in the YouTube podcast, The Interview Room at 7:00 PM on December 18, 2022. Little has been instrumental in this case getting nationwide media attention and he has vowed to work the case until the party or parties responsible for Dee’s disappearance are held accountable.

