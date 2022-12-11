Target Plans Big Changes in 2023

Photo by Mike Mozart/Wikimedia Commons

Target wants to give customers more of what they want — friendly service and bigger stores with thoughtful touches that will enhance the shopping experience nationwide. Recently, Target announced there will be 200 full store remodels and 30 new stores in 2023.

Target used virtual reality to test the store’s new design concepts. Their design team created a life-size model of the reimagined store and were able to virtually walk through the store and analyze and redesign areas to make sure the store would be optimal for guests and team members.

“Our team has always been on the cutting-edge of design technology, and leveraging virtual reality for the first time allowed us to iterate on our store design in a faster way than ever before,” said Sarah Amundsen, senior director of Target’s store design.

You can visit the first updated store design in Katy, Texas. Next year, Target expects to do 200 full store remodels and open 30 new stores.

Target is making stores bigger — adding about 20,000 square feet more than the chain average. This added space includes an updated backroom that is five times bigger than stores of a similar size. This will help optimize same-day services, like Drive Up.

You may notice the new or remodeled Targets feel homier. That is intentional. Target is infusing stores with natural elements such as plants and regionally sourced reclaimed wood. Large windows will allow more natural light warm up the space.

The added space will allow a larger range of merchandise. Shoppers will have a bigger assortment to choose from. Target will still have partnerships with guest favorites like Ulta Beauty, Disney, and Apple.

The redesign keeps sustainability in mind. There will be natural refrigerants (CO2) installed to lower emissions. Target is striving to be a net zero enterprise by 2040. They’ll also be adding rooftop solar power wherever possible. Their goal is to source 100% of their electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

Target is improving the “behind the scenes” area for their employees with modernized spaces, enhanced furnishings, and a more open floor plan.

John Conlin, senior vice president, properties, Target, said, “Guests are turning to us for more things now than they ever did before — more joy, more inspiration, more fulfillment options — and this new store design enables us to even more easily and efficiently deliver for our guests all those things and more, now and into the future.”

What do you think about bigger Target stores? Is bigger better? What would you like to see in the newly designed stores? I will look for you thoughts in the comments!