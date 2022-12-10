Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming Soon

Photo by Eli Christman/Wikimedia Commons

For Michigan residents it may seem awkward to sit down in a Cracker Barrel and order a mimosa with an Old Timers Breakfast or Grandma’s Sampler, but at select Cracker Barrels in Florida, Kentucky, and Tennessee, people have been doing it since before the pandemic. Other states like Indiana and Illinois have also joined the party.

Now it’s Michigan’s turn. The Cracker Barrel in Stevensville, Michigan was granted a liquor license by the Lincoln Township Board of Trustees in April 15, 2022. This morning, Jim Intveldt, manager at the Cracker Barrel in Stevensville, told me they are in the process of training their employees to serve alcohol now. He said, “We want to get them trained up and certified. We need a minimum of 60% of our servers to go through the four-hour certification course before we can start serving alcohol. We want to do everything right. We should be able to begin soon.”

Expect to see alcohol on Cracker Barrel menus across Michigan in the future. In late October 2022, the Cracker Barrel in Genoa Township was granted a Class C liquor license for the restaurant located on Conference Center Drive.

No, Cracker Barrel isn’t going to put in a bar or be the place to tip back a few during the big game. And don’t plan on doing shots. The family atmosphere will stay the same with the country store and wooden rocking chairs out front and a whole lot of fried food. But the triangle peg game might be a bit trickier.

In the Cracker Barrels that serve alcohol, the choices are limited. For instance, on the Indianapolis, Indiana menu, they call mimosas a “classic morning cocktail” available in orange, strawberry or peach flavors. The mimosas are made with sparkling wine, not champagne — Cracker Barrel is pretending to be highfalutin. Mimosa kits are available to take home and make your own.

Their beer choices are Budweiser, Bud Light, Miller Lite, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Michelob Ultra, Blue Moon, and Jack Daniels Lynchburg Lemonade. Six packs are available to-go.

The wine menu is Sutter Home Chardonay, Gambino Sparkling Wine, Roscato Moscato, and Roscato Sweet Red. The chardonnay is also sold in 4 packs to go. Don't look for a pairing guide for recommendations on which wine pairs best with Sunday's Pot Roast Supper or the Sunday Homestyle Chicken and French Toast. You're on your own there.

How do you feel about Michigan Cracker Barrels selling alcohol? Thumbs up or thumbs down? If you were going to order a drink at a Cracker Barrel, what would it be? I can’t wait to see your answers in the comments!