Wonder Woman 3 Teaser Made Lynda Carter Trend on Twitter and She Sent a Message to Fans

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Lynda Carter brought the DC Comics comic book superhero to life from 1975 to 1979 when she starred as Wonder Woman aka Diana Prince in the TV series Wonder Woman which changed its name to The New Adventures of Wonder Woman for season 2 and 3.

In the first season of Wonder Woman, set in 1942, Lynda Carter portrayed Diana, an Amazon princess trained to be an unconquerable warrior. She had amazing strength, intelligence, and kindness. Princess Diana lived on Paradise Island, located around the Bermuda Triangle, filled with gorgeous women who never aged.

When an American pilot jumped from his plane during an intense battle against Nazis, Princess Diana rescued him and brought him back to health. Princess Diana had to do some trickery to convince her mother, Queen Hippolyta, to allow her to return the handsome pilot back to America.

Queen Hippolyta designed her daughter’s uniform with American emblems and accessorized it with a gold belt that gave her power and strength and bracelets that deflected bullets. Her magical golden lasso was unbreakable. Those she bound with it were powerless to disobey her and had to tell the truth. When Princess Diana flew the pilot to America in her invisible plane back to the States, she stayed to fight any bad guys in her path.

Season 2 and 3 was set in the then-modern-day 1970s. Wonder Woman fought crime under the secret identity of Diana Prince and hadn’t aged. With a few ballerina twirls, she quickly transformed into a badass heroine similar to Clark Kent in a phone booth. Her handsome co-star for Season 2 and 3 was the original pilot’s grandson.

Wonder Woman, the movie, starred Gal Gadot, and was released in 2017. It was followed up by Wonder Woman 1984, which premiered virtually in 2020. Yesterday, Gal Gadot issued a tweet on Twitter that said, “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” The tweet was a tease to promote Wonder Woman 3 which is expected to come out next summer.

The Twittersphere erupted with vintage pictures of Lynda Carter in the 1970s and 80s. @MASKEDMANIACXXX tweeted a side-by-side picture of Lynda Carter and Gal Gadot and asked, “Who is Your Favorite Wonder Woman?”

Photo by MASKEDMANIACXXX /Twitter

Lynda Carter weighed in with a tweet of her own that said, “I see my name is trending today so I’m going to take this opportunity to say: @GalGadot and I are part of a great sisterhood, and I am so proud of her. No need to choose one Wonder Woman.”

Another tweeter, @lininohio tweeted to @RealLynda Carter and @GalGadot, “Yes! We need to normalize this like the Whovians do — your first Doctor is “your” Doctor, but they’re all great. You are “my” Wonder Woman, @GalGadot is my daughter’s Wonder Woman, and they are all great!”

Lynda Carter responded with, “I like that!”

Before Lynda became a pop culture icon, she was crowned Miss World USA 1972 and made it to the top 15 in the Miss World 1972 pageant.

While Lynda doesn’t want people to compare her with Gal Gadot, fans gave her an outpouring of love on Twitter. If you grew up with the comic books, TV series, or the movie versions of Wonder Women, I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments!