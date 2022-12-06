Opinion: How to Freeze Portabella, White, and Cremini Mushrooms

Tracy Stengel

Photo byThanh Soledas/Unsplash

Mushroom lovers rejoice! These fat free, low-calorie wonders make soups, sauces, casseroles, and pasta dishes even more satisfying and delicious. As grocery prices rise, you can buy an abundance of your favorite fungi when there is a sale and store them in your freezer for up to 10–12 months. There’s no need to scramble to use them before they shrivel up or get soft and bruised in your refrigerator. 

Out of the 300 edible mushroom species, only 10 are grown commercially. The most popular is Agaricus bisporus, which includes portabella mushrooms, white button mushrooms, and cremini mushrooms. Cremini mushrooms are often referred to as “baby bellas.”

Mushrooms are healthy for you! They are a good source of B vitamins, phosphorus, selenium, copper, and potassium. They also have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anticancer properties.  

Many people don’t freeze mushrooms because they’ve tried and failed. These scenarios may sound familiar: 

  • There’s a freezer bag of sliced, raw mushrooms stored in your freezer. You decide to toss a few in an omelet. When you try to get a couple out of the bag, you discover a big, frozen glob of fungi. Your beautiful mushrooms are all stuck together and it’s impossible to break off a few without using a chisel.
  • You used the saute-before-freezing method. Besides the extra work, you realize you didn’t want the additional fat and calories from the oil to blow your healthy lifestyle. Who wants oil floating around in their pot of vegetable soup?
  • When steam blanching your mushrooms, you notice they are beginning to discolor. Then someone says you should have soaked them in lemon juice and water before steam blanching … and you don’t have any lemon juice. After steam blanching, you plunge the mushrooms in a bowl of iced water and begin to think this process is a hassle. Then, due to all the water the mushrooms have soaked up, you wind up with a block of baby bellas when you freeze them in bags. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CfOPM_0jZTsWoE00
Sliced mushrooms ready to be flash frozen.Photo bythe author/Tracy Stengel.

Stop the madness! Here’s a quick and easy way to freeze portabella, white, and cremini mushrooms:

  1. Clean fresh, firm mushrooms with a paper towel or mushroom brush to remove the dirt. Resist the urge to wash them. Mushrooms are like sponges and will become mushy. 
  2. Slice mushrooms to desired thickness. For portabellas, which can have caps six inches across, you can cut them into chunks. 
  3. Spread mushroom slices across a large cookie pan or tray in a single layer.
  4. Flash-freeze the trayed mushrooms for 1 to 3 hours.
  5. Loosen mushrooms from the tray with a spatula and put them in freezer bags. Be sure to freeze them immediately, so they won’t stick together.

And that’s it! Easy peasy. When you are making your next meal using mushrooms, you can take out what you need without the drama of globs and blobs and mushiness. This simple method puts the fun back in fungi!

I love thick slices of baby bellas in my homemade spaghetti sauce or on top of a juicy ribeye grilled medium rare. Tell me about your favorite meal with mushrooms in the comments!

Comments / 1

Tracy explores the world with a positive eye, an open heart, and a sprinkling of humor. Without laughter, she would be lost.

