Flash Fiction Friday: Family Weddings Can Be Murder

It’s a small town, yet I rarely ran into the woman who stole my husband eight years ago. But there we were. In the same room. Breathing the same air. I looked right past her.

People clapped and whooped as my niece walked through the reception hall with a big bouquet and a flowing veil. After hugging my brother, Todd, and his wife, Jackie, I said, “What a gorgeous wedding. You must be so proud!”

His eyes misted over. “I can’t believe my little girl’s all grown up.” Then, his face turned grave. “I’ve gotta warn you, you’re sitting at the same table as Darcy and Steve.”

My eyes darkened. “What?” The word came out sharp. Bordering on lethal.

He shrugged. “Nothing I could do about it. You’re sitting across from them. You and Uncle Milton are the only guests without a date, so he’ll be next to you.”

“Uncle Milton? Come on!” I cried. He was the weirdo relative everyone had but pretended they didn’t. The day was quickly going in the toilet.

“Suck it up, sis. Jackie and I are at that table, too. We can be your buffer.”

I rolled my eyes and glanced down at my name card. “Table #69?” I snorted. “I’m sitting with Darcy and my ex-husband at table #69? Is this someone’s idea of a sick joke?”

Heat rose in Jackie’s face. “It wasn’t intentional. I’m really –”

I blew past her and beelined to the bar. I slammed two shots before heading to my table.

“Hi, everyone,” I said.

Todd and Jackie’s overly cheery welcome sounded strained.

Darcy and Steve mumbled something unintelligible.

Uncle Milton seemed engrossed with cutting cocktail straws and arranging them into a sculpture. He waved his buck knife.

“Impressive,” I said, nodding to his artwork. “Gotta be pretty happy weed is legal in Michigan, amirite?”

My gaze wandered to Steve’s tie. It was the blue one I’d given him on our first Christmas. I wanted to reach over and tighten it for him.

Finding out he’d been messing with Darcy had been painful. The whole town knew before I did. She was his secretary, the usual trope. But here’s the kicker: I’d gotten her the job.

“Com’on, Steve!” I’d said. “Give her a chance! She’s a single mother and needs a break. She can’t dance in a club forever. She needs a respectable job.”

He gave in to me. And then he gave in to her.

I should be over it, but the thought of the two of them grinding, grinds me. I’m not the bigger person. I don’t forgive them or wish them well. I hold onto my spite like a miser clutching gold coins.

The beef tenderloin was served. Uncle Milton made a log cabin out of the green beans and mumbled something about going hunting up north.

I hoped he didn’t have a gun. He might confuse it with a toothbrush.

I unrolled my silverware and made a show of polishing the knife blade with a napkin while staring at Darcy.

She slid her chair back and eyed the exit.

Her diamond ring flashed in front of me like a relentless heckler. It was twice the size of the one Steve gave me. I’m sure she insisted on it. She always had to one-up me.

My cheeks grew hot remembering how I stalked Steve for months after he moved out. I was a tail he couldn’t shake.

When I interrupted a business dinner, he pulled me aside. “Look at yourself,” he spat in a loud whisper. He shook his head and gave me a withering once-over. “Sorry, sweetheart, but bitter ain’t sexy.”

Ouch!

I reached over and grabbed Uncle Milton’s glass and took a slug. Whiskey straight. I shivered and wiped my mouth as tingling shock waves coursed through me.

Uncle Milton didn’t even notice. He was using the broccoli from his salad as trees around his green-bean-log-cabin. Halved cherry tomatoes became a rose hedge.

The photographer approached the table. “Todd, can I get a picture of you and your beautiful sisters?”

Darcy and I both stood. I shot her a leveling glare.

She bit her lip — a nervous tic she’d had since we were kids.

She cowered next to Todd as I bent over and whispered in Uncle Milton’s ear, “Mind if I borrow your buck knife?”