Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt Proceedings

Dee Ann Warner. Photo by Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy.

Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm April 25, 2021. The mother of five, grandmother of six, vanished without a trace without using credit cards, her bank card, or a vehicle. Her family and Billy Little, Jr., nationally recognized investigative attorney, have publicly said they believe Dale Warner, Dee’s husband, is responsible for her disappearance.

The Successor Conservator, Charles D. Bullock, whose job is to protect the assets of Dee Ann Warner, and his attorney, John W. Polderman, filed a motion in Lenawee County requiring Dale Warner to show cause as to why he should not be held in criminal contempt of court. Dale Warner is scheduled to appear in court December 13, 2022. The motion shows evidence Dale Warner diverted millions of dollars in assets from Dee’s estate in violation of court orders and attempted to hide his actions from the Conservator.

On January 14, 2022, Dale was court ordered to turn over all books and records of War-Ag Farms, LLC, a business Dale and Dee owned 50/50. Dale has not done so. The court also restrained Dale from selling, disposing of, or transferring any assets of DDW Investments, LLC, a trucking business owned solely by Dee. The motion states Dale changed the name of DDW Investments to DDW Transportation to avoid IRS payments and then sold the business — a business he never owned.

On September 22, 2022, the court restrained Dale from dissipating or disposing of the assets of War-Ag Farms. Yet, Dale transferred assets from War-Ag Farms to other businesses he controls.

The motion cites 5 instances where Dale Warner violated court orders. The Successor Conservator and his attorney request the court initiate criminal contempt proceeds, which punishes a party for insulting the court’s dignity. They also request the court impose additional monetary and non-monetary sanctions against Dale Warner, issue a fine of $7,500, have Dale pay the Conservator’s fees and costs associated with the contempt, and sentence Dale to a 93-day incarceration in the Lenawee County Jail.

On April 24, 2021, Dee Ann Warner told friends and family she planned to confront Dale that evening and tell him she wanted a divorce and to sell their businesses. The next morning, Dee’s daughter and her family came over for their usual Sunday breakfast around 9 AM and Dee could not be found. Dale claims he saw her on the couch as he was leaving to work in the fields at 6 AM. Dale continues to say Dee left on her own accord and is probably in Jamaica or Cancun. He claims she placed her $50,000 wedding ring on his desk before she left.

