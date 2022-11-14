Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's Husband

Dee Ann Warner Photo via Lenawee County Fair & Event Grounds Facebook page.

Billy Little, Jr., investigative attorney on the Dee Ann Warner missing person case, is turning up the heat in pursuit of the truth. Since taking the case in March of 2022, almost a year after Dee was reported missing from her rural Tecumseh, Michigan home, Little has worked tirelessly to get answers for her family — and he’s been doing it pro bono. If you are unfamiliar with the case, you can learn more here.

Little, a nationally recognized capital defense attorney, former judge, and retired Air Force Colonel, has accumulated a wealth of evidence through interviewing over 100 witnesses and analyzing and reviewing a mountain of paperwork. “I follow the evidence. Wherever that takes me. I only want the truth and to get justice for Dee’s family,” Little said.

For months, Little has made it no secret he believes Dee’s husband, Dale Warner, is responsible for her disappearance and demands law enforcement take action. As he continues his investigation, he has uncovered proof of other crimes including forged documents to take control of a trucking company that was 100% owned by Dee and receive a $1.4M Covid Relief loan from the Small Business Association. You can learn more here.

Last night on Chris McDonough’s YouTube podcast, The Interview Room, Little upped the ante with a challenge to Dale Warner. “I’ll put my money where my mouth is. I will write a check for $10,000 from my own personal checking account if Dale will take a sworn deposition with me.”

Little laid out the rules:

1. It will be sworn testimony with audio and visual recording, including transcription.

2. It will not be released to the public. However, it will be released to law enforcement and civil attorneys.

3. No objections or interruptions from Dale’s lawyers.

4. Dale cannot invoke his right to remain silent.

5. The deposition will be done in two eight-hour days with a sixteen-hour time limit.

Does Dale have the integrity and guts to accept Little’s challenge? Time will tell.

Dee’s family call Billy Little, Jr. a hero, believing the case would have stalled out long ago had he not agreed to investigate Dee’s disappearance. Little has been on the case 8 months, but Dee has been gone for over a year and a half. People are anxious for an arrest. They want the case to be resolved. They need Justice for Dee. Little understands the frustration.

“Don’t pretend like you’re not afraid. Don’t pretend you’re not discouraged. Because we all get there. But what you can’t do, is you can never give up. When you get knocked down, when you’re discouraged, when you lay down at night and you cry, or whatever you do, you wake up the next morning, get up, and you fight. That’s what we need here. Don’t give up,” Little said.

In closing, Little assured the audience he will continue the battle to get Justice for Dee, “I’m never going to leave. I’m never going to quit. I’m here.”

Do you think Dale has the courage to face Billy and answer his questions? Will he be tempted by the $10,000? I’d love to hear your opinion in the comments!