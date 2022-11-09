Opinion: Don't Let Your Vote Affect Your Relationships

Tracy Stengel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZCuFo_0j3Mt1z300
Obie Fernandez/Unsplash

My friend, Kari, is already dreading the holidays. It’s not due to the stress of picking out the perfect gifts. It’s not the extra spending. It’s not even the 10 pounds she gains every year from eating fudge — her personal Kryptonite. Instead, it’s because of politics.

“It’s going to be a nightmare,” she groaned. “My dad believes the last presidential election was stolen and can’t get over it. My sister is pro-life, and my sister-in-law works at Planned Parenthood. Since retirement, Mom volunteers at the local shelter and my brother doesn’t believe anyone should get handouts. He thinks everyone struggling is on drugs and should just get a job. Every year, the bickering gets worse. I just can’t take it anymore.”

Kari isn’t alone. According to a recent Siena College-The New York Times poll, 19% of registered voters say the different views on politics have damaged their relationships with friends and family.

In an article in Psychology Today, Stephen J. Betchen, D.S.W., gives four pieces of advice to those who are trying to keep their loved ones close in these turbulent political times.

Calm Down

Everyone is entitled to an opinion and not everyone is going to agree. Keep your voice level and don’t get riled. Don’t attack someone’s character based on the way they vote. Avoid triggering words like ‘Snowflake’ and ‘Trumpkin.’ Don’t use trite phrases like, “Maybe you need to do some research!” This is a conversation you are having with someone important to you. Don’t let it mimic a bad comment section on social media.

Don’t Try to Hammer Home Your Point

You probably aren’t going to change anyone’s mind if they are firm in their beliefs. It’s may not be worth the effort to try. Betchen said, “Remember that when you are arguing with someone you are not simply challenging them on an issue; you are arguing with their history — the way they were raised, and their life experiences. Psychotherapists can attest to how hard it is to help someone to change, even when they are paying for it. What chance do you think you have?”

Embrace Your Differences

Try to learn from one another. Betchen said, “How can you grow if you simply surround yourself with people who think exactly like you do? Robert Pirsig wrote: He who has stringent values ceases to learn new facts. Also, difference can be the spice of life.”

Don’t Be in It to Win It

You don’t always have to be right. That will not make you a winner. Instead, it will alienate you from friends and family. That means everyone loses. Be fair and considerate. Agree to disagree and move onto a less inflammatory topic. It’s hard to enjoy a turkey dinner when someone is trying to shove their beliefs down your throat.

Conclusion

My friend, Kari, sums it up perfectly. “Why can’t people just be adults? We can be a table of professionals and once talk turns to politics, we turn into toddlers having a verbal food fight. The screaming. Temper tantrums. Clenched fists. And tears — sometimes there’s actual tears! If only my family could hear themselves. They’d never act that in public. Ever.”

Has politics damaged your relationships with friends or family? I’d love to hear about it in the comments. Do you have any advice for others?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Politics# Home and Living# Community# Family

Comments / 1

Published by

Tracy explores the world with a positive eye, an open heart, and a sprinkling of humor. Without laughter, she would be lost.

Onsted, MI
4606 followers

More from Tracy Stengel

Sadie Hawkins Day is Coming. Will You Scoff at It or Celebrate?

Many remember Sadie Hawkins Day, back in it’s heyday with a smile. Every November 13th, the only day of the year parents approved of their daughters asking a boy out. The pseudo-holiday was usually celebrated with a high school or college campus dance. But what many don’t remember is, who was Sadie Hawkins, anyway?

Read full story

Flash Fiction Friday: Honest-to-God Sisters

Growing up, fun-seekers flocked to my house. There was acreage to roam, outbuildings to hide out in, and parents who turned a blind eye to any non-life-threatening behavior. In the 90s, the argument, “Well, at least I know where my kid is and what he/she is doing,” still carried weight.

Read full story
Michigan State

Michigan Parents Speak Out Against Proposal 3

There is a lot of talk about Michigan’s Proposal 3, Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative. I hear the chatter in bars, restaurants, local shops, and even at the pet groomers. Everyone has an opinion and I love to hear them. And sometimes I like to stir the pot.

Read full story
195 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for Help

Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. The case of Tecumseh, Michigan woman, Dee Ann Warner, is getting more complicated. Dee was reported missing on April 25, 2021. Investigative attorney, Billy Little, Jr., has been working tirelessly since March 2022 to get answers for her family. Since then, Little has produced an abundance of evidence obtained by hundreds of hours of interviewing witnesses and scouring through a mountain of paperwork. Little is convinced Dale Warner, Dee’s husband, is responsible. You can get background on the case here.

Read full story
21 comments

Investigating Attorney Reveals More Evidence in Dee Ann Warner Missing Person Case

Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. When someone lands $1.4 million they didn’t earn, you may think they won the lottery, a sweepstakes, or some kind of raffle. But that’s not how Dale Warner did it, according to Billy Little, Jr., the investigative attorney working on the missing person case of Dee Ann Warner.

Read full story
11 comments
Brooklyn, MI

Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022

Image via Cherry Creek Cellars Facebook page. As the weather cools, it’s time to indulge in some favorite autumn pastimes. If cozying up to a good book, enjoying a nice glass of wine or hard cider, good food, and great conversation appeals to you, Cherry Creek Cellars has you covered. Cherry Creek Cellars will hold their first book club meeting Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 7 PM — 9 PM.

Read full story
Tecumseh, MI

Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person Case

Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Person Case. Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. It has been a year and a half since Dee Ann Warner vanished from her rural home in Tecumseh, Michigan. On April 24, 2021, Dee planned to tell her husband, Dale, she wanted a divorce. She had four adult children from a previous marriage and a nine-year-old daughter with Dale. A friend picked up Dale and Dee’s daughter for an overnight stay to shield the little girl from what was bound to be an emotional scene.

Read full story
35 comments
Brooklyn, MI

Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, Michigan

Three beguiling beauties.Photo courtesy of the author. The sounds of clickity-clacking pointy toed boots and cackling crones filled the air in the downtown shopping district of Brooklyn, Michigan last night. Witches Night Out, an annual event, drew a slew of shoppers dressed in black dresses and striped tights. Their steepled hats were festooned with everything from owls, mice, and spiders to rhinestones, tulle, and ebony silk flowers.

Read full story
1 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann Warner

Image courtesy of Adrian Sign Shop. It’s been a year and a half since Dee Ann Warner was reported missing on April 25, 2021, last seen in her house surrounded by farmland in Tecumseh, Michigan. The multitude of security cameras surrounding her house and office do not show her leaving. There hasn’t been any activity on her bank account or credit cards. Her vehicles remained on the property. An envelope of cash was still stashed in her desk drawer.

Read full story
10 comments
Tecumseh, MI

TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s Disappearance

Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Last night, Disappeared, a missing persons TV series on the Investigation Discovery channel profiled the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh, Michigan. It was a riveting hour encapsulating events surrounding the mystery of what happened to the 52-year-old mother of 5 and grandmother of six. The episode, “Vanished in the Heartland” relied on interviews with those close to Dee to tell her story.

Read full story
Tecumseh, MI

Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’

Dee Ann Warner on her wedding day in 2008.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Tonight, Disappeared, a missing persons TV series on the Investigation Discovery channel, will feature the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh, Michigan. The 52-year-old mother of five and grandmother of six was reported missing by her adult children on April 25, 2021.

Read full story
20 comments

Join the 12th Annual Run for the Hills Event at Hidden Lake Gardens

Photo via Hidden Lake Gardens Facebook page. This weekend, the hills will come alive with the sound of footsteps — some fast, some at an easy pace — and it’s all for some great causes. Everyone is a winner at the 12th Annual Run For the Hills at Hidden Lake Gardens Saturday, September 17th, 2022.

Read full story
Lenawee County, MI

Help Investigators on the Dee Ann Warner Case Identify This Vehicle

Do you know who owns this vehicle?Photo courtesy of Billy Little, Jr. Just weeks ago, during an impassioned rally in Lenawee County demanding justice for Dee Ann Warner, a missing mother and grandmother, Sheriff Troy Bevier announced he had requested Michigan State Police take over the case. The crowd cheered.

Read full story
23 comments
Adrian, MI

Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His Wife

Photo courtesy of Lisa Bressi. Yesterday, as concerned citizens rallied on the lawn of the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan to get justice for Dee Ann Warner, there was someone conspicuously missing. Dale Warner, husband of the 52-year-old Tecumseh, Michigan resident who was a mother and grandmother, was absent. It was no surprise. He hasn’t been to either of the vigils hosted by her family, nor has he looked for her. Instead, he insists she took off to Mexico or Jamaica.

Read full story
8 comments
Adrian, MI

People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State Police

Gregg Hardy wears his message to law enforcement on his shirt.Photo courtesy of Lisa Bressi. When citizens rallied around the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan to get the case of Dee Ann Warner moved from Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office to the Michigan State Police, their voices were heard.

Read full story
12 comments
Lenawee County, MI

Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were Heard

Photo courtesy of the author. It was a huge day for Justice for Dee supporters yesterday as they stood In front of the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan demanding local law enforcement turn over the case of missing woman, Dee Ann Warner, to Michigan State Police.

Read full story
9 comments
Adrian, MI

Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann Warner

Dee Ann Warner.Photo via Lenawee County Fair and Event Grounds Facebook page. The front lawn of the Old Courthouse in the city of Adrian, Michigan is expected to be awash with people rallying to get Justice for Dee on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 1 PM. Dee Ann Warner, a businesswoman, mother, grandmother, sister, and dear friend was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home by her adult children on April 25, 2021.

Read full story
7 comments
Adrian, MI

Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your Support

Dee’s birthday is remembered at the Lenawee County Fair.Photo by Stephanie Volke via Justice For Dee Facebook page. Today, July 29, 2022, would have been Dee Ann Warner’s 54th birthday. Instead, she vanished from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm on April 25, 2021. The 52-year-old mother and grandmother didn’t use a cellphone, vehicle, or bank cards. She left behind her $50,000 wedding ring and something far more precious — her nine year old daughter.

Read full story
6 comments
Manitou Beach-devils Lake, MI

Don’t Miss Devils Lake Festival of the Arts in Beautiful Manitou Beach

The best parts of summertime are stunning lake views, community gatherings, delicious food, cold drinks, and family fun. You’ll find it all at the 8th Annual Devils Lake Festival of the Arts located in the quaint village of Manitou Beach, Michigan on July 30, 2022, from 10 AM — 6 PM. Every year it gets bigger and better!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy