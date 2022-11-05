Michigan Parents Speak Out Against Proposal 3

Kevin Delvecchio/Unsplash

There is a lot of talk about Michigan’s Proposal 3, Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative. I hear the chatter in bars, restaurants, local shops, and even at the pet groomers. Everyone has an opinion and I love to hear them. And sometimes I like to stir the pot.

I began doing mini-interviews about two months ago, whenever I overheard the mention of Proposal 3. While many people love to argue and debate, there was one thing they agreed on. The overwhelming number of people had serious objections about what Proposal 3 could mean for their children.

The main problem for many is Proposal 3 threatens a parent’s authority if their child wants to be sterilized, block puberty, or take cross-sex hormones. Most parents objected to their daughters to be able to have an abortion or be on birth control pills without parental approval.

I kept hearing the same things over and over. Here are some snippets of a few of my most compelling impromptu conversations:

Note: Names have been changed of the people I interviewed to protect their privacy.

“Nobody’s laying a hand on my kids without my permission. They’re 12, 10, and 4. They’re my heart. No way I’m going to let anything happen to them if I can help it. The government isn’t going to decide anything about what kind of healthcare my kids get. That’s my job. I’m the parent. They need to remember that.” ~ Ashley, 36, Stay-at-Home-Mom

“Ain’t nobody making a science experiment outta my kids. People put up a stink when animals are used in labs. But now it’s okay to mess with kids? I don’t think so. I mean, what’s a puberty blocker anyway?” ~ Tina, 27, Waitress

“It’s wild. I can’t imagine adults allowing kids to mess their bodies up with all those hormones and stuff because they’re gender-confused. Of course they are confused. Kids are supposed to be confused. That’s why they have parents to guide them through everything. When I was 8, I wanted to be a kangaroo. At 15, I thought about running away, just taking a backpack and hitting the road. Don’t get me started on the tattoos I wanted. That’s why we have laws to protect kids. This isn’t one of them.” ~ Nate, 42, Store Manager

“Yeah, like I’m going to vote yes on something that allows my daughter to have an abortion without telling me? They’ve got to be crazy. My daughter is 11. She’s my only child. There’s not a chance I’ll vote on Prop 3.” ~ Phil, 34, Structural Engineer

“This is just an opportunity to rip families apart and give government more power.” ~ Rosa, 67, Retired School Teacher

“Why does anyone want to let kids make life-changing decisions? That’s a scary thought. The government needs to stay out of my family. Now if that doesn’t make me ‘woke,’ too bad.” ~ Gary, 28, Dairy Farmer

“My son is 16. He was diagnosed when he was 12 for depression. COVID made it worse. We have him in therapy. Sometimes he says he wishes he was female. Other times, he thinks he’s a gay male. I don’t want the doctors to give him any drugs I don’t approve of. The world is a scary place these days. The media is hyping all this transgender stuff. If my son needs help or advice, I want him to come to me. When he’s an adult he can make his own decisions. But not yet. Not on my watch.” ~ Lee, 48, Electrician

“I consider myself a liberal, but Proposal 3 gives me the creeps. I’d never judge an adult for their lifestyle or personal decisions. It’s not my place. But we need to protect our children. That should be a priority in Michigan.” ~ Beth, 39, Artist

“Can you say government overreach? I’ll raise my son how I see fit, thank you very much.” ~ Jennifer, 21, College Student

What do you think of Proposal 3, particularly about how it addresses parental consent? I’d love to hear your opinions in the comments!