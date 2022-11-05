Michigan Parents Speak Out Against Proposal 3

Tracy Stengel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39jVzg_0iz5hpXw00
Kevin Delvecchio/Unsplash

There is a lot of talk about Michigan’s Proposal 3, Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative. I hear the chatter in bars, restaurants, local shops, and even at the pet groomers. Everyone has an opinion and I love to hear them. And sometimes I like to stir the pot.

I began doing mini-interviews about two months ago, whenever I overheard the mention of Proposal 3. While many people love to argue and debate, there was one thing they agreed on. The overwhelming number of people had serious objections about what Proposal 3 could mean for their children.

The main problem for many is Proposal 3 threatens a parent’s authority if their child wants to be sterilized, block puberty, or take cross-sex hormones. Most parents objected to their daughters to be able to have an abortion or be on birth control pills without parental approval.

I kept hearing the same things over and over. Here are some snippets of a few of my most compelling impromptu conversations:

Note: Names have been changed of the people I interviewed to protect their privacy.

“Nobody’s laying a hand on my kids without my permission. They’re 12, 10, and 4. They’re my heart. No way I’m going to let anything happen to them if I can help it. The government isn’t going to decide anything about what kind of healthcare my kids get. That’s my job. I’m the parent. They need to remember that.” ~ Ashley, 36, Stay-at-Home-Mom

“Ain’t nobody making a science experiment outta my kids. People put up a stink when animals are used in labs. But now it’s okay to mess with kids? I don’t think so. I mean, what’s a puberty blocker anyway?” ~ Tina, 27, Waitress

“It’s wild. I can’t imagine adults allowing kids to mess their bodies up with all those hormones and stuff because they’re gender-confused. Of course they are confused. Kids are supposed to be confused. That’s why they have parents to guide them through everything. When I was 8, I wanted to be a kangaroo. At 15, I thought about running away, just taking a backpack and hitting the road. Don’t get me started on the tattoos I wanted. That’s why we have laws to protect kids. This isn’t one of them.” ~ Nate, 42, Store Manager

“Yeah, like I’m going to vote yes on something that allows my daughter to have an abortion without telling me? They’ve got to be crazy. My daughter is 11. She’s my only child. There’s not a chance I’ll vote on Prop 3.” ~ Phil, 34, Structural Engineer

“This is just an opportunity to rip families apart and give government more power.” ~ Rosa, 67, Retired School Teacher

“Why does anyone want to let kids make life-changing decisions? That’s a scary thought. The government needs to stay out of my family. Now if that doesn’t make me ‘woke,’ too bad.” ~ Gary, 28, Dairy Farmer

“My son is 16. He was diagnosed when he was 12 for depression. COVID made it worse. We have him in therapy. Sometimes he says he wishes he was female. Other times, he thinks he’s a gay male. I don’t want the doctors to give him any drugs I don’t approve of. The world is a scary place these days. The media is hyping all this transgender stuff. If my son needs help or advice, I want him to come to me. When he’s an adult he can make his own decisions. But not yet. Not on my watch.” ~ Lee, 48, Electrician

“I consider myself a liberal, but Proposal 3 gives me the creeps. I’d never judge an adult for their lifestyle or personal decisions. It’s not my place. But we need to protect our children. That should be a priority in Michigan.” ~ Beth, 39, Artist

“Can you say government overreach? I’ll raise my son how I see fit, thank you very much.” ~ Jennifer, 21, College Student

What do you think of Proposal 3, particularly about how it addresses parental consent? I’d love to hear your opinions in the comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Michigan# Living# Safety# Family# Community

Comments / 192

Published by

Tracy explores the world with a positive eye, an open heart, and a sprinkling of humor. Without laughter, she would be lost.

Onsted, MI
4607 followers

More from Tracy Stengel

Opinion: Don't Let Your Vote Affect Your Relationships

My friend, Kari, is already dreading the holidays. It’s not due to the stress of picking out the perfect gifts. It’s not the extra spending. It’s not even the 10 pounds she gains every year from eating fudge — her personal Kryptonite. Instead, it’s because of politics.

Read full story
2 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for Help

Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. The case of Tecumseh, Michigan woman, Dee Ann Warner, is getting more complicated. Dee was reported missing on April 25, 2021. Investigative attorney, Billy Little, Jr., has been working tirelessly since March 2022 to get answers for her family. Since then, Little has produced an abundance of evidence obtained by hundreds of hours of interviewing witnesses and scouring through a mountain of paperwork. Little is convinced Dale Warner, Dee’s husband, is responsible. You can get background on the case here.

Read full story
21 comments

Investigating Attorney Reveals More Evidence in Dee Ann Warner Missing Person Case

Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. When someone lands $1.4 million they didn’t earn, you may think they won the lottery, a sweepstakes, or some kind of raffle. But that’s not how Dale Warner did it, according to Billy Little, Jr., the investigative attorney working on the missing person case of Dee Ann Warner.

Read full story
11 comments
Brooklyn, MI

Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022

Image via Cherry Creek Cellars Facebook page. As the weather cools, it’s time to indulge in some favorite autumn pastimes. If cozying up to a good book, enjoying a nice glass of wine or hard cider, good food, and great conversation appeals to you, Cherry Creek Cellars has you covered. Cherry Creek Cellars will hold their first book club meeting Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 7 PM — 9 PM.

Read full story
Tecumseh, MI

Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person Case

Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Person Case. Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. It has been a year and a half since Dee Ann Warner vanished from her rural home in Tecumseh, Michigan. On April 24, 2021, Dee planned to tell her husband, Dale, she wanted a divorce. She had four adult children from a previous marriage and a nine-year-old daughter with Dale. A friend picked up Dale and Dee’s daughter for an overnight stay to shield the little girl from what was bound to be an emotional scene.

Read full story
35 comments
Brooklyn, MI

Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, Michigan

Three beguiling beauties.Photo courtesy of the author. The sounds of clickity-clacking pointy toed boots and cackling crones filled the air in the downtown shopping district of Brooklyn, Michigan last night. Witches Night Out, an annual event, drew a slew of shoppers dressed in black dresses and striped tights. Their steepled hats were festooned with everything from owls, mice, and spiders to rhinestones, tulle, and ebony silk flowers.

Read full story
1 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann Warner

Image courtesy of Adrian Sign Shop. It’s been a year and a half since Dee Ann Warner was reported missing on April 25, 2021, last seen in her house surrounded by farmland in Tecumseh, Michigan. The multitude of security cameras surrounding her house and office do not show her leaving. There hasn’t been any activity on her bank account or credit cards. Her vehicles remained on the property. An envelope of cash was still stashed in her desk drawer.

Read full story
9 comments
Tecumseh, MI

TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s Disappearance

Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Last night, Disappeared, a missing persons TV series on the Investigation Discovery channel profiled the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh, Michigan. It was a riveting hour encapsulating events surrounding the mystery of what happened to the 52-year-old mother of 5 and grandmother of six. The episode, “Vanished in the Heartland” relied on interviews with those close to Dee to tell her story.

Read full story
Tecumseh, MI

Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’

Dee Ann Warner on her wedding day in 2008.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Tonight, Disappeared, a missing persons TV series on the Investigation Discovery channel, will feature the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh, Michigan. The 52-year-old mother of five and grandmother of six was reported missing by her adult children on April 25, 2021.

Read full story
20 comments

Join the 12th Annual Run for the Hills Event at Hidden Lake Gardens

Photo via Hidden Lake Gardens Facebook page. This weekend, the hills will come alive with the sound of footsteps — some fast, some at an easy pace — and it’s all for some great causes. Everyone is a winner at the 12th Annual Run For the Hills at Hidden Lake Gardens Saturday, September 17th, 2022.

Read full story
Lenawee County, MI

Help Investigators on the Dee Ann Warner Case Identify This Vehicle

Do you know who owns this vehicle?Photo courtesy of Billy Little, Jr. Just weeks ago, during an impassioned rally in Lenawee County demanding justice for Dee Ann Warner, a missing mother and grandmother, Sheriff Troy Bevier announced he had requested Michigan State Police take over the case. The crowd cheered.

Read full story
23 comments
Adrian, MI

Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His Wife

Photo courtesy of Lisa Bressi. Yesterday, as concerned citizens rallied on the lawn of the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan to get justice for Dee Ann Warner, there was someone conspicuously missing. Dale Warner, husband of the 52-year-old Tecumseh, Michigan resident who was a mother and grandmother, was absent. It was no surprise. He hasn’t been to either of the vigils hosted by her family, nor has he looked for her. Instead, he insists she took off to Mexico or Jamaica.

Read full story
8 comments
Adrian, MI

People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State Police

Gregg Hardy wears his message to law enforcement on his shirt.Photo courtesy of Lisa Bressi. When citizens rallied around the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan to get the case of Dee Ann Warner moved from Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office to the Michigan State Police, their voices were heard.

Read full story
12 comments
Lenawee County, MI

Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were Heard

Photo courtesy of the author. It was a huge day for Justice for Dee supporters yesterday as they stood In front of the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan demanding local law enforcement turn over the case of missing woman, Dee Ann Warner, to Michigan State Police.

Read full story
9 comments
Adrian, MI

Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann Warner

Dee Ann Warner.Photo via Lenawee County Fair and Event Grounds Facebook page. The front lawn of the Old Courthouse in the city of Adrian, Michigan is expected to be awash with people rallying to get Justice for Dee on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 1 PM. Dee Ann Warner, a businesswoman, mother, grandmother, sister, and dear friend was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home by her adult children on April 25, 2021.

Read full story
7 comments
Adrian, MI

Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your Support

Dee’s birthday is remembered at the Lenawee County Fair.Photo by Stephanie Volke via Justice For Dee Facebook page. Today, July 29, 2022, would have been Dee Ann Warner’s 54th birthday. Instead, she vanished from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm on April 25, 2021. The 52-year-old mother and grandmother didn’t use a cellphone, vehicle, or bank cards. She left behind her $50,000 wedding ring and something far more precious — her nine year old daughter.

Read full story
6 comments
Manitou Beach-devils Lake, MI

Don’t Miss Devils Lake Festival of the Arts in Beautiful Manitou Beach

The best parts of summertime are stunning lake views, community gatherings, delicious food, cold drinks, and family fun. You’ll find it all at the 8th Annual Devils Lake Festival of the Arts located in the quaint village of Manitou Beach, Michigan on July 30, 2022, from 10 AM — 6 PM. Every year it gets bigger and better!

Read full story
Tecumseh, MI

Investigators Need Your Help to Get Justice for Dee Ann Warner

Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. When you think of great Americans many you may think John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Jr., Betsy Ross, and Maya Angelou. Many people wanting answers surrounding the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner are adding Billy Little, Jr. to that list.

Read full story
11 comments
Lenawee County, MI

Should Lead Detective Recuse Himself from the Dee Ann Warner Missing Person Case?

Should Lead Detective Be Recused from Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Person Case?. Dee Ann WarnerPhoto via Lenawee County Fair and Event Grounds Facebook page. Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office have had 15 months to figure out what happened to Dee Ann Warner, a Tecumseh, Michigan mother and grandmother, who was reported missing April 25, 2021. So far, they haven’t provided any answers and there haven’t been any arrests.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy