Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person Case

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iq960_0ikptDQi00
Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy.

It has been a year and a half since Dee Ann Warner vanished from her rural home in Tecumseh, Michigan. On April 24, 2021, Dee planned to tell her husband, Dale, she wanted a divorce. She had four adult children from a previous marriage and a nine-year-old daughter with Dale. A friend picked up Dale and Dee’s daughter for an overnight stay to shield the little girl from what was bound to be an emotional scene.

The next morning, Dale Warner claims Dee was sleeping on the couch when he left to work on their farm at 6 AM. Three hours later, one of Dee’s adult daughters and her family came over for their usual Sunday breakfast and Dee was gone. Without a vehicle. Without tapping into her bank account or using credit cards. Without being seen on any of the security cameras surrounding her home and office. Her cellphone was dead. No one heard from her. Dee was just … gone.

Since then, her family has been seeking answers. They insist she didn’t just leave. She never would have left her daughter. They don’t believe she is alive and are determined to get justice. They have held vigils. A rally. Rented a billboard. Spoken to media. Asked the public for help. The only one who seems unconcerned about Dee’s whereabouts is Dale, who claims she left him and took off for Jamaica, or maybe Cancun. After all, she left her $50,000 diamond wedding ring — he found it on his desk the day she was reported missing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Bzt7_0ikptDQi00
Billy Little, Jr. at a Dee Ann Warner press conference.Photo courtesy of the author.

Her family’s hopes were buoyed when nationally recognized investigative attorney, Billy Little, Jr., took on the case pro bono in March 2022. “I have spent hundreds of hours interviewing witnesses and sifting through paperwork,” Little said. “I don’t jump to conclusions. I only look at the facts.”

Little turned his findings over to Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office and continued to dig up evidence. Sadly, local authorities didn’t take action and eventually turned the case over to Michigan State Police in early August 2022. After three months, Michigan State Police still haven’t made an arrest.

As the family’s frustration continues to run high, Billy Little, Jr. made an important announcement last night on the podcast, The Interview Room, which is hosted by Chris McDonough, a retired homicide detective and behavioral analysts, who has worked closely with Little on Dee Ann Warner’s case.

Little and McDonough acknowledged the need for patience when Michigan State Police took over the case. There were mountains of evidence to go through. People who needed to be reinterviewed. The case is complex. But as the months pass by, they feel the family has waited long enough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fzumi_0ikptDQi00
An attendee of the Justice for Dee Rally.Photo courtesy of the author.

Little believes Dale Warner is responsible for Dee’s disappearance. “The evidence is overwhelming,” Little said. In order to pressure law enforcement, he has given them a deadline. “The clock is ticking,” Little said. “There needs to be an arrest by December 1st, and if there’s not, I’m going to drop some bombs in December and people are going to be shocked when they hear what’s going on.”

Those following the case know Little has a great deal of respect for law enforcement. In this case, he just wants them to do their job. Little has exposed evidence of several crimes committed by Dale Warner, including financial. To date, he hasn’t had to answer for any of them. “We better get some action,” Little warned, “because I don’t pull punches.”

Little knows his way around the law. He is a retired military colonial, a former judge, and has been an attorney for the prosecution and for the defense. Since he took on Dee’s case, his aim has been to find out the truth about what happened to Dee and bring the guilty party or parties to justice. He’s not making any money from it. He isn’t interested in fame. He believes in doing what is right.

“Evil wins when good people do nothing,” Little said.

You can watch last night’s podcast here, but for a more thorough run down of the mounting evidence Little has amassed, click here to see an earlier appearance Little made on The Interview Room.

For those of you who have been following this case, I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments!

