Tecumseh, MI

Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann Warner

Tracy Stengel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NvPfQ_0iWJqGts00
Image courtesy of Adrian Sign Shop.

It’s been a year and a half since Dee Ann Warner was reported missing on April 25, 2021, last seen in her house surrounded by farmland in Tecumseh, Michigan. The multitude of security cameras surrounding her house and office do not show her leaving. There hasn’t been any activity on her bank account or credit cards. Her vehicles remained on the property. An envelope of cash was still stashed in her desk drawer.

The 52-year-old businesswoman was a mother of five and had six grandchildren. Dee’s family does not believe she is alive but need answers. They have offered a $50,000 reward for the location of Dee’s remains.

The community has come together to attend vigils and a Justice for Dee rally, sending prayers and support to Dee’s family. The case has drawn national media coverage from the episode “Vanished in the Heartland” on the true crime series Disappeared on the Investigation Discovery channel, a Dateline Missing in America podcast entitled, “MISSING: Dee Ann Warner, and was the topic several times on The Interview Room podcast hosted by internationally known retired homicide detective and behavioral analyst, Chris McDonough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34URMp_0iWJqGts00
Image courtesy of Adrian Sign Shop.

Yet, there are still many people unfamiliar with the case. “Raising awareness is important to moving this case forward,” said Billy Little, Jr., nationally recognized investigative attorney who is working pro bono to find the truth behind Dee’s disappearance. “We’ve generated a lot of leads from the publicity in this case. If there is somebody out there that doesn’t know about the case and then realizes they might have seen or heard something — it could be vital to the investigation. Raising awareness also puts pressure on the guilty party or parties to let them know they aren’t going to get away with this,” Little told me.

If you’d like to show Dee’s family your love and support while keeping the public’s attention on Dee’s disappearance, you can purchase Justice for Dee T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, and yard signs from Adrian Sign Shop located at 727 Bradish Street in Adrian, Michigan. You can order your gear here and have the option of picking up your purchases locally or having them shipped to your door. Adrian Sign Shop offers Justice for Dee apparel in youth sizes up to 4XL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nrQDK_0iWJqGts00
Image courtesy of Adrian Sign Shop.

For those of you unfamiliar with the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner, here are a few links to articles that will bring you up to speed:

https://www.newsbreak.comhttps//original.newsbreak.com/@tracy-stengel-563517/2775667932545-tv-series-sheds-more-light-on-dee-ann-warner-s-disappearance?s=ws_native

https://www.newsbreak.comhttps//original.newsbreak.com/@tracy-stengel-563517/2690700285699-investigative-attorney-shares-what-dale-warner-was-doing-while-the-community-rallied-to-find-his-wife?s=ws_native

https://www.newsbreak.comhttps//original.newsbreak.com/@tracy-stengel-563517/2661077039425-dee-ann-warner-s-brother-describes-what-dale-warner-and-law-enforcement-did-when-his-sister-disappeared?s=ws_native

https://www.newsbreak.comhttps//original.newsbreak.com/@tracy-stengel-563517/2572413458005-family-of-missing-michigan-woman-continue-seeking-justice-for-dee?s=ws_native

If you have ideas on how to spread the word on Dee Ann Warner in order to get Justice for Dee, I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dee Ann Warner# Safety# Society# Michigan# Family

Comments / 9

Published by

Tracy explores the world with a positive eye, an open heart, and a sprinkling of humor. Without laughter, she would be lost.

Onsted, MI
4362 followers

More from Tracy Stengel

Tecumseh, MI

TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s Disappearance

Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Last night, Disappeared, a missing persons TV series on the Investigation Discovery channel profiled the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh, Michigan. It was a riveting hour encapsulating events surrounding the mystery of what happened to the 52-year-old mother of 5 and grandmother of six. The episode, “Vanished in the Heartland” relied on interviews with those close to Dee to tell her story.

Read full story

Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’

Dee Ann Warner on her wedding day in 2008.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Tonight, Disappeared, a missing persons TV series on the Investigation Discovery channel, will feature the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh, Michigan. The 52-year-old mother of five and grandmother of six was reported missing by her adult children on April 25, 2021.

Read full story
20 comments

Join the 12th Annual Run for the Hills Event at Hidden Lake Gardens

Photo via Hidden Lake Gardens Facebook page. This weekend, the hills will come alive with the sound of footsteps — some fast, some at an easy pace — and it’s all for some great causes. Everyone is a winner at the 12th Annual Run For the Hills at Hidden Lake Gardens Saturday, September 17th, 2022.

Read full story
Lenawee County, MI

Help Investigators on the Dee Ann Warner Case Identify This Vehicle

Do you know who owns this vehicle?Photo courtesy of Billy Little, Jr. Just weeks ago, during an impassioned rally in Lenawee County demanding justice for Dee Ann Warner, a missing mother and grandmother, Sheriff Troy Bevier announced he had requested Michigan State Police take over the case. The crowd cheered.

Read full story
23 comments
Adrian, MI

Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His Wife

Photo courtesy of Lisa Bressi. Yesterday, as concerned citizens rallied on the lawn of the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan to get justice for Dee Ann Warner, there was someone conspicuously missing. Dale Warner, husband of the 52-year-old Tecumseh, Michigan resident who was a mother and grandmother, was absent. It was no surprise. He hasn’t been to either of the vigils hosted by her family, nor has he looked for her. Instead, he insists she took off to Mexico or Jamaica.

Read full story
8 comments
Adrian, MI

People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State Police

Gregg Hardy wears his message to law enforcement on his shirt.Photo courtesy of Lisa Bressi. When citizens rallied around the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan to get the case of Dee Ann Warner moved from Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office to the Michigan State Police, their voices were heard.

Read full story
12 comments
Lenawee County, MI

Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were Heard

Photo courtesy of the author. It was a huge day for Justice for Dee supporters yesterday as they stood In front of the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan demanding local law enforcement turn over the case of missing woman, Dee Ann Warner, to Michigan State Police.

Read full story
9 comments
Adrian, MI

Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann Warner

Dee Ann Warner.Photo via Lenawee County Fair and Event Grounds Facebook page. The front lawn of the Old Courthouse in the city of Adrian, Michigan is expected to be awash with people rallying to get Justice for Dee on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 1 PM. Dee Ann Warner, a businesswoman, mother, grandmother, sister, and dear friend was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home by her adult children on April 25, 2021.

Read full story
7 comments
Adrian, MI

Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your Support

Dee’s birthday is remembered at the Lenawee County Fair.Photo by Stephanie Volke via Justice For Dee Facebook page. Today, July 29, 2022, would have been Dee Ann Warner’s 54th birthday. Instead, she vanished from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm on April 25, 2021. The 52-year-old mother and grandmother didn’t use a cellphone, vehicle, or bank cards. She left behind her $50,000 wedding ring and something far more precious — her nine year old daughter.

Read full story
5 comments
Manitou Beach-devils Lake, MI

Don’t Miss Devils Lake Festival of the Arts in Beautiful Manitou Beach

The best parts of summertime are stunning lake views, community gatherings, delicious food, cold drinks, and family fun. You’ll find it all at the 8th Annual Devils Lake Festival of the Arts located in the quaint village of Manitou Beach, Michigan on July 30, 2022, from 10 AM — 6 PM. Every year it gets bigger and better!

Read full story
Tecumseh, MI

Investigators Need Your Help to Get Justice for Dee Ann Warner

Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. When you think of great Americans many you may think John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Jr., Betsy Ross, and Maya Angelou. Many people wanting answers surrounding the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner are adding Billy Little, Jr. to that list.

Read full story
11 comments
Lenawee County, MI

Should Lead Detective Recuse Himself from the Dee Ann Warner Missing Person Case?

Should Lead Detective Be Recused from Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Person Case?. Dee Ann WarnerPhoto via Lenawee County Fair and Event Grounds Facebook page. Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office have had 15 months to figure out what happened to Dee Ann Warner, a Tecumseh, Michigan mother and grandmother, who was reported missing April 25, 2021. So far, they haven’t provided any answers and there haven’t been any arrests.

Read full story
9 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Frosty Cow Gets a Make-Over to Honor the Memory of Dee Ann Warner

Image via Lenawee County Fair and Event Grounds FaceBook page. Dee Ann Warner, Tecumseh mother and grandmother, who has been missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home for over a year, loved the Lenawee County Fair. Dee grew up on a dairy farm and was very active in 4-H. As an adult, she remained involved. “She was Superintendent of the Dairy Feeder Board,” Kathryn Adams, friend of Dee, told me. “She was a strong advocate for the kids. Dee wanted them to have all the opportunities she had growing up.”

Read full story
2 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Dee Ann Warner’s Brother Describes What Dale Warner and Law Enforcement Did When His Sister Disappeared

Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. In Tecumseh, Michigan, 4 adults and one child are missing their mother. Six children want their Nana back. A brother mourns his sister. Many people wish their sassy, loyal friend was still here. The community wants justice for Dee Ann Warner, the 52-year-old businesswoman who disappeared over a year ago. Without a trace.

Read full story
36 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Dee Ann Warner’s Brother Refutes Statements Made by Dale Warner’s Attorney

Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh, Michigan has been missing for over a year. Her family wants answers and justice. Last night, Dee’s brother, Gregg Hardy, had a live interview with Marni Hughes on News Nation Prime.

Read full story
17 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Investigators Update Timeline of the Days Surrounding Dee Ann Warner’s Disappearance

Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. On Wednesday night, Chris McDonough, retired homicide detective and behavioral expert, and Billy Little, Jr., investigative attorney and war hero, discussed their latest findings on the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner on McDonough’s YouTube channel, The Interview Room. You can watch it here.

Read full story
15 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Investigators Concerned About the Handling of Missing Dee Ann Warner’s Case

Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Billy Little, Jr., investigative attorney and war hero, and Chris McDonough, internationally recognized homicide detective and behavioral expert, met in a podcast last night to discuss the case of Dee Ann Warner. The Michigan mother and grandmother was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021. They have both been on the case since March 2022.

Read full story
29 comments
Lenawee County, MI

Investigators Plan to Reveal Compelling Evidence on Dee Ann Warner’s Disappearance

Image via Justice for Dee Facebook page. It is way overdue. Lenawee County residents want answers. The people of Michigan want answers. A 52-year-old mother and grandmother has been missing from her rural Tecumseh home for over a year. Most of all, her family and friends need to know what happened to Dee Ann Warner. Two Mother’s Days have passed and one birthday. Another birthday is coming soon.

Read full story
9 comments
Brooklyn, MI

Father Zachary Mabee is Officially the New Pastor at St. Joseph’s Shrine

Father Zach at his Installation Mass.Photo courtesy of the author. The congregation of St. Joseph Shrine in Brooklyn, Michigan have been heartbroken since the unexpected death of their priest, the Very Reverend David Hudgins on January 3, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident. Father Dave was loved for his quick-witted humor, mega-watt smile, and devout faith.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy