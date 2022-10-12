Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann Warner

Image courtesy of Adrian Sign Shop.

It’s been a year and a half since Dee Ann Warner was reported missing on April 25, 2021, last seen in her house surrounded by farmland in Tecumseh, Michigan. The multitude of security cameras surrounding her house and office do not show her leaving. There hasn’t been any activity on her bank account or credit cards. Her vehicles remained on the property. An envelope of cash was still stashed in her desk drawer.

The 52-year-old businesswoman was a mother of five and had six grandchildren. Dee’s family does not believe she is alive but need answers. They have offered a $50,000 reward for the location of Dee’s remains.

The community has come together to attend vigils and a Justice for Dee rally, sending prayers and support to Dee’s family. The case has drawn national media coverage from the episode “Vanished in the Heartland” on the true crime series Disappeared on the Investigation Discovery channel, a Dateline Missing in America podcast entitled, “MISSING: Dee Ann Warner, and was the topic several times on The Interview Room podcast hosted by internationally known retired homicide detective and behavioral analyst, Chris McDonough.

Yet, there are still many people unfamiliar with the case. “Raising awareness is important to moving this case forward,” said Billy Little, Jr., nationally recognized investigative attorney who is working pro bono to find the truth behind Dee’s disappearance. “We’ve generated a lot of leads from the publicity in this case. If there is somebody out there that doesn’t know about the case and then realizes they might have seen or heard something — it could be vital to the investigation. Raising awareness also puts pressure on the guilty party or parties to let them know they aren’t going to get away with this,” Little told me.

For those of you unfamiliar with the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner, here are a few links to articles that will bring you up to speed:

