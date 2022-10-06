Tecumseh, MI

TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s Disappearance

Tracy Stengel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PuRjO_0iOplpgW00
Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy.

Last night, Disappeared, a missing persons TV series on the Investigation Discovery channel profiled the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh, Michigan. It was a riveting hour encapsulating events surrounding the mystery of what happened to the 52-year-old mother of 5 and grandmother of six. The episode, “Vanished in the Heartland” relied on interviews with those close to Dee to tell her story.

Dale and Dee’s relationship began with an affair while they were married to other partners. “It raised a lot of eyebrows,” Gregg Hardy, Dee’s brother, said, “particularly because you wouldn’t match them. I mean, she had a dynamic personality that was outgoing and vivacious. He had more of an introvert personality. So, they were dynamically polar opposites.”

Many wondered what the attraction was between a woman who dressed impeccably and was always put together and a man whose style of dress heavily relied on work shirts, jeans, and work boots, Rikkell Bock, Dee’s youngest adult daughter, said, “Their way of meshing was business. I think that’s what drove them together. They had the same dreams, the same goals, and they could accomplish them together.”

Dale and Dee married in 2008, but it was a volatile relationship. Rikkell recalled many times when she was growing up the two would argue. She and her mother would leave and go to a hotel or her uncle’s house for a few days. They’d return and things would blow over. “Until the next fight,” Rikkell said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s0e5D_0iOplpgW00
Dee and Rikkell.Photo via Justice for Dee Facebook page.

Dale had a farming business and Dee had a trucking business. The duo became very successful, but prosperity couldn’t solve underlying problems in the relationship.

Amy Alexander, Dee’s friend of 12 years, said, “She would often talk to me about divorcing Dale or leaving Dale.”

Billy Little, Jr., a nationally recognized investigative attorney working for Dee’s family pro bono, has been working tirelessly since March 2022 to solve Dee’s case. He learned Dale used to hide his iPad in the office he and Dee shared and record her conversations. At one point, Dee discovered a tracking device on her car. “This is an element of control. This is an element of abuse. This is an element of stalking,” Little said.

Dale Warner’s attorney, Larry Leib downplayed the tracking device. “That tracker was only for security purposes. It was sort of suggested Dale was following her. That’s not true. That tracker was only for the purpose of if the car was stolen. In a small town, you never know.”

Billy Little, Jr. said dryly, “I don’t find that this particular county is a hotbed for stolen cars.” Little also wondered why Dale didn’t have trackers on any of their other vehicles and why, if it was an anti-theft device, wouldn’t Dale have told Dee about it.

Both Rikkell Bock and Amy Alexander stated Dale would show up at dinners and parties Dee attended unannounced. “It was eerily odd,” Amy said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RYUeP_0iOplpgW00
Gregg Hardy at the Justice for Dee rally.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy.

Eventually, Dee had enough. On Saturday, April 24, 2021, Dee told her friends and adult children she was leaving Dale and wanted to sell the businesses. Dee planned to confront Dale that night. In order to shield their nine-year-old daughter, Angelina, Amy Alexander offered to pick Angelina up and take her to her house overnight.

When Amy arrived at the Warner residence at 7:42 PM, Dale pulled into the drive. “When she saw him, she acted afraid, like she wanted to run from the door. I’ve seen Dee upset many times, but this was on a whole different level of being upset,” Amy said.

“She never expressed anything to me about being scared of him until the day before she went missing,” Rikkell said. Dee told her, “I watch Dateline, like, every night. He could do something like that to me.”

On Sunday, April 25, 2021, Rikkell and her family went to the Warner residence for their usual Sunday breakfast. Dee wasn’t there. When Rikkell called her mom, it went straight to voicemail. Strange, because Dee never turned her phone off. “I knew if she wasn’t going to be there, she would have told me, so that was a huge red flag,” Rikkell said.

Dale called Rikkell a few hours later and asked if she knew where Dee was. He said, “Well, she’s mad at me again.”

“I just had a really strange feeling, “Rikkell said. Her brother came over and checked the security cameras inside the office and around the exterior of the house and office. Dee was not seen coming or going.

Dee’s adult children called the police around 5 or 6 PM to report Dee missing. When law enforcement came, they did a search of the property, which was time consuming as the Warners own thousands of acres of farmland. After a couple hours, Dale asked them to leave and not come back unless they had a warrant. Dale wanted to go back to work.

Troy Bevier, Lenawee County Sherriff explained, “We have a lot of farmers in Lenawee County. There’s a lot of farmers that when it’s time to farm, it’s time to farm. Even if someone is missing. Whether that’s right or wrong.”

It took hours to get a warrant signed by a judge and return to the property. By then it was dark, making the search more difficult. “It was just frustrating and horribly painful for the family,” Gregg Hardy said.

Dale claimed to have found Dee’s $50,000 wedding ring on his desk that day, proof Dee had left him on her own accord.

“The odds of her leaving him a wedding ring that was sizable is flat zero,” Gregg said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hg6xh_0iOplpgW00
Photo via Justice for Dee Facebook page.

Since Dee vanished, there has been no activity on her cell phone, bank account, or credit cards. No one has had contact with her. Those close to Dee insist she did not take off to Jamaica or Mexico as Dale claims. Especially not without her daughter.

“Her kids and her grandkids meant everything to her,” Rikkell said.

“She didn’t have the capability to leave Angelina or she does not have the capability to put anybody else through this hurt. There’s no way possible she would hurt any of us this bad. She didn’t have it in her,” Amy said.

“My sister, respectfully, she was high maintenance, okay? So, her lifestyle wasn’t going to, you know, live in the woods in some tent. So, she would have had to have money, and had to have a lot of it,” Gregg said.

They also noted Dale has done nothing to help them find Dee.

Larry Leib, the attorney Dale hired a mere 2 or 3 days after Dee disappeared, said, “Dale wants to believe she is still alive. He’s constantly telling Angelina ‘Mommy’s on a break and she’ll come back.’”

Billy Little, Jr., after conducting hundreds of hours or interviews and sifting through thousands of pages of documents, said, “There is a lot about Dale’s behavior that’s bizarre.” He cites the fact Dale used a forged power of attorney to steal a million dollars from Dee’s trucking business and put it under a new trucking business Dale started. “How can you possibly transfer assets when you don’t own them?” Little said. He also wonders why Dale went to extraordinary lengths to keep tabs on Dee before she went missing and now seems unconcerned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFnPg_0iOplpgW00
Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy.

Little isn’t buying Dale’s alibi that he gave Dee a massage on the living room floor after their argument, lifted her to the couch, and went to bed. Dale claims he saw Dee on the couch, snoring, when he left for work the next morning at 6 AM.

“I know where he was. I know what he was doing. Dale was absolutely not at home sleeping,” Little said. Instead, Little has a witness that puts Dale at his father’s farm at 3:55 AM. The witness said Dale was in the office getting the keys for the chemical and equipment barn.

“In my opinion, Dale went to his father’s farm to try to dispose of Dee’s body,” Little said.

“I 100% think that Dale is responsible for what happened to my mom,” Rikkell said.

“There will be closure for the family, I guarantee it. I will not be gone until there is closure.” Little vowed. “I know what happened and I know justice is coming.”

If you have any information on what happened to Dee Ann Warner, please call 1–855-MICHTIP.

If you watched Disappeared “Vanished in the Heartland, I’d love to hear your reaction in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dee Ann Warner# Safety# Community# Society# Family

Comments / 0

Published by

Tracy explores the world with a positive eye, an open heart, and a sprinkling of humor. Without laughter, she would be lost.

Onsted, MI
4351 followers

More from Tracy Stengel

Tecumseh, MI

Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’

Dee Ann Warner on her wedding day in 2008.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Tonight, Disappeared, a missing persons TV series on the Investigation Discovery channel, will feature the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh, Michigan. The 52-year-old mother of five and grandmother of six was reported missing by her adult children on April 25, 2021.

Read full story
20 comments

Join the 12th Annual Run for the Hills Event at Hidden Lake Gardens

Photo via Hidden Lake Gardens Facebook page. This weekend, the hills will come alive with the sound of footsteps — some fast, some at an easy pace — and it’s all for some great causes. Everyone is a winner at the 12th Annual Run For the Hills at Hidden Lake Gardens Saturday, September 17th, 2022.

Read full story
Lenawee County, MI

Help Investigators on the Dee Ann Warner Case Identify This Vehicle

Do you know who owns this vehicle?Photo courtesy of Billy Little, Jr. Just weeks ago, during an impassioned rally in Lenawee County demanding justice for Dee Ann Warner, a missing mother and grandmother, Sheriff Troy Bevier announced he had requested Michigan State Police take over the case. The crowd cheered.

Read full story
23 comments
Adrian, MI

Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His Wife

Photo courtesy of Lisa Bressi. Yesterday, as concerned citizens rallied on the lawn of the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan to get justice for Dee Ann Warner, there was someone conspicuously missing. Dale Warner, husband of the 52-year-old Tecumseh, Michigan resident who was a mother and grandmother, was absent. It was no surprise. He hasn’t been to either of the vigils hosted by her family, nor has he looked for her. Instead, he insists she took off to Mexico or Jamaica.

Read full story
8 comments
Adrian, MI

People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State Police

Gregg Hardy wears his message to law enforcement on his shirt.Photo courtesy of Lisa Bressi. When citizens rallied around the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan to get the case of Dee Ann Warner moved from Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office to the Michigan State Police, their voices were heard.

Read full story
12 comments
Lenawee County, MI

Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were Heard

Photo courtesy of the author. It was a huge day for Justice for Dee supporters yesterday as they stood In front of the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan demanding local law enforcement turn over the case of missing woman, Dee Ann Warner, to Michigan State Police.

Read full story
9 comments
Adrian, MI

Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann Warner

Dee Ann Warner.Photo via Lenawee County Fair and Event Grounds Facebook page. The front lawn of the Old Courthouse in the city of Adrian, Michigan is expected to be awash with people rallying to get Justice for Dee on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 1 PM. Dee Ann Warner, a businesswoman, mother, grandmother, sister, and dear friend was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home by her adult children on April 25, 2021.

Read full story
7 comments
Adrian, MI

Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your Support

Dee’s birthday is remembered at the Lenawee County Fair.Photo by Stephanie Volke via Justice For Dee Facebook page. Today, July 29, 2022, would have been Dee Ann Warner’s 54th birthday. Instead, she vanished from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm on April 25, 2021. The 52-year-old mother and grandmother didn’t use a cellphone, vehicle, or bank cards. She left behind her $50,000 wedding ring and something far more precious — her nine year old daughter.

Read full story
5 comments
Manitou Beach-devils Lake, MI

Don’t Miss Devils Lake Festival of the Arts in Beautiful Manitou Beach

The best parts of summertime are stunning lake views, community gatherings, delicious food, cold drinks, and family fun. You’ll find it all at the 8th Annual Devils Lake Festival of the Arts located in the quaint village of Manitou Beach, Michigan on July 30, 2022, from 10 AM — 6 PM. Every year it gets bigger and better!

Read full story
Tecumseh, MI

Investigators Need Your Help to Get Justice for Dee Ann Warner

Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. When you think of great Americans many you may think John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Jr., Betsy Ross, and Maya Angelou. Many people wanting answers surrounding the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner are adding Billy Little, Jr. to that list.

Read full story
11 comments
Lenawee County, MI

Should Lead Detective Recuse Himself from the Dee Ann Warner Missing Person Case?

Should Lead Detective Be Recused from Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Person Case?. Dee Ann WarnerPhoto via Lenawee County Fair and Event Grounds Facebook page. Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office have had 15 months to figure out what happened to Dee Ann Warner, a Tecumseh, Michigan mother and grandmother, who was reported missing April 25, 2021. So far, they haven’t provided any answers and there haven’t been any arrests.

Read full story
9 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Frosty Cow Gets a Make-Over to Honor the Memory of Dee Ann Warner

Image via Lenawee County Fair and Event Grounds FaceBook page. Dee Ann Warner, Tecumseh mother and grandmother, who has been missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home for over a year, loved the Lenawee County Fair. Dee grew up on a dairy farm and was very active in 4-H. As an adult, she remained involved. “She was Superintendent of the Dairy Feeder Board,” Kathryn Adams, friend of Dee, told me. “She was a strong advocate for the kids. Dee wanted them to have all the opportunities she had growing up.”

Read full story
2 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Dee Ann Warner’s Brother Describes What Dale Warner and Law Enforcement Did When His Sister Disappeared

Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. In Tecumseh, Michigan, 4 adults and one child are missing their mother. Six children want their Nana back. A brother mourns his sister. Many people wish their sassy, loyal friend was still here. The community wants justice for Dee Ann Warner, the 52-year-old businesswoman who disappeared over a year ago. Without a trace.

Read full story
36 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Dee Ann Warner’s Brother Refutes Statements Made by Dale Warner’s Attorney

Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh, Michigan has been missing for over a year. Her family wants answers and justice. Last night, Dee’s brother, Gregg Hardy, had a live interview with Marni Hughes on News Nation Prime.

Read full story
17 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Investigators Update Timeline of the Days Surrounding Dee Ann Warner’s Disappearance

Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. On Wednesday night, Chris McDonough, retired homicide detective and behavioral expert, and Billy Little, Jr., investigative attorney and war hero, discussed their latest findings on the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner on McDonough’s YouTube channel, The Interview Room. You can watch it here.

Read full story
15 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Investigators Concerned About the Handling of Missing Dee Ann Warner’s Case

Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Billy Little, Jr., investigative attorney and war hero, and Chris McDonough, internationally recognized homicide detective and behavioral expert, met in a podcast last night to discuss the case of Dee Ann Warner. The Michigan mother and grandmother was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021. They have both been on the case since March 2022.

Read full story
29 comments
Lenawee County, MI

Investigators Plan to Reveal Compelling Evidence on Dee Ann Warner’s Disappearance

Image via Justice for Dee Facebook page. It is way overdue. Lenawee County residents want answers. The people of Michigan want answers. A 52-year-old mother and grandmother has been missing from her rural Tecumseh home for over a year. Most of all, her family and friends need to know what happened to Dee Ann Warner. Two Mother’s Days have passed and one birthday. Another birthday is coming soon.

Read full story
9 comments
Brooklyn, MI

Father Zachary Mabee is Officially the New Pastor at St. Joseph’s Shrine

Father Zach at his Installation Mass.Photo courtesy of the author. The congregation of St. Joseph Shrine in Brooklyn, Michigan have been heartbroken since the unexpected death of their priest, the Very Reverend David Hudgins on January 3, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident. Father Dave was loved for his quick-witted humor, mega-watt smile, and devout faith.

Read full story
4 comments
Brooklyn, MI

The Village Creamery is Open and Putting More Yum in Your Summer

New owners Andrew Terryah and Sara Bieda. How cute is that bench?Photo courtesy of Sara Bieda. Now that Village Creamery is open again, Brooklyn, Michigan just got a whole lot sweeter! New owners, Sara Bieda and Andrew Terryah, are excited to welcome you back to the ice cream shop locals have loved for years. It’s the same creamy goodness you’ve known, with added specialty shakes and sundaes.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy