Join the 12th Annual Run for the Hills Event at Hidden Lake Gardens

Tracy Stengel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SiAyq_0httRSS100
Photo via Hidden Lake Gardens Facebook page.

This weekend, the hills will come alive with the sound of footsteps — some fast, some at an easy pace — and it’s all for some great causes. Everyone is a winner at the 12th Annual Run For the Hills at Hidden Lake Gardens Saturday, September 17th, 2022.

This weekend’s beautiful forecast is a perfect opportunity to put on some athletic shoes and enjoy the beauty of nature. People of all ages are welcome to challenge themselves to the hilliest course in southeast Michigan. This run/walk event gives folks the choice to take a one mile or 5K route through the natural beauty of Hidden Lake Gardens, a gem of the Irish Hills.

This year, all participants will receive a finisher medal and the top male and female finisher in each age group will win a gift certificate for the 5K and 1-mile run/walk events. The certificates are from various businesses in the area and are sure to delight the winners. The age groups are as follows: 14 & under, 15–19, 20–29, 30–39, 40–49, 50–59, 60–69, 70–79, and 80+.

The top male and female overall, plus one randomly drawn registrant will get their name on a 18” x 24” sign on a hill, hollow, or switchback of their choice. Their mark will remain on the course until next year’s Run for the Hills event. “The signs serve as inspiration to people throughout the year that others have completed the course and so can they,” said Kay Roumell, Vice President of Oh These Irish Hills!

The proceeds of the event will be divided between Hidden Lake Gardens’ Reach for the Sky Canopy Walk and Oh These Irish Hills! The canopy walk, still under construction will allow visitors to experience a 700-foot long birds-eye view of Hidden Lake Gardens. Oh These Irish Hills is a non-profit organization dedicated to revitalizing the Irish Hills. They work with other organizations to put on area parades, festivals, a tree lighting ceremony, as well as donate to the Brooklyn Food Pantry. Their year round efforts enrich the lives of those who live or visit the Irish Hills.

The event is especially blessed this year by a gift match from the late Grace Edwards Owens. “That means every entry fee will be matched,” Roumell told me. “Grace was a realtor in the area for years and an avid runner. When she was 80 years old, she won the Run for the Hills event in her age group and received a gold medal. She loved the Irish Hills and was a huge part of this community.”

Grace’s spirit remains alive. On the front of this year’s T-shirts are the words: I run with Grace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KvZY5_0httRSS100
Grace Edwards Owens with her gold medal after winning her age group at 80 years old.Photo via Oh These Irish Hills Facebook page.

Registration for Run for the Hills is easy. You can register here. Downloadable race applications are available here. Registration is also available onsite between 7:30–8:30 AM on Saturday, September 17th. The event begins at 9 AM and will be officially timed.

For those unable to attend in person, no worries. You can also participate virtually from September 18th — October 2nd at Hidden Lake Gardens when they are open. Their hours are Tuesday — Sunday from 9 AM — 5 PM.

What are you waiting for? Grab your friends and family and Run for the Hills!

If you have participated in Run for the Hills before or have enjoyed the beauty of Hidden Lake Gardens, I would love to hear about your experience in the comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Michigan# Lenawee County# Running# Race# Community

Comments / 0

Published by

Tracy explores the world with a positive eye, an open heart, and a sprinkling of humor. Without laughter, she would be lost.

Onsted, MI
4252 followers

More from Tracy Stengel

Lenawee County, MI

Help Investigators on the Dee Ann Warner Case Identify This Vehicle

Do you know who owns this vehicle?Photo courtesy of Billy Little, Jr. Just weeks ago, during an impassioned rally in Lenawee County demanding justice for Dee Ann Warner, a missing mother and grandmother, Sheriff Troy Bevier announced he had requested Michigan State Police take over the case. The crowd cheered.

Read full story
23 comments
Adrian, MI

Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His Wife

Photo courtesy of Lisa Bressi. Yesterday, as concerned citizens rallied on the lawn of the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan to get justice for Dee Ann Warner, there was someone conspicuously missing. Dale Warner, husband of the 52-year-old Tecumseh, Michigan resident who was a mother and grandmother, was absent. It was no surprise. He hasn’t been to either of the vigils hosted by her family, nor has he looked for her. Instead, he insists she took off to Mexico or Jamaica.

Read full story
8 comments
Adrian, MI

People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State Police

Gregg Hardy wears his message to law enforcement on his shirt.Photo courtesy of Lisa Bressi. When citizens rallied around the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan to get the case of Dee Ann Warner moved from Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office to the Michigan State Police, their voices were heard.

Read full story
12 comments
Lenawee County, MI

Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were Heard

Photo courtesy of the author. It was a huge day for Justice for Dee supporters yesterday as they stood In front of the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan demanding local law enforcement turn over the case of missing woman, Dee Ann Warner, to Michigan State Police.

Read full story
9 comments
Adrian, MI

Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann Warner

Dee Ann Warner.Photo via Lenawee County Fair and Event Grounds Facebook page. The front lawn of the Old Courthouse in the city of Adrian, Michigan is expected to be awash with people rallying to get Justice for Dee on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 1 PM. Dee Ann Warner, a businesswoman, mother, grandmother, sister, and dear friend was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home by her adult children on April 25, 2021.

Read full story
7 comments
Adrian, MI

Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your Support

Dee’s birthday is remembered at the Lenawee County Fair.Photo by Stephanie Volke via Justice For Dee Facebook page. Today, July 29, 2022, would have been Dee Ann Warner’s 54th birthday. Instead, she vanished from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm on April 25, 2021. The 52-year-old mother and grandmother didn’t use a cellphone, vehicle, or bank cards. She left behind her $50,000 wedding ring and something far more precious — her nine year old daughter.

Read full story
5 comments
Manitou Beach-devils Lake, MI

Don’t Miss Devils Lake Festival of the Arts in Beautiful Manitou Beach

The best parts of summertime are stunning lake views, community gatherings, delicious food, cold drinks, and family fun. You’ll find it all at the 8th Annual Devils Lake Festival of the Arts located in the quaint village of Manitou Beach, Michigan on July 30, 2022, from 10 AM — 6 PM. Every year it gets bigger and better!

Read full story
Tecumseh, MI

Investigators Need Your Help to Get Justice for Dee Ann Warner

Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. When you think of great Americans many you may think John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Jr., Betsy Ross, and Maya Angelou. Many people wanting answers surrounding the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner are adding Billy Little, Jr. to that list.

Read full story
11 comments
Lenawee County, MI

Should Lead Detective Recuse Himself from the Dee Ann Warner Missing Person Case?

Should Lead Detective Be Recused from Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Person Case?. Dee Ann WarnerPhoto via Lenawee County Fair and Event Grounds Facebook page. Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office have had 15 months to figure out what happened to Dee Ann Warner, a Tecumseh, Michigan mother and grandmother, who was reported missing April 25, 2021. So far, they haven’t provided any answers and there haven’t been any arrests.

Read full story
9 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Frosty Cow Gets a Make-Over to Honor the Memory of Dee Ann Warner

Image via Lenawee County Fair and Event Grounds FaceBook page. Dee Ann Warner, Tecumseh mother and grandmother, who has been missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home for over a year, loved the Lenawee County Fair. Dee grew up on a dairy farm and was very active in 4-H. As an adult, she remained involved. “She was Superintendent of the Dairy Feeder Board,” Kathryn Adams, friend of Dee, told me. “She was a strong advocate for the kids. Dee wanted them to have all the opportunities she had growing up.”

Read full story
2 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Dee Ann Warner’s Brother Describes What Dale Warner and Law Enforcement Did When His Sister Disappeared

Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. In Tecumseh, Michigan, 4 adults and one child are missing their mother. Six children want their Nana back. A brother mourns his sister. Many people wish their sassy, loyal friend was still here. The community wants justice for Dee Ann Warner, the 52-year-old businesswoman who disappeared over a year ago. Without a trace.

Read full story
32 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Dee Ann Warner’s Brother Refutes Statements Made by Dale Warner’s Attorney

Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh, Michigan has been missing for over a year. Her family wants answers and justice. Last night, Dee’s brother, Gregg Hardy, had a live interview with Marni Hughes on News Nation Prime.

Read full story
17 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Investigators Update Timeline of the Days Surrounding Dee Ann Warner’s Disappearance

Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. On Wednesday night, Chris McDonough, retired homicide detective and behavioral expert, and Billy Little, Jr., investigative attorney and war hero, discussed their latest findings on the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner on McDonough’s YouTube channel, The Interview Room. You can watch it here.

Read full story
15 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Investigators Concerned About the Handling of Missing Dee Ann Warner’s Case

Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Billy Little, Jr., investigative attorney and war hero, and Chris McDonough, internationally recognized homicide detective and behavioral expert, met in a podcast last night to discuss the case of Dee Ann Warner. The Michigan mother and grandmother was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021. They have both been on the case since March 2022.

Read full story
29 comments
Lenawee County, MI

Investigators Plan to Reveal Compelling Evidence on Dee Ann Warner’s Disappearance

Image via Justice for Dee Facebook page. It is way overdue. Lenawee County residents want answers. The people of Michigan want answers. A 52-year-old mother and grandmother has been missing from her rural Tecumseh home for over a year. Most of all, her family and friends need to know what happened to Dee Ann Warner. Two Mother’s Days have passed and one birthday. Another birthday is coming soon.

Read full story
9 comments
Brooklyn, MI

Father Zachary Mabee is Officially the New Pastor at St. Joseph’s Shrine

Father Zach at his Installation Mass.Photo courtesy of the author. The congregation of St. Joseph Shrine in Brooklyn, Michigan have been heartbroken since the unexpected death of their priest, the Very Reverend David Hudgins on January 3, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident. Father Dave was loved for his quick-witted humor, mega-watt smile, and devout faith.

Read full story
4 comments
Brooklyn, MI

The Village Creamery is Open and Putting More Yum in Your Summer

New owners Andrew Terryah and Sara Bieda. How cute is that bench?Photo courtesy of Sara Bieda. Now that Village Creamery is open again, Brooklyn, Michigan just got a whole lot sweeter! New owners, Sara Bieda and Andrew Terryah, are excited to welcome you back to the ice cream shop locals have loved for years. It’s the same creamy goodness you’ve known, with added specialty shakes and sundaes.

Read full story
Tecumseh, MI

Investigators Challenge Dee Warner’s Husband to Help Them Find His Wife

Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Two top-notch investigators are working around the clock to find Dee Ann Warner, the 52-year-old Tecumseh woman, who went missing April 25, 2021. They joined a task force in March, 2022, and are doing it for free to help Dee’s family get justice. Billy Little, Jr., former Colonial in the military and nationally recognized capital defense attorney, and Chris McDonough, retired homicide detective and behavorial expert, disclosed updates of their investigation on McDonough’s YouTube podcast, The Interview Room on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Read full story
23 comments
Tecumseh, MI

More Evidence Forthcoming on Dee Ann Warner's Disappearance -- Here's How to Stay Up to Date

Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. This weekend, investigators will reveal more evidence on the case of Dee Ann Warner, a 52-year-old mother of five, who was reported missing May 25, 2021. She was last seen in her Tecumseh, Michigan residence by her husband, who claims she was sleeping on the couch when he left for work at 6 AM.

Read full story
37 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy