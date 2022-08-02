Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His Wife

Photo courtesy of Lisa Bressi.

Yesterday, as concerned citizens rallied on the lawn of the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan to get justice for Dee Ann Warner, there was someone conspicuously missing. Dale Warner, husband of the 52-year-old Tecumseh, Michigan resident who was a mother and grandmother, was absent. It was no surprise. He hasn’t been to either of the vigils hosted by her family, nor has he looked for her. Instead, he insists she took off to Mexico or Jamaica.

It’s hard to fathom a woman could travel without a phone, money, passport, or vehicle and stay hidden for over 15 months. Dee was not a magician, she was a hardworking businesswoman and owner of a trucking business, as well as, a farm.

Facts of Dee Warner’s disappearance are sometimes shocking. And on the heels of the surprising announcement from Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier that he is requesting Michigan State Police take over the case, things get stranger still.

According to Billy Little, Jr., nationally recognized investigative attorney who is working for Dee’s family free of charge, instead of attending the rally to get justice for his wife, Dale Warner was evicting witnesses from his rental home.

“Gregg Hardy, Dee’s brother, was renting a house from Dale Warner,” Little told me. “He’s been leasing this property for a while now and recently rented it out to one of his employees. This person is a former employee of Dale Warner and also an important witness in this case.”

Little said, “It was Todd Neyrinck who delivered the eviction notice.”

Neyrinck is a long-time employee of Dale and Dee Warner. In a recent interview, Neyrinck told me he was no longer working for Dale Warner. Instead, he claimed to be working for Laidlaw Carriers Bulk. This is the same trucking company who bought Dee’s trucking business from Dale. Little believes the sale of this business was illegal. After all, it was solely Dee’s business and not Dale’s to sell.

Photo courtesy of the author.

Little said the eviction notice wasn’t written up properly and therefore, “unenforceable.” Still, Little wonders, “Why would you want to evict someone who has been paying the rent and keeping the place in order?” Little smells a rat. “Have they never heard of witness tampering or witness intimidation?” Referring to Warner and Neyrinck, Little said, “ They keep digging themselves a hole.”

The fact Dee’s case has been turned over to Michigan State Police doesn’t mean Little will stop searching for answers. “It doesn’t change a thing. I don’t leave a case until someone is charged.”

Last month, Little said he would work on this case until there was resolution, even if that meant it took his last breath. Little, a Missouri resident, compounded his dedication at yesterday’s rally by saying he and his wife have been looking at houses and would move to the area, if necessary.

“I will do whatever it takes to solve this case,” Little told me. “All I want is the truth and fairness.”

What do you think of the recent actions of Dale Warner? I would love to hear your opinions in the comments!