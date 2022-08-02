Adrian, MI

People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State Police

Tracy Stengel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cwKDn_0h27c1H700
Gregg Hardy wears his message to law enforcement on his shirt.Photo courtesy of Lisa Bressi.

When citizens rallied around the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan to get the case of Dee Ann Warner moved from Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office to the Michigan State Police, their voices were heard.

Sheriff Troy Bevier made a surprising announcement when he said, “I want to tell you, the Sheriff’s Office does care. Because we care, last week on the 26th, I made an official request to the Michigan State Police to become the lead agency.“ His statement was met by stunned murmurs and a huge applause . People called out, “Thank you,” and “It’s about time!”

After over 15 grueling months since Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm, this long-awaited news seemed surreal. The family and community had been crying out for this for months.

Gregg Hardy, Dee Ann Warner’s brother, took the microphone after Sheriff Bevier and said to Bevier, “ I appreciate you standing up and taking the shots. We appreciate your comments. We appreciate you trying to get this isolated down to one driving force. One organization is always more efficient than having a committee. But I know you will continue to participate and we need every bit of it we possibly can. It’s been a long haul.”

Hardy than asked the crowd to join him in singing happy birthday to Dee whose 54th birthday would have been last week. A hearty choir of voices filled the air.

Kathryn Adams, co-host of the rally, then asked for a prayer. As people bowed their heads, a woman from the crowd asked God for resolution to this case and peace for the family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HHT4B_0h27c1H700
Photo courtesy of the author.

Parker Hardy, Dee’s nephew, urged the crowd to chant. “After all, this is a rally! What do you want to say?” The overwhelming response was, “Jail for Dale!” This was in reference to Dee’s husband, Dale Warner, who has done nothing to find his wife and insists she took off to Mexico or Jamaica. Then, Parker began the chant, “Justice for Dee!”

Afterwards, in reaction to Sheriff Bevier’s announcement, Gregg Hardy said, “I am thankful. I just hope we are on the right path. Let’s keep pressure on them.”

Dee’s son, Zack Bock said, “I am relieved. I hoped it would happen. I just wish it had been sooner.”

Rikkell Bock, Dee’s daughter, said, “I feel like we finally have hope. Maybe there can be a positive end to this.”

Billy Little, Jr., the investigative attorney who has been working on the case for free said, “This is fantastic. And long overdue.” Many of Dee’s family and friends credit Little with not letting the case grow cold. When asked about his contribution to moving the case forward, Little, ever-humble, said, “I thank the community. They had a huge part in it. I just shared the message. They are the heroes.”

Chris McDonough, one of the team of experts assembled by Little, is a retired homicide detective and behavioral expert. McDonough is also host of the YouTube podcast, The Interview Room, where he and Little often give updates on he case. McDonoughsaid, “Sheriff Bevier made the right call, but this isn’t over. We have to stay vigilant to get justice for Dee.”

While positive vibes permeated the scene in downtown Adrian, many citizens expressed doubts. One woman said to me, “I pray to God Sheriff Bevier sticks to what he says. I will believe it when I see it.” Another woman said, “I hope change doesn’t stop here. We need the termination of Detective Greca.” She is alluding to allegations the lead detective on the case should have recused himself from the case due to a conflict of interest.

For those of you warriors who continue to rally to get justice for Dee, I would love to hear your thoughts about Sheriff Bevier’s announcement in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dee Ann Warner# Society# Safety# Michigan# Lenawee County

Comments / 12

Published by

Tracy explores the world with a positive eye, an open heart, and a sprinkling of humor. Without laughter, she would be lost.

Onsted, MI
4161 followers

More from Tracy Stengel

Adrian, MI

Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His Wife

Photo courtesy of Lisa Bressi. Yesterday, as concerned citizens rallied on the lawn of the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan to get justice for Dee Ann Warner, there was someone conspicuously missing. Dale Warner, husband of the 52-year-old Tecumseh, Michigan resident who was a mother and grandmother, was absent. It was no surprise. He hasn’t been to either of the vigils hosted by her family, nor has he looked for her. Instead, he insists she took off to Mexico or Jamaica.

Read full story
8 comments
Adrian, MI

Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your Support

Dee’s birthday is remembered at the Lenawee County Fair.Photo by Stephanie Volke via Justice For Dee Facebook page. Today, July 29, 2022, would have been Dee Ann Warner’s 54th birthday. Instead, she vanished from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm on April 25, 2021. The 52-year-old mother and grandmother didn’t use a cellphone, vehicle, or bank cards. She left behind her $50,000 wedding ring and something far more precious — her nine year old daughter.

Read full story
5 comments
Manitou Beach-devils Lake, MI

Don’t Miss Devils Lake Festival of the Arts in Beautiful Manitou Beach

The best parts of summertime are stunning lake views, community gatherings, delicious food, cold drinks, and family fun. You’ll find it all at the 8th Annual Devils Lake Festival of the Arts located in the quaint village of Manitou Beach, Michigan on July 30, 2022, from 10 AM — 6 PM. Every year it gets bigger and better!

Read full story
Lenawee County, MI

Should Lead Detective Recuse Himself from the Dee Ann Warner Missing Person Case?

Should Lead Detective Be Recused from Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Person Case?. Dee Ann WarnerPhoto via Lenawee County Fair and Event Grounds Facebook page. Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office have had 15 months to figure out what happened to Dee Ann Warner, a Tecumseh, Michigan mother and grandmother, who was reported missing April 25, 2021. So far, they haven’t provided any answers and there haven’t been any arrests.

Read full story
9 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Investigators Need Your Help to Get Justice for Dee Ann Warner

Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. When you think of great Americans many you may think John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Jr., Betsy Ross, and Maya Angelou. Many people wanting answers surrounding the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner are adding Billy Little, Jr. to that list.

Read full story
10 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Frosty Cow Gets a Make-Over to Honor the Memory of Dee Ann Warner

Image via Lenawee County Fair and Event Grounds FaceBook page. Dee Ann Warner, Tecumseh mother and grandmother, who has been missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home for over a year, loved the Lenawee County Fair. Dee grew up on a dairy farm and was very active in 4-H. As an adult, she remained involved. “She was Superintendent of the Dairy Feeder Board,” Kathryn Adams, friend of Dee, told me. “She was a strong advocate for the kids. Dee wanted them to have all the opportunities she had growing up.”

Read full story
2 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Dee Ann Warner’s Brother Describes What Dale Warner and Law Enforcement Did When His Sister Disappeared

Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. In Tecumseh, Michigan, 4 adults and one child are missing their mother. Six children want their Nana back. A brother mourns his sister. Many people wish their sassy, loyal friend was still here. The community wants justice for Dee Ann Warner, the 52-year-old businesswoman who disappeared over a year ago. Without a trace.

Read full story
26 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Dee Ann Warner’s Brother Refutes Statements Made by Dale Warner’s Attorney

Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh, Michigan has been missing for over a year. Her family wants answers and justice. Last night, Dee’s brother, Gregg Hardy, had a live interview with Marni Hughes on News Nation Prime.

Read full story
17 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Investigators Update Timeline of the Days Surrounding Dee Ann Warner’s Disappearance

Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. On Wednesday night, Chris McDonough, retired homicide detective and behavioral expert, and Billy Little, Jr., investigative attorney and war hero, discussed their latest findings on the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner on McDonough’s YouTube channel, The Interview Room. You can watch it here.

Read full story
14 comments
Lenawee County, MI

Investigators Concerned About the Handling of Missing Dee Ann Warner’s Case

Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Billy Little, Jr., investigative attorney and war hero, and Chris McDonough, internationally recognized homicide detective and behavioral expert, met in a podcast last night to discuss the case of Dee Ann Warner. The Michigan mother and grandmother was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021. They have both been on the case since March 2022.

Read full story
28 comments
Lenawee County, MI

Investigators Plan to Reveal Compelling Evidence on Dee Ann Warner’s Disappearance

Image via Justice for Dee Facebook page. It is way overdue. Lenawee County residents want answers. The people of Michigan want answers. A 52-year-old mother and grandmother has been missing from her rural Tecumseh home for over a year. Most of all, her family and friends need to know what happened to Dee Ann Warner. Two Mother’s Days have passed and one birthday. Another birthday is coming soon.

Read full story
9 comments
Brooklyn, MI

Father Zachary Mabee is Officially the New Pastor at St. Joseph’s Shrine

Father Zach at his Installation Mass.Photo courtesy of the author. The congregation of St. Joseph Shrine in Brooklyn, Michigan have been heartbroken since the unexpected death of their priest, the Very Reverend David Hudgins on January 3, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident. Father Dave was loved for his quick-witted humor, mega-watt smile, and devout faith.

Read full story
4 comments
Brooklyn, MI

The Village Creamery is Open and Putting More Yum in Your Summer

New owners Andrew Terryah and Sara Bieda. How cute is that bench?Photo courtesy of Sara Bieda. Now that Village Creamery is open again, Brooklyn, Michigan just got a whole lot sweeter! New owners, Sara Bieda and Andrew Terryah, are excited to welcome you back to the ice cream shop locals have loved for years. It’s the same creamy goodness you’ve known, with added specialty shakes and sundaes.

Read full story
Tecumseh, MI

Investigators Challenge Dee Warner’s Husband to Help Them Find His Wife

Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Two top-notch investigators are working around the clock to find Dee Ann Warner, the 52-year-old Tecumseh woman, who went missing April 25, 2021. They joined a task force in March, 2022, and are doing it for free to help Dee’s family get justice. Billy Little, Jr., former Colonial in the military and nationally recognized capital defense attorney, and Chris McDonough, retired homicide detective and behavorial expert, disclosed updates of their investigation on McDonough’s YouTube podcast, The Interview Room on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Read full story
23 comments
Tecumseh, MI

More Evidence Forthcoming on Dee Ann Warner's Disappearance -- Here's How to Stay Up to Date

Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. This weekend, investigators will reveal more evidence on the case of Dee Ann Warner, a 52-year-old mother of five, who was reported missing May 25, 2021. She was last seen in her Tecumseh, Michigan residence by her husband, who claims she was sleeping on the couch when he left for work at 6 AM.

Read full story
36 comments
Lenawee County, MI

Participate in ‘Cones for a Cause’ to Keep Dee Ann Warner’s Spirit Alive

Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Small Michigan towns enjoy close-knit communities. When someone is in need, people want to help. When someone disappears, people want answers. When donations for a memorial fund is needed to honor Dee Ann Warner, Tecumseh resident, who has been missing for over a year, Lenawee County knows how to step up.

Read full story
Michigan State

Check Out Rebecca Regnier’s Book Signing for Her Novel Set in Michigan’s Irish Hills

Photo courtesy of Rebecca Regnier. Rebecca Regnier will be signing books and selling her newest novel, Sandbar Sisters, on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM in Michigan Gypsy Boutique located at 136 N. Lakeview Blvd. Manitou Beach, Michigan. It’s a fitting location, as Sandbar Sisters is the first novel of a five-book series set in the Irish Hills and inspired by Devils Lake.

Read full story
Tecumseh, MI

Podcast Reveals Evidence Collected in the Disappearance of Dee Ann Warner

Image courtesy of Parker Hardy. It’s been over a year since 52-year-old Dee Ann Warner disappeared from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm. Yesterday, her five children and six grandchildren endured their second Mother’s Day without her.

Read full story
2 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Dee Ann Warner’s Brother Sends Message to Her Husband, Law Enforcement, and Prosecutor’s Office

Dee Warner and her brother, Gregg Hardy.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. It’s been over a year since Dee Ann Warner, 52, went missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm. Dee was a mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Those who love her continue to fight to get justice for Dee. They don’t believe she ran off and they don’t believe she is still alive. The fact Dee has been gone over twelve months and no one has been arrested or held accountable only adds to their pain.

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy