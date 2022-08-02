People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State Police

Gregg Hardy wears his message to law enforcement on his shirt. Photo courtesy of Lisa Bressi.

When citizens rallied around the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan to get the case of Dee Ann Warner moved from Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office to the Michigan State Police, their voices were heard.

Sheriff Troy Bevier made a surprising announcement when he said, “I want to tell you, the Sheriff’s Office does care. Because we care, last week on the 26th, I made an official request to the Michigan State Police to become the lead agency.“ His statement was met by stunned murmurs and a huge applause . People called out, “Thank you,” and “It’s about time!”

After over 15 grueling months since Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm, this long-awaited news seemed surreal. The family and community had been crying out for this for months.

Gregg Hardy, Dee Ann Warner’s brother, took the microphone after Sheriff Bevier and said to Bevier, “ I appreciate you standing up and taking the shots. We appreciate your comments. We appreciate you trying to get this isolated down to one driving force. One organization is always more efficient than having a committee. But I know you will continue to participate and we need every bit of it we possibly can. It’s been a long haul.”

Hardy than asked the crowd to join him in singing happy birthday to Dee whose 54th birthday would have been last week. A hearty choir of voices filled the air.

Kathryn Adams, co-host of the rally, then asked for a prayer. As people bowed their heads, a woman from the crowd asked God for resolution to this case and peace for the family.

Parker Hardy, Dee’s nephew, urged the crowd to chant. “After all, this is a rally! What do you want to say?” The overwhelming response was, “Jail for Dale!” This was in reference to Dee’s husband, Dale Warner, who has done nothing to find his wife and insists she took off to Mexico or Jamaica. Then, Parker began the chant, “Justice for Dee!”

Afterwards, in reaction to Sheriff Bevier’s announcement, Gregg Hardy said, “I am thankful. I just hope we are on the right path. Let’s keep pressure on them.”

Dee’s son, Zack Bock said, “I am relieved. I hoped it would happen. I just wish it had been sooner.”

Rikkell Bock, Dee’s daughter, said, “I feel like we finally have hope. Maybe there can be a positive end to this.”

Billy Little, Jr., the investigative attorney who has been working on the case for free said, “This is fantastic. And long overdue.” Many of Dee’s family and friends credit Little with not letting the case grow cold. When asked about his contribution to moving the case forward, Little, ever-humble, said, “I thank the community. They had a huge part in it. I just shared the message. They are the heroes.”

Chris McDonough, one of the team of experts assembled by Little, is a retired homicide detective and behavioral expert. McDonough is also host of the YouTube podcast, The Interview Room, where he and Little often give updates on he case. McDonoughsaid, “Sheriff Bevier made the right call, but this isn’t over. We have to stay vigilant to get justice for Dee.”

While positive vibes permeated the scene in downtown Adrian, many citizens expressed doubts. One woman said to me, “I pray to God Sheriff Bevier sticks to what he says. I will believe it when I see it.” Another woman said, “I hope change doesn’t stop here. We need the termination of Detective Greca.” She is alluding to allegations the lead detective on the case should have recused himself from the case due to a conflict of interest.

For those of you warriors who continue to rally to get justice for Dee, I would love to hear your thoughts about Sheriff Bevier’s announcement in the comments.