Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were Heard

It was a huge day for Justice for Dee supporters yesterday as they stood In front of the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan demanding local law enforcement turn over the case of missing woman, Dee Ann Warner, to Michigan State Police.

Dee, a 52-year-old mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend, is dearly missed in Lenawee County and no one close to her believes she left on her own accord. The community raised their voices in outrage of how this case has been handled by Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office.

In an opening statement by Parker Hardy, Dee’s nephew, he said, “I don’t wish what my family has gone through on anyone and we’re going to do everything we can to bring justice for my aunt and prevent this from ever happening again.” He summed up his speech by saying, “Task force, step up.”

Billy Little, Jr. spoke next. The investigative attorney who assembled a top-notch team to get answers is working for free. By the family’s request, he took the case in March and has worked tirelessly to discover the truth about Dee’s disappearance. His words were scathing in regard to local law enforcement. “We offered the best experts in this county and they refused our help.” He was referring to the estimated hundred of witness testimonies and a mountain of evidence he turned over to Lenawee County Sheriff Office only to deal with a lack of follow-up or sense of urgency to resolve the case.

When Sheriff Troy Bevier took the microphone, there were some hecklers. The mumblings of, “Do your job,” and “Time’s up,” by the crowd grew quiet when he announced he was officially turning the case over to the Michigan State Police, “You don’t do this for this long and see the tears and cry with the family only to turn it over and say this is someone else’s job. Because that’s not the case. Like I said, I want Justice for Dee. I want the truth and I want to know what happened.” He thanked the community for its help and said, “We all have to work together.”

His words were met with applause. A jubilant crowd lined the sidewalk edging Main Street, waving their Justice for Dee signs as motorists honked their horns in a show of support.

The Justice for Dee rally proved that when a community stands together and fights for a cause, refusing to be ignored or marginalized, they WILL be heard. The power of the people is alive in Lenawee County and they will not lower their voices until justice for Dee prevails.

If you were at the rally, I would love to hear about your experience in the comments.