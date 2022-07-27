Don’t Miss Devils Lake Festival of the Arts in Beautiful Manitou Beach

Photo courtesy of Laura Heidtman

The best parts of summertime are stunning lake views, community gatherings, delicious food, cold drinks, and family fun. You’ll find it all at the 8th Annual Devils Lake Festival of the Arts located in the quaint village of Manitou Beach, Michigan on July 30, 2022, from 10 AM — 6 PM. Every year it gets bigger and better!

Laura Heidtman, Project Manager of the festival and owner of Michigan Gypsy Boutique, said, “I am really excited about this year. Between the juried fine art and juried crafters market we have over 90 artists — both local and from around the country. You can expect to see a variety of mediums including woodworking, pottery, painting, and jewelry. We’ve worked hard to make it a well-rounded art show. Some of the artists will be doing demonstrations.”

Manitou Beach will be filled with music. “We have various acoustic players and musical vignettes throughout the village. There will be a string quartet, children playing the ukulele and singing, and in the evening, we’ll have a DJ,” Laura told me.

Nine food trucks will be serving up delicious food sure to please every taste. “We are even having a vegan food truck — Craveable. That’s something new this year,” Laura said.

You can wash down your meal with a cold beverage at the beer garden. “It’s a roped off area. There will be picnic tables with umbrellas to provide shade,” Laura said. The beer garden will be open from 11 AM — 10 PM. From 3 PM — 6 PM, two acoustic guitar players will be playing. From 6 PM — 10 PM, a DJ will keep the party going.

Photo courtesy of Laura Heidtman.

The Devils Lake Festival of the Arts has plenty of things to delight kids throughout the day including face painters. A children’s tent will give the first 200 kids the opportunity to do an art project with an art teacher. They’ll also be given an art project with instructions to take home.

Adrian Symphony Orchestra is providing a “musical petting zoo” where children can touch and try out an assortment of instruments. There will also be a traditional petting zoo with miniature ponies. “The kids can put sunglasses on the ponies and take pictures with them,” Laura said.

The local fire department invite children to check out the Smoke House where they will learn about fire safety.

Shuttles run from three parking areas all day long. You can park at Manitou Beach Marina located at 9517 Devils Lake Highway, the lot across from the public access on Devils Lake Highway, or the Baptist Church at 175 Manitou Road at the corner of Manitou Road and Devils Lake Highway. Handicap parking is available behind Devils Lake Inn at 103 Walnut Street.

Don’t miss the Devils Lake Festival of the Arts! It’s one of my favorite events of the summer! If you’ve been to the festival in the past, I’d love to hear about your experience in the comments.