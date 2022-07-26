Investigators Need Your Help to Get Justice for Dee Ann Warner

Dee Ann Warner. Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy.

When you think of great Americans many you may think John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Jr., Betsy Ross, and Maya Angelou. Many people wanting answers surrounding the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner are adding Billy Little, Jr. to that list.

Dee was a 52-year old mother and grandmother who vanished from her farm in Tecumseh, Michigan on April 25, 2021. She didn’t take a vehicle, her $50,000 wedding ring, or her nine-year-old daughter. She didn’t use a passport, bank cards, or phone. Still, her husband, Dale Warner claims she took off to Mexico or Jamaica.

When Dee Warner’s family saw Little on an episode of 48 Hours, they knew they needed the investigative attorney’s help. It had been Little’s resume is lengthy and impressive. He was a Marine Corps officer, an Air Force Colonial, a combat veteran, and an Arizona judge — and so much more. He agreed to help, formed a team of experts, and has been working around the clock since March — and he’s doing it for free.

“I care about justice,” Little told me. “I want to get answers for Dee’s family. All I am after is the truth.”

Last night, Little was a guest on The Interview Room, a YouTube channel hosted by Chris McDonough, a globally recognized retired homicide detective and behavioral expert. You can watch it here. As they gave updates on Dee’s case, they also put out a call for action to the viewers.

Little and his team have interviewed an estimated 100 witnesses, conducted searches with drones and cadaver dogs, gathered and scrutinized documents. They regularly turn over evidence to Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, yet there have been no arrests. Little and McDonough need the help of citizens to get Justice for Dee.

Little referred to the quote often attributed to Edmond Burke: “The only thing necessary for evil to win is for good people to do nothing.” Little thanked the many heroes that have stepped forward to help find out what happened to Dee. But there needs to be more.

Prayers and well wishes are welcome and appreciated, but people need to do less talking and more doing. Little reminded viewers this is our country and urged them to be courageous in the fight between good and evil.

Little gave several suggestions as to what people can do to urge law enforcement to make solving Dee’s disappearance a priority.

Contact law enforcement: Ask questions. Demand action. These are public servants who work for the people. Your tax dollars pay their salary. It’s okay to voice your concerns. You can reach Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier at (517) 264–5368. The lead detective, Detective Kevin Greca can be reached at (517) 264–5364.

Contact the prosecutor’s office: The phone number to Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office is (517) 264–4640. You can go here for individual email addresses to the prosecuting attorneys.

Contact elected officials: Reach out to Michigan’s Attorney General, Dana Nessel at (517) 335–7622. There are 110 Michigan representatives. You can find them here. Contact Senator Dale Zorn at (517) 373–3543.

File FOIA requests: FOIA stands for the Freedom of Information Act which gives public access to federal agency records, with some exceptions. An example you can use to find out what is being done to find Dee can be found here. If you need additional help, contact melissa.mosier.216@gmail.com or kathryn.adams639@gmail.com.

Contribute money to the “Justice for Dee” campaign: Here is the link to the gofundme.com fundraiser set up by Dee’s nephew, Parker Hardy, designed to keep Dee’s spirit alive.

Attend the rally: There will be a rally at 1 PM on August 1, 2022, at the Old Courthouse located at 301 N. Main Street, Adrian, Michigan 49221. Come out and show your support!

There are many other ways citizens can fight to get Justice for Dee. I’d love to hear some of your ideas in the comments!