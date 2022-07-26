Should Lead Detective Recuse Himself from the Dee Ann Warner Missing Person Case?

Tracy Stengel

Should Lead Detective Be Recused from Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Person Case?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UwaoH_0gs5Kp4o00
Dee Ann WarnerPhoto via Lenawee County Fair and Event Grounds Facebook page.

Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office have had 15 months to figure out what happened to Dee Ann Warner, a Tecumseh, Michigan mother and grandmother, who was reported missing April 25, 2021. So far, they haven’t provided any answers and there haven’t been any arrests.

In March 2022, frustrated family members reached out to Billy Little, Jr., investigative attorney, after seeing him on 48 Hours. He answered their call for help and formed a team of top-notch experts to find out what happened to Dee. Little has worked countless hours and hasn’t had a day off since taking on the case. And he’s doing it for free. Chris McDonough, retired homicide detective, is a member of that team and also hosts the YouTube channel, The Interview Room.

Last night, on The Interview Room, McDonough and Little gave an update to their investigation of Dee Ann Warner’s disappearance. As they presented evidence against Dee’s husband, Dale Warner, irritation with how law enforcement has been handling the case began to bubble up and eventually boiled over. You can watch it here

Little has shared his team’s findings with Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, yet they haven’t taken action. Little muses, “Are they, you know, working in cahoots with him, on the take with him, or are they just incompetent?”

Little and McDonough repeatedly said they have the upmost respect for law enforcement and regretted having to speak out against their lackadaisical attitude in solving this case. “We’ve been holding off on this for a long time. For one, because we don’t want to hurt our prosecution,” Little said.

For months, Little has handed over important pieces of evidence and provided statements from witnesses to Lead Detective, Kevin Greca. Greca has showed no sense of urgency in following up on the information. He often told Little he’d get to it on Monday, so much so, Little has coined local law enforcement, “The Mañana Investigators.” Little said, “Don’t be a homicide investigator if you think you can do it 9 to 5.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZCOg_0gs5Kp4o00
Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy.

In the podcast, Little shared an audio tape of Todd Neyrinck, a long-time employee of Dee and Dale Warner, saying that Detective Greca has been dating his first cousin throughout the investigation and felt it was a conflict of interest. On tape, Neyrinck said when the police came to seize his phones, Greca had signed the search warrant. Neyrinck said Greca should have recused himself as soon as his name came up in the investigation.

McDonough said, “Homicide 101or Missing Persons 101 is if there is a conflict of interest in relationship to an investigator, you’ve got to — they’ve got to — step out. Check the ego at the door and let someone else take over the investigation,”

When a woman described as a “massage therapist” approached Greca a year ago with taped conversations of her and a client with inside information on the case, Greca laughed at her and sent her on her way. Greca never obtained a single recording. When the woman approached Little, instead of belittling her, he called her a hero and was able to get important information. As to Greca rebuffing her, Little said, “It’s not your job to judge people. It’s your job to collect evidence. Collect facts.” He continued with, “Your failure to follow up on that shows your lack of experience.”

Little has questions for Detective Greca. Why hasn’t he searched for the clothes Dee was wearing when she was last seen? Why hasn’t there been a forensic audit of Dale and Dee’s businesses when there is evidence Dale used a forged power of attorney to take over Dee’s trucking business? There is also evidence of tax evasion. Most importantly, Little asks why, according to Todd Neyrinck, is Detective Greca sharing information of the case with his girlfriend and others?

Looking into the camera, Little continues speaking directly to Greca. “Are you trying to tank this case? Are you trying to destroy the prosecution in this case? In what universe is it okay for a law enforcement officer to criticize and critique evidence, information, and witnesses out in the community when you’re going to need to go to trial?”

If you have concerns about how law enforcement is handling Dee Ann Warner’s disappearance, make your voice be heard. You can reach Sheriff Troy Bevier at (517) 264–5368.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dee Ann Warner# Safety# Lenawee County# Michigan# Community

Comments / 9

Published by

Tracy explores the world with a positive eye, an open heart, and a sprinkling of humor. Without laughter, she would be lost.

Onsted, MI
4052 followers

More from Tracy Stengel

Adrian, MI

Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your Support

Dee’s birthday is remembered at the Lenawee County Fair.Photo by Stephanie Volke via Justice For Dee Facebook page. Today, July 29, 2022, would have been Dee Ann Warner’s 54th birthday. Instead, she vanished from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm on April 25, 2021. The 52-year-old mother and grandmother didn’t use a cellphone, vehicle, or bank cards. She left behind her $50,000 wedding ring and something far more precious — her nine year old daughter.

Read full story
1 comments
Manitou Beach-devils Lake, MI

Don’t Miss Devils Lake Festival of the Arts in Beautiful Manitou Beach

The best parts of summertime are stunning lake views, community gatherings, delicious food, cold drinks, and family fun. You’ll find it all at the 8th Annual Devils Lake Festival of the Arts located in the quaint village of Manitou Beach, Michigan on July 30, 2022, from 10 AM — 6 PM. Every year it gets bigger and better!

Read full story

Investigators Need Your Help to Get Justice for Dee Ann Warner

Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. When you think of great Americans many you may think John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Jr., Betsy Ross, and Maya Angelou. Many people wanting answers surrounding the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner are adding Billy Little, Jr. to that list.

Read full story
10 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Frosty Cow Gets a Make-Over to Honor the Memory of Dee Ann Warner

Image via Lenawee County Fair and Event Grounds FaceBook page. Dee Ann Warner, Tecumseh mother and grandmother, who has been missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home for over a year, loved the Lenawee County Fair. Dee grew up on a dairy farm and was very active in 4-H. As an adult, she remained involved. “She was Superintendent of the Dairy Feeder Board,” Kathryn Adams, friend of Dee, told me. “She was a strong advocate for the kids. Dee wanted them to have all the opportunities she had growing up.”

Read full story
2 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Dee Ann Warner’s Brother Describes What Dale Warner and Law Enforcement Did When His Sister Disappeared

Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. In Tecumseh, Michigan, 4 adults and one child are missing their mother. Six children want their Nana back. A brother mourns his sister. Many people wish their sassy, loyal friend was still here. The community wants justice for Dee Ann Warner, the 52-year-old businesswoman who disappeared over a year ago. Without a trace.

Read full story
25 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Dee Ann Warner’s Brother Refutes Statements Made by Dale Warner’s Attorney

Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh, Michigan has been missing for over a year. Her family wants answers and justice. Last night, Dee’s brother, Gregg Hardy, had a live interview with Marni Hughes on News Nation Prime.

Read full story
17 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Investigators Update Timeline of the Days Surrounding Dee Ann Warner’s Disappearance

Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. On Wednesday night, Chris McDonough, retired homicide detective and behavioral expert, and Billy Little, Jr., investigative attorney and war hero, discussed their latest findings on the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner on McDonough’s YouTube channel, The Interview Room. You can watch it here.

Read full story
14 comments
Lenawee County, MI

Investigators Concerned About the Handling of Missing Dee Ann Warner’s Case

Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Billy Little, Jr., investigative attorney and war hero, and Chris McDonough, internationally recognized homicide detective and behavioral expert, met in a podcast last night to discuss the case of Dee Ann Warner. The Michigan mother and grandmother was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021. They have both been on the case since March 2022.

Read full story
24 comments
Lenawee County, MI

Investigators Plan to Reveal Compelling Evidence on Dee Ann Warner’s Disappearance

Image via Justice for Dee Facebook page. It is way overdue. Lenawee County residents want answers. The people of Michigan want answers. A 52-year-old mother and grandmother has been missing from her rural Tecumseh home for over a year. Most of all, her family and friends need to know what happened to Dee Ann Warner. Two Mother’s Days have passed and one birthday. Another birthday is coming soon.

Read full story
9 comments
Brooklyn, MI

Father Zachary Mabee is Officially the New Pastor at St. Joseph’s Shrine

Father Zach at his Installation Mass.Photo courtesy of the author. The congregation of St. Joseph Shrine in Brooklyn, Michigan have been heartbroken since the unexpected death of their priest, the Very Reverend David Hudgins on January 3, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident. Father Dave was loved for his quick-witted humor, mega-watt smile, and devout faith.

Read full story
4 comments
Brooklyn, MI

The Village Creamery is Open and Putting More Yum in Your Summer

New owners Andrew Terryah and Sara Bieda. How cute is that bench?Photo courtesy of Sara Bieda. Now that Village Creamery is open again, Brooklyn, Michigan just got a whole lot sweeter! New owners, Sara Bieda and Andrew Terryah, are excited to welcome you back to the ice cream shop locals have loved for years. It’s the same creamy goodness you’ve known, with added specialty shakes and sundaes.

Read full story
Tecumseh, MI

Investigators Challenge Dee Warner’s Husband to Help Them Find His Wife

Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Two top-notch investigators are working around the clock to find Dee Ann Warner, the 52-year-old Tecumseh woman, who went missing April 25, 2021. They joined a task force in March, 2022, and are doing it for free to help Dee’s family get justice. Billy Little, Jr., former Colonial in the military and nationally recognized capital defense attorney, and Chris McDonough, retired homicide detective and behavorial expert, disclosed updates of their investigation on McDonough’s YouTube podcast, The Interview Room on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Read full story
23 comments
Tecumseh, MI

More Evidence Forthcoming on Dee Ann Warner's Disappearance -- Here's How to Stay Up to Date

Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. This weekend, investigators will reveal more evidence on the case of Dee Ann Warner, a 52-year-old mother of five, who was reported missing May 25, 2021. She was last seen in her Tecumseh, Michigan residence by her husband, who claims she was sleeping on the couch when he left for work at 6 AM.

Read full story
34 comments
Lenawee County, MI

Participate in ‘Cones for a Cause’ to Keep Dee Ann Warner’s Spirit Alive

Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Small Michigan towns enjoy close-knit communities. When someone is in need, people want to help. When someone disappears, people want answers. When donations for a memorial fund is needed to honor Dee Ann Warner, Tecumseh resident, who has been missing for over a year, Lenawee County knows how to step up.

Read full story
Michigan State

Check Out Rebecca Regnier’s Book Signing for Her Novel Set in Michigan’s Irish Hills

Photo courtesy of Rebecca Regnier. Rebecca Regnier will be signing books and selling her newest novel, Sandbar Sisters, on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM in Michigan Gypsy Boutique located at 136 N. Lakeview Blvd. Manitou Beach, Michigan. It’s a fitting location, as Sandbar Sisters is the first novel of a five-book series set in the Irish Hills and inspired by Devils Lake.

Read full story
Tecumseh, MI

Podcast Reveals Evidence Collected in the Disappearance of Dee Ann Warner

Image courtesy of Parker Hardy. It’s been over a year since 52-year-old Dee Ann Warner disappeared from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm. Yesterday, her five children and six grandchildren endured their second Mother’s Day without her.

Read full story
2 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Dee Ann Warner’s Brother Sends Message to Her Husband, Law Enforcement, and Prosecutor’s Office

Dee Warner and her brother, Gregg Hardy.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. It’s been over a year since Dee Ann Warner, 52, went missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm. Dee was a mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Those who love her continue to fight to get justice for Dee. They don’t believe she ran off and they don’t believe she is still alive. The fact Dee has been gone over twelve months and no one has been arrested or held accountable only adds to their pain.

Read full story
24 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Investigative Attorney for Dee Ann Warner’s Family To Share Evidence Collected on Her Disappearance

Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. This Sunday marks the second Mother’s Day Dee Ann Warner’s five children will have to endure since the 52-year-old Tecumseh, Michigan resident disappeared. Dee’s family wants and deserves answers. Her husband claims she ran off to Jamaica or Cancun, but those close to Dee don’t believe it for a minute.

Read full story
13 comments
Lenawee County, MI

Lenawee County Sheriff Answers Tough Questions About the Dee Ann Warner Case

Photo courtesy of the author. Dee Ann Warner, Tecumseh, Michigan resident, mother of five, grandmother of six, sister and aunt was reported missing April 25, 2021. It has been a grueling year for her family and friends who demand justice for Dee.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy