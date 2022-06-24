Tecumseh, MI

Investigators Update Timeline of the Days Surrounding Dee Ann Warner’s Disappearance

Tracy Stengel

Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy.

On Wednesday night, Chris McDonough, retired homicide detective and behavioral expert, and Billy Little, Jr., investigative attorney and war hero, discussed their latest findings on the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner on McDonough’s YouTube channel, The Interview Room. You can watch it here.

Dee disappeared 15 months ago from her Tecumseh, Michigan home. She owned a trucking business and she and her husband, Dale, were in the farming business. Dale has claimed from the beginning he believes Dee ran off to Mexico or Jamaica. Without her nine-year-old daughter. Without the cash she kept in her desk. Without money. Without a vehicle. Without security cameras seeing her leave. But Dale claims she did take her curling iron.

Dale and Dee married in 2006. Little described their relationship as an escalating cycle of violence. “It all came to a head on the 24th of April, 2021,” Little said.

Dee’s adult children reported Dee missing Sunday, April 25, 2021. During the podcast, Little revealed what Dee was doing in the days leading up to her disappearance. On Tuesday, Dee went shopping for a large generator for her business. On Thursday, her jeweler told her the $5,000 ring she ordered was ready to be picked up. She never picked up the ring, as she vanished three days later. On Friday, she sold seed to other farmers. That evening, she got into an argument with her husband, Dale, and an employee, Todd Neyrinck, about the trucking business. According to Little, Dee felt Neyrinck was backstabbing her, and Dale was siding against her.

On Saturday, April 24th, Dee got her eyelashes done and made two advance appointments. She told everyone she planned to tell Dale she wanted a divorce that evening. A friend offered to take their daughter overnight, so the child wouldn’t witness an argument. Little said, “Dee was crying and throwing up all day.”

Little’s timeline shows Dale Warner arrived home from work on Saturday at 7 PM. At 7:42 PM, the daughter is picked up by the friend. That left Dale and Dee alone to discuss their failing marriage. At 8:34 PM, Dale came across an employee in one of the barns or garages. Dale asks him to leave the property. Little said Dale was wearing cowboy boots, shorts, and no shirt.

His choice of attire seems unusual. The data from the nearby weather station in Adrian, Michigan, shows the mean temperature that day was 47.1 degrees Fahrenheit.

Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy.

At 10:24 PM, the friend that picked up their daughter texted Dee asking, “How are you?” At 10:53 PM the response from Dee’s phone simply was the letter K. “Of all the thousands of text messages I’ve seen . . . never once has Dee texted ‘K’, so it’s suspicious,” Little said. “After that text, her phone switches from WiFi to cell.”

While Dale claims to have been home sleeping all night, Little has a witness saying all the house lights were on most of the night. At 2:30 AM, Dee’s phone and Apple watch go dead forever. Little has evidence Dale left the house at 3 AM to go to his father’s house and returned at 4:30 AM.

“We know that morning before Dale goes to his father’s house, Todd Neyrinck comes over to pick up a truck,” Little said.

Little said Todd Neyrinck took a limited polygraph and passed it, but he would like Neyrinck to take a more extensive polygraph.

Little said, “Dale says he left for work at 6 AM and saw Dee snoring on the couch.” At 9:30 AM, Dee’s daughter and her family show up for their usual Sunday breakfast. Although Dee’s vehicles were on the property, Dee was nowhere to be found. At 11 AM, Dale was holding Dee’s $50,000 wedding ring, claiming to have found it on his desk in the office.

According to Little, on Monday, the day after Dee disappeared, Dale secretly met with someone to change the password on the security system. He also went shopping for an attorney — no, not a detective to find his wife — an attorney for himself.

If you have information about the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner, please call Detective Greca at (517) 264–5364.

