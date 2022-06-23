Investigators Concerned About the Handling of Missing Dee Ann Warner’s Case

Tracy Stengel

Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy.

Billy Little, Jr., investigative attorney and war hero, and Chris McDonough, internationally recognized homicide detective and behavioral expert, met in a podcast last night to discuss the case of Dee Ann Warner. The Michigan mother and grandmother was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021. They have both been on the case since March 2022.

In The Interview Room, McDonough’s YouTube channel, McDonough said, “We’ve done this pro bono from the moment the bell rang. For Dee.”

Little said Dee’s family is on an emotional roller coaster. “When we make progress, they feel like, okay, now we’re finally getting somewhere. And then, when there is no action taken by law enforcement, or the courts, or anybody, then they hit a low.”

To McDonough, Little said, “You and I, we started this back in March, and we ain’t going anywhere. If it takes us ’til our last breath, we’ll be on this case until it’s resolved.”

Little said he’s seeing red flags on how the case is being handled. For instance, Little contacted Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office on a Thursday with evidence refuting Dale Warner’s claim he was home from the evening of Saturday, April 24, 2021, until he left for work at 6 AM Sunday, April 25, 2021. Little shared evidence that puts Dale Warner at his father’s house at 3:55 AM Sunday. Law enforcement told Little they would follow up on it Monday.

Wait. What? Four days later? What’s the hold up?

Billy Little, Jr. at a press conference.Photo courtesy of the author.

“That struck me as odd,” Little said. “It seemed like a fairly important piece of information to know that Dale’s whole story is falling apart.”

Little continued, “I don’t know about you, Chris, but since I’ve started working on this case, I have not had any weekends off and I’m not taking money off the taxpayers. I’m not getting paid for this by anyone.”

Little spoke directly to Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, “You’ve been doing this for 15 months and we don’t have an arrest on anything. Not a financial crime. Not an assault. Not a manslaughter. Not a murder. Nothing. Nothing.”

Then, Little said, “There’s no sense of urgency and it’s frustrating to me to see this because I care about this country. I care about justice. I care about fairness, and I care about this family.”

Little and his team have been reinterviewing witnesses, using drones and cadaver dogs, and analyzing paperwork. Little has been cooperating with law enforcement. In fact, before Little’s first appearance on the Interview Room, Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office asked to see what he was planning to share about the case.

“I got in my car. That day. I drove 10 hours to show them what I had,” Little said. He also asked law enforcement to verify everything was accurate. “I don’t want to spread misinformation.”

On March 8, 2022, Little turned over a piece of evidence to law enforcement with the understanding they would make him a copy. It was a gentleman’s agreement. To date, Little has not received a copy of the evidence he gave them.

“I’ve been extremely patient,” Little said. “I’ve been patient because our goal is to have a successful prosecution.”

Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy.

McDonough and Little compiled a long list of questions for law enforcement such as: Why have you not called this a suspicious death investigation? When you got a warrant to search the Warner property, what did you recover? Has the video surveillance footage recovered from Dee’s home been edited? If so by whom and why?

“These are public servants. These are people that we … you, pay their salaries. They have to be held accountable. Anyone has the right to ask these questions.” Little said.

McDonough said, “We’re not saying this is a conspiracy.”

“No, no, no, no,” Little said. “But if something doesn’t smell right, I look into it.”

If you have questions for law enforcement, please get involved. You can contact Sheriff Bevier by emailing him at Troy.Bevier@lenawee.mi.us, calling him at (517) 264–5368, or mailing him at 405 N. Winter Street, Adrian, MI 49221.

I’d love to hear your questions in the comments.

# Safety# Society# Michigan# Dee Ann Warner# Lenawee County

Comments / 18

