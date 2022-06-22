Investigators Plan to Reveal Compelling Evidence on Dee Ann Warner’s Disappearance

Image via Justice for Dee Facebook page.

It is way overdue. Lenawee County residents want answers. The people of Michigan want answers. A 52-year-old mother and grandmother has been missing from her rural Tecumseh home for over a year. Most of all, her family and friends need to know what happened to Dee Ann Warner. Two Mother’s Days have passed and one birthday. Another birthday is coming soon.

While her bank card hasn’t been used, her vehicles are accounted for, and her passport hasn’t been used, there have been no arrests. What is the hold up?

Evidence points to foul play. Lenawee County Sheriff, Troy Brevier, told me in an interview in April that Dee’s husband is on his radar. “Dale Warner is well aware he is the primary person of interest having been the last person to see her.”

Dee’s family requested the help of Billy Little, Jr., nationally known investigative attorney, in March. He answered the call, formed a team of experts, joined a task force consisting of Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, the Michigan State Police, and the FBI in March. Mr. Little and the team he assembled are working for free — yes free. “I just want to discover the truth. Her family deserves that,” he told me.

Mr. Little has reinterviewed people close to Dale and Dee, scoured through documents, brought out his own cadaver dogs, and property-searching drones. He has been in close contact with Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office throughout.

A key member of Little’s team is Chris McDonough, retired homicide detective and behavioral expert, who hosts a podcast called The Interview Room on YouTube. Little and McDonough have done several podcasts updating the public on their findings. Tomorrow, June 22, 2022 at 8 PM EST, they are prepared to share the latest of what their unwavering investigation has revealed. You can watch it here.

Mr. Little gave me a preview of what viewers can expect to learn. Most compelling, Little plans to reveal where Dale Warner was in the wee hours of May 25, 2021. Remember, Dale claims to have been home all night until he left for work at 6 AM and saw Dee sleeping on the couch. Mr. Little has uncovered evidence showing Dale left their house during the night and is prepared to reveal where he was at 4 AM. “3:55 AM, to be exact,” Little told me.

Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy.

Mr. Little will reveal details on, what he calls the, “fraudulent sale” of Dee’s trucking business, DDW Investments. He will share what Dee was doing in the days leading up to her disappearance. Will these details be enough for the prosecutor’s office to take action?

According to Mr. Little, there is more than one person who had motive to make Dee Ann Warner disappear and is looking forward to sharing the information he has recently uncovered.

There has been an outpouring of support from people worldwide who are praying for Justice For Dee. Keep it coming! If you want to help, stay up to date on the case and demand action from local law enforcement. Mr. Little will share a list of questions he has for the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. Concerned citizens should be asking them as well.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner, please call Crime Stoppers/ Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 263–0524, Michigan State Police (Monroe Post) at (734) 263–3500, or the FBI (Ann Arbor Office) at (734) 995–1319.