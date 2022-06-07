Brooklyn, MI

The Village Creamery is Open and Putting More Yum in Your Summer

Tracy Stengel

Now that Village Creamery is open again, Brooklyn, Michigan just got a whole lot sweeter! New owners, Sara Bieda and Andrew Terryah, are excited to welcome you back to the ice cream shop locals have loved for years. It’s the same creamy goodness you’ve known, with added specialty shakes and sundaes.

“We want to maintain the integrity of the Village Creamery that people have come to love,” Sara told me. She said to Andrew, her fiancé, “If we’re going to do this, I’m going to have to work there.” So late last summer, Sara donned an apron, picked up an ice cream scoop, and learned the ropes. “I worked two evening shifts and both nights there were lines out to the street,” Sara said.

She is glad she dove right into it. “I tried to understand every aspect of the business and tried to figure out ways to expedite and streamline things to serve our customers most efficiently.”

With 24 flavors of hand-dipped ice cream to choose from, it’s hard to pick just one! Especially since they added new flavors like cake batter cookie dough and blueberry waffle cone. Sara and Andrew simplified decision making by offering ice cream “flights” where you can try any three you like. Life is too short for just one flavor!

The Village Creamery also has soft serve ice cream, indoor and outdoor seating, and a fast and friendly staff.

You may recognize Sara’s name. That’s because she grew up in Grass Lake and had parents who taught school in the area. Sara followed their footsteps, became a teacher, and moved to Grand Blanc. Sara and Andrew also raised paints and quarter horses and competed at a national level.

Sara recently returned to her roots and moved back to the Brooklyn area. “I’ve always loved the Irish Hills and Brooklyn’s quaint shopping district. It feels good to be a part of it,” she said. Sara also owns Sweet Caroline’s Clothing Boutique, a woman’s clothing store featuring fun and eclectic styles that range from ‘Cowgirl to Country Club.’

“The people in Brooklyn have been so welcoming!” Sara said. “We are thrilled to have our businesses here and look forward to meeting more people in this wonderful community!”

The Village Creamery is located at 140 N. Main Street, Brooklyn, Michigan. Their hours are Monday through Thursday 12 PM — 9 PM, Friday and Saturday 12 PM — 10 PM, and Sunday 1 PM — 9 PM.

Stop in and treat yourself to a delicious summer! May it be filled with sunning, swimming, and sundaes. Heavy on the sundaes!

What’s your favorite ice cream flavor? I’d love to hear your opinions in the comments!

