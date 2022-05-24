Participate in ‘Cones for a Cause’ to Keep Dee Ann Warner’s Spirit Alive

Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy.

Small Michigan towns enjoy close-knit communities. When someone is in need, people want to help. When someone disappears, people want answers. When donations for a memorial fund is needed to honor Dee Ann Warner, Tecumseh resident, who has been missing for over a year, Lenawee County knows how to step up.

Parker Hardy, Dee’s nephew, is organizing a memorial fund to design something special in memory of Dee to be erected on the Lenawee County Fairgrounds to keep her name and spirit alive. Dee, mother of five and grandmother of six always loved the Lenawee County Fair. “She’s been involved with 4-H since she was a little girl. 4-H was always near and dear to her heart,” Hardy told me. “She always looked forward to the fair. Dee loved working with the kids.”

Two Lenawee County businesses are joining forces to make sure Dee Ann Warner will not be forgotten. On Saturday, May 28th from 11 AM — 9 PM Frosty Joey’s of Clinton located at 328 W. Michigan Avenue and Twin Pines Eatery located at 1102 W. Russell Road in Tecumseh will donate some of their proceeds to Dee Warner’s Memorial Fund.

Emily Porter, manager of Twin Pines Eatery, said, “We’re excited to be a part of this. It doesn’t matter if the purchase is big or small, a portion will go towards remembering Dee. We will also be taking donations.”

Parker Hardy and his aunt, Dee Ann Warner. Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy.

The “Cones for a Cause” fundraiser is the perfect opportunity for families to have a sweet treat and do something to pay tribute to the memory of Dee Ann Warner. She was a hard-working businesswoman, loving mother and grandmother, fiercely loyal friend, and passionate about 4-H. “If there was anyone in need, she was the first one to raise her hand and help,” Hardy said.

Dee’s family appreciates the support of people near and far that have reached out to them. They continue to ask for prayers as they rally to get Justice for Dee. “It’s amazing how big people’s hearts are,” Hardy said.

There is a $50,000 reward to locate Dee’s remains. If you have any information on the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner, please contact Detective Greca of the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 264–5364.

I hope to see you at Frosty Joey’s of Clinton or Twin Pines Eatery this Saturday! If you are unable to go, but still wish to donate to the cause, you can do so here.