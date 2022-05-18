Check Out Rebecca Regnier’s Book Signing for Her Novel Set in Michigan’s Irish Hills

Photo courtesy of Rebecca Regnier.

Rebecca Regnier will be signing books and selling her newest novel, Sandbar Sisters, on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM in Michigan Gypsy Boutique located at 136 N. Lakeview Blvd. Manitou Beach, Michigan. It’s a fitting location, as Sandbar Sisters is the first novel of a five-book series set in the Irish Hills and inspired by Devils Lake.

The Irish Hills, with over 50 lakes, is a much-loved region in southern Michigan year-round, but the hills really come alive in the summer. It’s a place to swim, sail, fish, and bask in the lake life, which is the perfect backdrop for a fun beach read.

Regnier, Monroe County resident, fell in love with the Irish Hills area as a child when she came up to Devils Lake with relatives in the summertime. The tradition continued when her children were growing up. “I think every town in the Irish Hills region is cute as heck,” she told me, giggling.

In the Sandbar Sisters, Irish Hills is a town and Lake Manitou is a fictionalized version of Devils Lake. The heroine, Libby Quinn, is approaching the 50-year mark when her life goes from Pinterest perfect to cataclysmic chaos. Her husband embezzles money and runs for the border leaving Libby with a soiled reputation and a siphoned bank account.

Libby’s elderly aunt offers her a place on Lake Manitou to rebuild her wounded pride and shattered confidence. Irish Hills is where Libby had the best times of her life. Back when she was young and carefree. Back when cherished friendships were made on slow-moving pontoons and sun-soaked secrets were swapped.

When Libby returns to Irish Hills, an old flame reminds her of the fearless girl she used to be. As Libby exchanges her power suits for bathing suits and designer stilettos for flip flops, she begins to heal and reinvent herself. She discovers divorce at middle age doesn’t mean her life is over — it’s an opportunity to grow and experience new things. She’ll need her newfound strength to save her beloved little beach town that never fully recovered from a natural disaster and maybe get a second chance at love.

“Sandbar Sisters is women’s fiction with romantic elements. The romance parts are sweet and wholesome,” Regnier said.

In Sandbar Sisters, Libby reconnects with four friends she spent lazy summer days with on Lake Manitou decades ago. In each book of the series, the main character is a different friend. This series is for fans of Elin Hilderbrand, Pamela Kelley, Rachel Hanna, Dorothea Benton Frank, and Hope Holloway.

Don’t miss the chance to meet Rebecca Regnier at Michigan Gypsy Boutique. If you can’t make it, you can purchase her book here. For those of you in southern Michigan, you may feel like you already know her. She was an anchor for 13abcin Toledo and a newspaper columnist before committing to writing novels full-time. She is the author of over a dozen novels in various genres and writes suspense thrillers under the name Rebecca Rane.

Need the recipe for the perfect summer escape? Grab sunglasses, sandals, and Sandbar Sisters.The sunglasses and sandals are optional.