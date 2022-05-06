Tecumseh, MI

Investigative Attorney for Dee Ann Warner’s Family To Share Evidence Collected on Her Disappearance

Tracy Stengel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XuvtB_0fVQuehn00
Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy.

This Sunday marks the second Mother’s Day Dee Ann Warner’s five children will have to endure since the 52-year-old Tecumseh, Michigan resident disappeared. Dee’s family wants and deserves answers. Her husband claims she ran off to Jamaica or Cancun, but those close to Dee don’t believe it for a minute. 

Dee and her husband owned a large farm and a trucking business. Four of Dee’s children are adults, and she also has a ten-year-old daughter who was nine when Dee was reported missing. “She would have never left her daughter,” Parker Hardy, Dee’s nephew, told me. “Not in a million years.

Both of Dee’s vehicles, a Cadillac and a Hummer, remained on the property. Her diamond ring, estimated to be worth $50,000 was also left behind. The envelope of cash in her desk was untouched and there has been no activity on her bank or credit cards.

Eight months after Dee disappeared, her frustrated family sought out Billy Little, Jr., a nationally recognized capital defense attorney, after seeing him on CBS’ 48 Hours. The long shot paid off. Billy Little, Jr. generously agreed to provide his expertise free of charge.

Little spent several weeks in Michigan, putting in 16-hour days, as he investigated Dee’s case. He interviewed witnesses, conducted drone searches, and recovered and reviewed documents. On Mother’s Day, May 8, 2022, Billy Little, Jr. is going to share the evidence he has uncovered on Chris McDonough’s podcast on YouTube, The Interview Room, at 7:00 PM EST. McDonough, an internationally known Homicide Detective and Behavior Specialist has been working with Little on Dee Warner’s disappearance since March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X8ZgB_0fVQuehn00
Photo courtesy of the author.

Billy Little, Jr. gave me a hint of a few of the topics he and McDonough will cover:

  • Witnesses told Little that Dee was very upset the day before she was reported missing by her adult children. Dee texted a friend saying this was a “bad, bad day,” and she was “done” with her husband. “She wasn’t just crying all day,” Little told me. “She was throwing up.”
  • Why, after a fight over divorce and selling the businesses, did Mr. Warner give Dee a massage on the living room floor?
  • Why would Dee leave her nine-year-old daughter?
  • Dale claims to have last seen Dee at 6 AM snoring on the couch as he left to go spray fertilizer. Yet, why is it that he didn’t leave to spray fertilizer until 7:30 AM?
  • If Dale hid a tracking device on Dee’s car in the past, why has he become disinterested in tracking her when he says she took off and left him?
  • Little will also reveal the shocking thing Mr. Warner was concerned about the day after Dee went missing. Spoiler alert: it wasn’t about trying to find his wife.

Be sure to check out the Interview Room Sunday at 7 PM EST to learn the latest evidence in the case of missing Michigan woman, Dee Warner. The family appreciates the continued prayers as they continue to rally to get Justice for Dee.

