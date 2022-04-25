Investigative Attorney for Dee Ann Warner’s Family Says, “Justice is Coming”

Billy Little, Jr. speaking at Dee Ann Warner’s candlelight vigil. Photo courtesy of the author.

Today officially marks the one-year anniversary of Dee Ann Warner’s disappearance. The 52-year-old Tecumseh, Michigan resident and mother of five was also a sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend. For 365 days, her family has mourned the loss of their loved one. Already burdened by their grief, they had to remain strong and rally to get justice for Dee.

Family and friends have shared their memories of Dee on the Justice for Dee Facebook page. They describe Dee as feisty and sassy with a fierce love for her children and grandchildren. Dee’s nephew, Parker Hardy, described her to me as having a very strong personality and being very independent. She also had a tender side. “If there was anyone in need, she was the first one to raise her hand and help,” Parker Hardy said.

This past weekend, there was a candlelight vigil at Hardy’s Event Center, just down the street from Dee’s house where she was last seen. Over 300 people came together to support the family, honor Dee’s memory, and pray for answers.

Hardy Farms — Site of Dee’s candlelight vigil. Photo courtesy of the author.

After eight months of frustration with local law enforcement, the family sought out Billy Little, Jr., a nationally recognized capital defense attorney who resides in Missouri. His resume is lengthy and impressive. He has proudly served 24 years as a military officer and retired in 2011 as a Colonel in the United States Air Force Reserves. He has been awarded numerous medals including twice being the recipient of the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal for his contributions to the Navy defense bar.

Parker Hardy describes Billy Little, Jr. as a godsend. “With Billy’s help, it won’t become a cold case. I am confident of that. It probably would have been had it not been for Billy. That’s how powerful he’s been,” Hardy told me.

Billy Little, Jr., generously offered his expertise to Dee Ann Warner’s family free of charge. “This is a wonderful family,” Little told me in a recent interview. “They deserve to find out what happened to Dee.” In March, Little and his team traveled to Michigan twice. They worked 16-hour days conducting drone searches, reviewing documents, and conducting multiple witness interviews.

Photo courtesy of the author.

Saturday, April 23, 2022, Little spoke briefly at the candlelight vigil. Chris McDonough, a member of Little’s team searching for the truth of Dee’s disappearance, was also in attendance. McDonough is a nationally recognized Homicide Investigator who has been a guest on Nancy Grace, Dateline NBC, CBS’s 48 Hours, Oprah Winfrey Show, and Dr. Phil.

Little announced at the vigil he and McDonough will present the evidence they have collected on McDonough’s podcast The Interview Room on Mother’s Day, May 8, 2022. “Today is the day to honor Dee and it’s about the family and children missing their mother who is never coming back.” Then he called Dee’s four adult children onto the makeshift stage and they each thanked the community for their continued support.

Little ended his short speech by saying with unmistakable certainty, “I truly love this family. Justice is coming. Trust me.”

Anyone with information on Dee Warner’s disappearance is asked to contact Detective Greca at (517) 264–5364.