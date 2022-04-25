Brother of Missing Michigan Woman Challenges Her Husband to Answer Questions

Newest billboard at the corner of M-50 and M-52. Photo courtesy of the author.

A candlelight vigil was held last night to mark the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of Dee Warner, Tecumseh, Michigan resident, who was reported missing on April 25, 2021. Now, four adult children and a 10-year-old daughter are without a mother. Dee’s family have been working tirelessly to get justice for Dee.

On Saturday, April 23, 2022, Gregg Hardy, Dee’s brother, stood in front of approximately 300 people at Hardy’s Event Center in Tipton, Michigan and thanked them for their support. “It’s been one year,” Hardy said, his voice breaking. “It seems like forever, but we need you to be part of the challenge for the next year. Give it your all, please, for Dee.”

After a hearty applause, Hardy went on to say, “I have a challenge for Dale Warner. Dale, I’d like you to come forward and show us what you’ve been doing to find your wife, my sister. I’d like you to come forward and show us where you’ve been looking for her.”

The crowd cheered.

Gregg Hardy, brother of Dee Warner. Photo courtesy of the author.

“You’ve stated she’s in Mexico, Cancun, or someplace like that. What have you done to find her there?” Hardy continued. “We’ve looked. We’ve spent thousands and thousands of dollars looking and it gets to be old after a while when you don’t share your information if you think that’s true.”

Hardy issued a second challenge for Dale Warner. “Get off the narrative that my sister took, quote unquote, ‘lots of money and left.’ The current conservator is a licensed CPA and has reviewed the books. There is no ‘lots of money missing’ that he claims that she took and left.”

Hardy announced beginning Monday, April 25, 2022, there would be a forensic audit taking place on Dale and Dee’s businesses. “If there is any shred of truth, that will be unveiled,” Hardy said.

Just one of many sky lanterns released in honor of Dee Warner. Photo courtesy of the author.

After thanking the many officers from Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office for being present, Hardy had a personal message for Sheriff Troy Brevier. “Troy, I can speak to you personally, I know you personally and I respect you personally, but when statements get made about the fact that everyone’s still a person of interest in one way of another, for me, after a year, that shouldn’t be a statement anymore. There’s just a few people, in my opinion — one — who should be of interest.”

During the sunset candlelight vigil, everyone stood on the lawn, forming a huge heart. Sky lanterns were released into the warm, Spring air. As they rose towards the heavens, so did hundreds of prayers asking for justice for Dee.

If you have any information on the Dee Warner case, please contact Detective Greca at (517) 264-5364.