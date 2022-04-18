Tipton, MI

Investigative Attorney Joins the Rally to Find Justice for Dee

Tracy Stengel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ehCnp_0fCnOFcy00
Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy.

The one-year anniversary of the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner is fast approaching. On April 23, 2022, at 6:30 PM a sunset vigil will take place at Hardy’s Event Center at 10101 Wisner Highway, Tipton, Michigan. The public is welcome to attend an evening of food and prayer. Sky lanterns will be released to honor the memory of the mother of four adult children and a 10-year-old daughter.

Dee Ann Warner, 52, was reported missing on April 25, 2021, by her adult children. Since that fateful day, her adult children and brother have worked tirelessly to get justice for Dee. They are offering a $50,000 cash reward for the location of Dee’s remains.

As the temperatures rise, Justice for Dee signs are popping up all over Lenawee and neighboring counties. They will be available for a donation at the vigil. You can also make a donation and pick up signs, decals, bows, and bracelets at Twisted Scissors Salon at 325 S. Main Street in Adrian or at Chic Design Studio at 117 Sand Creek Highway in Adrian, Michigan. The donated money goes toward keeping Dee’s name alive as the family searches for answers.

After ten months of working with law enforcement, Dee’s family sought out Investigative Attorney, Billy Little, a former criminal defense investigator for the U.S. Navy. After seeing him on an episode of 48 Hours discussing the Maya Millete case he’d been working on, they knew they had to contact him. Parker Hardy, Dee’s nephew, told me, “Having Billy on the case has been a godsend. He is amazing.”

Little is working on Dee’s case free of charge. “I take on one or maybe two cases like this at a time. I look at the case and if I feel like it’s a solvable case, I’ll bring the team on and we’ll do what we can to help a family find a loved one, or find out what happened, or get justice, I feel like that’s a worthwhile effort,” Little told me in a recent interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LRmpW_0fCnOFcy00
Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy.

Earlier this month, Little put out a press release stating the evidence points toward Dee being a domestic victim trapped inside her marriage. Witnesses reported Dee had been crying all day on April 24, 2021 — the day before her family reported her missing. Several witnesses reported Dee told them she was going to tell her husband that evening their marriage was over.

Little’s release goes on to say Dee’s husband Dale said Dee probably went to Jamaica or Mexico. Dale also produced a note he claims Dee wrote, indicating she had left. Investigators determined the note was written four years prior.

For more information on the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner, join the Justice for Dee Facebook page or visit the Justice for Dee for Dee website.

If you have any information on Dee Ann Warner, please contact Detective Greca at (517) 264–5364.

