Find Frosty Fun at Tecumseh's 13th Annual Ice Sculpture Festival

Photo via Downtown Tecumseh Facebook page.

Celebrate the wonder of winter this weekend during Tecumseh’s 13th Annual Ice Sculpture Festival Saturday and Sunday, January 15th and 16th. This year, the event boasts their biggest sculpture yet and more sculptures than ever before! Over 35 ice sculptures will be on display on Chicago Boulevard, and on North and South Evans Street along with life-size balloon sculptures.

Bundle up your loved ones and prepare for rosy cheeks and family fun. Stroll down the sidewalks and be amazed as artisans turn ice into art with chain saws and chisels.

On Saturday from 10 AM — 5 PM, there will be ice sculpture carving demonstrations throughout the downtown area. Stop into Old National Bank for complimentary hot cocoa from 10 AM — 2 PM. On South Evans Street, check out the Dueling Ice Sculpture Carving competitions.

From 1 PM — 3 PM on Sunday, enjoy a bald eagle encounter, courtesy of Michigan Avian Experience, a local wildlife sanctuary. Get a close-up view of the regal bird and learn some fascinating facts about our country’s national symbol.

Photo via Michigan Avian Experience Facebook page.

If sleuthing is your thing, join the scavenger hunt on Saturday and Sunday. Answer the 20 questions on the back of the Ice Sculpture Festival Map. A few of the questions are:

- Who sponsored the boot you can’t walk in?

- Who is holding the beer on Tecumseh Brewing Company’s sculpture?

- Who sponsored the sculpture that could jump around town?

- The cute little fairy was sponsored by whom?

- The sponsor of the rose sculpture is?

Put your answer sheet in the box at the corner of South Evans Street and Chicago Boulevard. That enters you in a drawing for a chance to win one of two $25 Chamber checks you can use at any participating Chamber member business.

Photo via Downtown Tecumseh Facebook page.

Need some festival swag? Three Ravens Printing has Tecumseh Ice Festival T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatshirts. Hungry? Tecumseh is home to several restaurants to please any palette. From Mexican and margaritas, to burgers and beer, you’ll find plenty of options to satisfy your appetite after all the outdoor fun. Need a gift? Tecumseh’s quaint shops offer an array of options to please everyone on your list!

Various businesses will be having sales and specials throughout the festival. For instance, if you post a photo of yourself with Paper Street Soap’s sculpture or balloon sculpture on Instagram and tag them on January 15th or 16th, 2022, you’ll get 20% off any Paper Street, Fizz Bizz, Roxy & Grace, or Oily Blends item! Be warned, the balloon sculpture is not in front of their store!

If you’ve been to Tecumseh’s Ice Sculpture Festival in the past, I’d love to hear about your experience in the comments! See you there!