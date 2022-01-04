Discover a Winter Wonderland at Zehnder's Snowfest in Frankenmuth

Everyone loves ice sculptures! Photo via Zehnder's Facebook page.

As we head into the heart of winter, Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth invites visitors to their annual snow and ice sculpting event from Wednesday, January 26 — Sunday, January 30, 2022. This is a festival the whole family will enjoy! Ice artists will be using chainsaws and chisels to wow the crowd with their creative and unique sculptures.

Several competitions will be held throughout the weekend showcasing different skill and experience levels, including World Class Double & Single Block Snow Sculpting Championships, State of Michigan Snow Sculpting Competition, Collegiate Alumni Ice Carving Competition, and a High School Snow Sculpting Competition. The various competitions will take place at Zehnder’s parking lot, Bavarian Inn Restaurant’s parking lot and at Frankenmuth River Place.

Be sure and bring the kids Friday — Sunday when the Children’s Play Area is open next to Frankenmuth Toy Company. There will be a Free Petting Zoo, Children’s Pony Rides, and a Musical Carousel Ride. Check Zehnder's website for the hours, as they change each day.

These ice sculptures are lit! Photo via Gary Butauski's Facebook page.

One of the highlights of the weekend is Greg Butauski and his team creating a 100-block show stopping sculpture using a circus “Under the Big Top” theme. Greg is one of only six Certified Master Carvers (by NICA) in the country. He was the captain of Team USA at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City and named the 2014 and 2017 Ice Carving Champion. Watch the pros work their magic in Zehnder's parking lot behind Rau's Country Store.

The festivities heat up in the Zehnder Snowfest Warming Tent. Each day, visitors can purchase food and drink, peruse exhibit booths, and enjoy some live music and entertainment. On Friday and Saturday, there will be a $5 cover charge after 6 PM. Children 12 and under will have free admittance.

On Saturday at 6:45 PM, the sky will be lit with the Annual Fireworks Display. In a town where Christmas is celebrated year-round, Frankenmuth knows fireworks aren’t reserved for the Fourth of July. They may be more spectacular in January as the bursts of color reflect on the snow and ice!

This cabin made of ice actually looks cozy! Photo via Gary Butauski's Facebook page.

The annual Snowfest Photo Impressions Contest will give shutterbugs a chance to win one of three amazing prizes. Check Zehnder’s website for details on the contest and for a detailed schedule of events and entertainment.

If you have chilled with loved ones at a past Zehnder Snowfest, I’d love to hear about your experience in the comments! Share your favorite ways to have fun in the freezing temps!