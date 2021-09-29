Grand Rapids, MI

Celebrate the Spooky Halloween Season by Taking a Ghost Tour in Grand Rapids

Tracy Stengel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c4IbI_0cC77EIP00
David Menidrey/Unsplash

Tis the season for ghosts, goblins, and spine-tingling fun! If you want to be creeped out and feel the urge to constantly look over your shoulder, book a reservation on the Ghost Tour Grand Rapids. There’s enough eerie buildings and ghost stories in Grand Rapids, Michigan for the tour to be a year-round event, but it’s the perfect way to celebrate the weeks approaching Halloween. Feel free to dress in costume to make things more festive!

A professional tour guide will walk you through approximately two miles of Grand Rapids as you hear ghost stories and learn about spooky paranormal happenings unique to the area. Whether you are a native to the city or brand new to the region, the Ghost Tour will have you seeing Grand Rapids from a different perspective.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VgkIf_0cC77EIP00
Saso Tusar/Unsplash.

The folks at Ghost Tour Grand Rapids often updates the information given during the tour as new ghoulish hauntings are reported. You may get goosebumps when listening to the tale of a murdered woman who likes to frighten the people working in her building. Or what about the janitor who still comes to work years after his death? Can you hear his mop bucket clanging? And then there is the tale about a pioneer who is dead set on making people remember him forever. Yikes!

Tours are available seven days a week at 11 AM and 7 PM, accommodating everyone’s schedule. It’s ideal for a Fall family outing or creating a memorable date night. The group size varies from 4 to 20 people and complies with social distancing and COVID-19 protocols. Be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes and dress for the weather. Everything is wheelchair, scooter, and stroller accessible. You can even bring a leashed dog if it can stay quiet amidst the bustling activity of downtown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMXKL_0cC77EIP00
Sabina Music Rich/Unsplash

The tour begins at 296 Lyon Street NW in Grand Rapids, behind the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel and lasts an hour and a half to two hours. Tickets are $30 and children 5 and under are free. Be sure to reserve your spot ahead of time!

The tours are designed to be enjoyed by everyone who loves history and getting chills down the back of the neck. So, get out there and join in the fun — only if you dare!

If you’ve gone on a tour with Ghost Tour Grand Rapids, I’d love to hear your ghoulish experience in the comments! Which eerie occurrence scared you the most?

