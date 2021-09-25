Get to Know the Owners of Kiss & Co. -- One of Brooklyn's Newest Shops!

Kiss & Co. storefront. Photo courtesy of Shari Kiss.

While walking around Brooklyn this week, I was drawn to the cute clothing display in the window of Kiss & Co. and had to go inside. Am I glad I did!

Shari greeted me with a friendly welcome and a big smile. It turns out, Shari and her sister-in-law, Ronie, are co-owners and their last name is Kiss. Shari’s mother, Gloria Rains, works at the store every Friday, making it a true family business. Hence, the name Kiss & Co.

It all started when Ronie began selling clothing at shows and pop-up events. She used to set up a tent in front of the old Pamida on NASCAR weekends and at various locations across the country. When the space opened up where Brooklyn Bridal and Prom used to be, Ronie and Shari couldn’t resist. “We loved the natural beauty of Irish Hills and thought Brooklyn’s shopping district would be perfect for us,” Shari said.

Kiss & Co. has everything you need for your Fall wardrobe! Photo courtesy of Shari Kiss.

They opened their doors December 2020 — a bold move during a pandemic. “We weren’t sure how it would go, but we had an opportunity and took it. So far, it’s been great!” Shari said.

Kiss & Co. carries the latest fashions for women, juniors, and children. Plus-sized ladies will find a great selection to choose from. There are even a few items for men! Ronie, who lives in Los Angeles, hand picks every piece of clothing straight from the L.A. garment market. “Lots of times she will FaceTime me to show me what she’s buying or ask my opinion. It’s a great way for me to see what we are getting in next and be able to tell our customers what they can expect.”

Ronie and Shari realize not everyone is looking for boutique clothing. They also have a vendor’s and crafter’s area in the store. Gloria has a space where she offers home décor. Another vendor sells handmade creations. You can find dishes, throw pillows, holiday decorations and so much more. The inventory is always changing, so be sure to visit often!

Kiss & Co. is geared up for Fall! Photo courtesy of Shari Kiss.

“We are excited to be a part of a vibrant community and look forward to being involved in some upcoming events,” Shari said. Kiss & Co. will be providing sidewalk chalk for the children to play with during Pumpkin Quest on Saturday, October 9th. “We have a long sidewalk they can decorate with their drawings,” Shari said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun!” In conjunction with Pumpkin Quest, Kiss and Co. will have a huge sidewalk sale on Friday and Saturday, October 8th and 9th.

Kiss & Co. will also be participating in Witches Night Out on Thursday, October 21st from 5:30 PM — 8 PM. Ladies, mark your calendars! Businesses throughout town will be offering hors d’oeuvres, goodie bags, discounts, and giveaways. This popular after-hours event gets bigger and better every year!

If you haven’t had the chance to welcome Kiss & Co. to Brooklyn, Michigan, what are you waiting for? You’ll find it is a wonderful addition to the downtown Brooklyn shopping district!