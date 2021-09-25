Brooklyn, MI

Get to Know the Owners of Kiss & Co. -- One of Brooklyn's Newest Shops!

Tracy Stengel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mKW90_0c7w3l4a00
Kiss & Co. storefront.Photo courtesy of Shari Kiss.

While walking around Brooklyn this week, I was drawn to the cute clothing display in the window of Kiss & Co. and had to go inside. Am I glad I did!

Shari greeted me with a friendly welcome and a big smile. It turns out, Shari and her sister-in-law, Ronie, are co-owners and their last name is Kiss. Shari’s mother, Gloria Rains, works at the store every Friday, making it a true family business. Hence, the name Kiss & Co.

It all started when Ronie began selling clothing at shows and pop-up events. She used to set up a tent in front of the old Pamida on NASCAR weekends and at various locations across the country. When the space opened up where Brooklyn Bridal and Prom used to be, Ronie and Shari couldn’t resist. “We loved the natural beauty of Irish Hills and thought Brooklyn’s shopping district would be perfect for us,” Shari said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JXRRV_0c7w3l4a00
Kiss & Co. has everything you need for your Fall wardrobe!Photo courtesy of Shari Kiss.

They opened their doors December 2020 — a bold move during a pandemic. “We weren’t sure how it would go, but we had an opportunity and took it. So far, it’s been great!” Shari said.

Kiss & Co. carries the latest fashions for women, juniors, and children. Plus-sized ladies will find a great selection to choose from. There are even a few items for men! Ronie, who lives in Los Angeles, hand picks every piece of clothing straight from the L.A. garment market. “Lots of times she will FaceTime me to show me what she’s buying or ask my opinion. It’s a great way for me to see what we are getting in next and be able to tell our customers what they can expect.”

Ronie and Shari realize not everyone is looking for boutique clothing. They also have a vendor’s and crafter’s area in the store. Gloria has a space where she offers home décor. Another vendor sells handmade creations. You can find dishes, throw pillows, holiday decorations and so much more. The inventory is always changing, so be sure to visit often!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11O74z_0c7w3l4a00
Kiss & Co. is geared up for Fall!Photo courtesy of Shari Kiss.

“We are excited to be a part of a vibrant community and look forward to being involved in some upcoming events,” Shari said. Kiss & Co. will be providing sidewalk chalk for the children to play with during Pumpkin Quest on Saturday, October 9th. “We have a long sidewalk they can decorate with their drawings,” Shari said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun!” In conjunction with Pumpkin Quest, Kiss and Co. will have a huge sidewalk sale on Friday and Saturday, October 8th and 9th.

Kiss & Co. will also be participating in Witches Night Out on Thursday, October 21st from 5:30 PM — 8 PM. Ladies, mark your calendars! Businesses throughout town will be offering hors d’oeuvres, goodie bags, discounts, and giveaways. This popular after-hours event gets bigger and better every year!

If you haven’t had the chance to welcome Kiss & Co. to Brooklyn, Michigan, what are you waiting for? You’ll find it is a wonderful addition to the downtown Brooklyn shopping district!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Tracy explores the world with a positive eye, an open heart, and a sprinkling of humor. Without laughter, she would be lost.

Onsted, MI
1370 followers

More from Tracy Stengel

Boyne Falls, MI

Enjoy Fall and Dream of Winter During Skitoberfest at Boyne Mountain Resort

One of the amazing live performers at 2019 Skitoberfest.Photo via Boyne Mountain Resort Facebook page. Avid skiers can get an early start to the season by attending the 12th Annual Skitoberfest on Saturday, October 2nd at Boyne Mountain Resort in Boyne Falls, Michigan. It’s a family-friendly day of fun to get stoked for sunny, windless, snowy days on the slopes!

Read full story

Celebrate the Spooky Season with "Movie in the Cemetery" in Redford, Michigan

Every October, folks try to come up with fun ways to get scared out of their wits. The Redford Township Historical Commission is at the top of their game with their annual "Movie in the Cemetery" event Friday and Saturday, October 8th and 9th. It’s hard to imagine anything goose-bump-spookier than being in historic Redford Cemetery after dark. Eek!

Read full story
Michigan State

Kick Off October with Michigan's Big Country Fest in Frankenmuth

Frankenmuth kicks off the month of October in a huge way with Michigan’s Big Country Fest Friday and Saturday, October 1st and 2nd. It takes place in the enormous 28,000-square-foot Harvey Kern Community Pavilion in Heritage Park. If you’re fixing to have a good time this weekend with food, live country music, shopping, and games, slip on a Stetson and join the party!

Read full story
Grand Rapids, MI

Celebrate the Spooky Halloween Season by Taking a Ghost Tour in Grand Rapids

Tis the season for ghosts, goblins, and spine-tingling fun! If you want to be creeped out and feel the urge to constantly look over your shoulder, book a reservation on the Ghost Tour Grand Rapids. There’s enough eerie buildings and ghost stories in Grand Rapids, Michigan for the tour to be a year-round event, but it’s the perfect way to celebrate the weeks approaching Halloween. Feel free to dress in costume to make things more festive!

Read full story
Manistee, MI

Scare Yourself Silly Aboard the Ghost Ship in Manistee

A frightening Ghost Ship clown in 2018.Photo via the Ghost Ship Facebook page. As October approaches, haunted houses come alive complete with ghosts and goblins and things that go bump in the night. But Manistee, Michigan knows how to up the scare factor a notch. Picture a monstrous, floating steamship atop the storied waters of Lake Michigan eerily awaiting to give you a frighteningly good time. That’s what is in store for thrill seekers as preparations are being made to transform the historical SS City of Milwaukee into a Ghost Ship.

Read full story
1 comments
Manchester, MI

Celebrate the Taste of Fall at Alber Orchard in Manchester, Michigan

The apples are ripe at Alber Orchard!Photo via Alber Orchard & Cider Mill Facebook site. The Alber Orchard & Cider Mill in Manchester, Michigan is the ideal place to visit in the Fall while enjoying a leisurely drive through the country. Mike and Therese Bossory, the owners since 1999, have been working hard to preserve the past while branching out to the future.

Read full story
Kalamazoo, MI

Now's the Time to Visit "The Pumpkin Man" in Kalamazoo

Gene welcomes you to his farm!Photo via Gene "The Pumpkin Man" Facebook page. There isn’t a man in Kalamazoo, Michigan that loves fall more than Gene, “The Pumpkin Man”. To him, there’s nothing better than a life filled with plenty of Octobers. He has been growing pumpkins since 1957 and sells them from his property — none are sold to retail stores.

Read full story
5 comments
Alaska State

Northville's Scouts BSA Troop 777 Experienced an Outdoor Adventure in Alaska

Scouts BSA Troop 777 kayaking in front of the Aiakik Glacier.Photo courtesy of Ben Sussex. School is back in session and kids have been swapping tales about what they did on summer break. Many went to Cedar Point, up north, or maybe took a canoe trip on the Au Sable River. Not many can say they trekked through the Alaskan wilderness for 11 days, saw amazing wildlife, and lived through an earthquake — but Northville, Michigan students belonging to Scouts BSA Troop 777 can!

Read full story
1 comments
Thompsonville, MI

Celebrate National Alpaca Farm Day at Cotton Creek Farm's Free Open House

A group of alpacas just chilling.Photo via Cotton Creek Farms Facebook page. Alpacas are adorable, smart, and docile. But you can see for yourself at a free, family fun event Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 10 AM — 5 PM at Cotton Creek Farms in Thompsonville, Michigan! They welcome the public to an open house to celebrate National Alpaca Farm Day. Families will be able to explore the 27-acre farm, watch demonstrations, learn about alpacas, and get some photo ops with the animals.

Read full story
Rochester, MI

Enjoy a Free Family-Oriented Festival This Weekend in Rochester, Michigan

Kids love balloon art!Photo via Oakland Township Parks and Recreation Commission Facebook page. Finding affordable things for a young family to do together can be tricky. This Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 11 AM — 3 PM, Oakland Township Parks & Recreation Commission is sponsoring the Goodison Good Tyme Festival. This free festival has been an annual event since 2003. Along with everything else, it was cancelled in 2020 and folks are anxious for its return!

Read full story

A Dead End Relationship Turned My Life Around

Now I am looking forward.Photo courtesy of the author. “You’re dead to me,” he said with empty eyes, his wide shoulders filling up most of the door frame. “No,” I choked out, then sucked in a deep gulp of air. “Please, no!”

Read full story
Charlevoix, MI

The Mushroom House Tour in Charlevoix Will Satisfy Your Childhood Fantasies

The Thatch House.Photo courtesy of the author. If you crave a little whimsy in your life, you need to go to Charlevoix, Michigan!. Hobbits, anyone? A fairy tale house fit for Snow White? Get lost in a daydream and take the Mushroom House Tour!

Read full story
2 comments
Grand Rapids, MI

Get a Great Workout Climbing the Stairs on Division in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Two step climbers -- one appears pumped, the other in pain!Photo via The Stairs on Division Facebook Page. Crisp mornings and warm, sunny days make Autumn an ideal time of year to exercise outdoors. To avoid burn-out, it’s a good idea to change up your workouts every once in a while and focus on different muscle groups. If you are looking for a booty-blasting cardio session, check out the set of stairs in Grand Rapids located at 700 N. Division Avenue.

Read full story
3 comments
Clarklake, MI

The New Eagle's Nest Bar & Grill in Clarklake, Michigan Celebrates Lake Life

View of the Eagle's Nest from the lake.Photo via Eagle's Nest Bar & Grill Facebook page. The community flocked to the Eagle’s Nest Bar & Grill in Clarklake this past weekend and an out-of-towner would never have guessed it’s only been open for a month. The efficient staff seemed to glide through the crowd gracefully, as if they had been working there a decade — when the original Eagle’s Nest restaurant closed.

Read full story
2 comments
Onsted, MI

Let Smith's Honey of Jackson, Michigan Add Some Sweetness to Your Life!

Stephanie Smith at the Onsted Festival.Photo courtesy of the author. Hey, honey lovers in the Jackson, Michigan area! Smith’s Honey is your go-to place for that liquid gold!. Eddie and Stephanie Smith began beekeeping as a hobby. When Eddie’s co-worker asked if he could put a hive on their property, they said, “Why not?”

Read full story
2 comments
Onsted, MI

The Onsted Festival Pet Parade was a Bone-a-fied Treat!

Lisa Bressi with Satchel and Simone, her "angels."Photo courtesy of the author. The past couple days, temperatures hovered near 90 degrees, but that didn’t stop people from showing their community pride at the Onsted Festival. There were numerous highlights including a car show, live music, magicians, a small petting zoo, and vendors selling their hand-crafted items. But during the dog days of summer, there’s nothing better than a good, old-fashioned pet parade!

Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

It's Almost Time to Watch Salmon Climb the Brenke Fish Ladder in Lansing, Michigan

The Brenke Fish Ladder.Photo via the Brenke Fish Ladder Facebook page. Have you ever seen a fish climb a ladder? If not, start planning a visit to Brenke Fish Ladder in Lansing, Michigan! September is the perfect time to see migratory fish make their way upstream the Grand River!

Read full story
4 comments
Michigan State

Go Back in Time at the Michigan Renaissance Festival in Holly, Michigan

A castle fit for royalty.Photo via Michigan Renaissance Festival Facebook page. The Michigan Renaissance Festival is back for 2021! The 42nd year of food and fun in Holly, Michigan kicks off Saturday, August 21st and will be open from 10 AM — 7 PM every Saturday and Sunday through October 3rd. It will also be open on Labor Day and Festival Friday on October 1st. Huzzah! (A 16th Century way of saying, “Hurray!”)

Read full story
4 comments
La Salle, MI

The Sandbar Grill in La Salle, Michigan is Waterfront Dining and Live Entertainment at Its Best

A picturesque view from The Sandbar Grill.Photo courtesy of the author. As Labor Day looms closer, you may feel yourself trying to wring out as much summertime fun as possible. For me, the dog days of August are meant for spending time near water, listening to great music, dining out, and sharing some laughs with friends over perfectly concocted cocktails. The Sandbar Grill at Toledo Beach Marina in La Salle, Michigan has everything you need to savor summertime and bank some precious memories.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy