Prince William is 'Alleged' to Evicts King Charles III: Prince Demands Millionaire's Rent

A Royal Rumble: King Charles To Pay Rent To Prince William Over Beloved Welsh Cottage

In a surprising shift of power dynamics within the British Royal Family, King Charles is reportedly vexed after his son, Prince William, demands that he pay to stay at the beloved £1.2 million ($1.5M USD) cottage, Llwynywermod, near the Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales, according to reports from the Mirror.

The property, purchased in 2007 by Charles through the Duchy of Cornwall, was primarily the King's summer retreat where he spent his leisure time away from the pressures of monarchy.

The King's fondness for Llwynywermod was evident as he previously described the property as a "godsend" and expressed regret about acquiring it "40 years too late," as per his comments from 2021.

However, the property now falls under the management of Prince William as he has taken over the Duchy of Cornwall.

He has a different vision for it – turning the serene royal hideaway into a holiday rental. This new enterprise, however, comes with a shock for the current monarch – being asked to vacate the three-bedroom property and pay rent for any future stays.

A source disclosed to the Mail on Sunday that King Charles initially felt 'miffed' by his son's unusual proposition, but eventually agreed to the deal. The arrangement entails Charles paying rent to the Duchy and for the upkeep of the topiary, his contribution to maintaining the legacy of the property's grounds.

King Charles, known for his appreciation of Wales' "enduring landscape," is bound to have mixed feelings towards this development.

Although he can still enjoy his beloved retreat, it comes at the cost of paying rent to his heir and sharing the property with other potential tenants.