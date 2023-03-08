Luray traffic stop leads to arrests

Tracy Leicher

McCoy and Williams

LURAY, Va. – According to the Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), two people were arrested last week during a traffic stop.

Deputies with the PCSO conducted a traffic stop in the area of General Drive on Tuesday, February 28.

PCSO deputies Debellaistre and Shifflett identified the driver as 44-year-old Kevin McCoy. An adult passenger was identified as 30-year-old Sharon Williams. Deputies also observed three small children in the vehicle.

The deputies were notified by Page County Emergency Communication Center that Williams had an outstanding capias warrant out of Montgomery County. A capias is a warrant for arrest issued by a judge. In Virginia, these warrants are most often issued by judges against criminal defendants or witnesses who fail to appear in court as scheduled.

Williams was placed under arrest by the Page County deputies and was searched.

The search led to the seizure of 18 Grams of suspected Methamphetamine, six suspected Oxycodone pills, one Smith and Wesson 22 compact handgun, and one KEL-TEC 22 Mag handgun.

Kevin McCoy was charged with the following: 18.2-308.2- Possession Of A Concealed Firearm By A Convicted Felon and 46.2-1173 - Fraudulent Inspection Sticker.

Sharon Williams was charged with the following: 18.2-250- Possession Of A Controlled Substance; 18.2-248- Possession With Intent To Distribute; 18.2-308.4- Possession Of A Concealed Firearm With Drugs; 18.2-308- Possession Of A Concealed Firearm Without A Permit; 18.2-371.1- Child Endangerment 3X.

On their official Facebook page, the PCSO included a reminder that all suspects are deemed innocent until proven guilty.

Both McCoy and Williams were held without bond.

