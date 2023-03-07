Valley Health announces additional job cuts

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

WINCHESTER, Va. — Valley Health has announced the elimination of 31 administrative positions.

Since the start of 2023, the health system has eliminated nearly 100 positions through consolidation, attrition and layoffs. This number includes the 31 individuals who were notified last week, a statement from the organization said on Monday.

As of late January, Valley Health reported approximately 6,000 full-time, part-time and per diem employees across the region.

“For months I have been transparent about the financial challenges Valley Health is facing,” Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz said in a written statement.

“Nationally, there has been a shrinking of the healthcare workforce, combined with rapidly rising clinician pay, declining demand for healthcare services, and insurance reimbursement rates that have not kept pace with rising costs,” Nantz said.

Over the past few months, Valley Health has made various changes that include closing three of its fitness centers, including two in Warren and Shenandoah counties, and deciding not to reopen its Page County fitness center after smoke and water damage sustained from a fire in an adjacent retail store.

“Valley Health incurred nearly $100 million of losses since the beginning of the pandemic, much of which was offset by federal assistance that will not continue,” said Nantz. “It’s time to face the reality that our expenses cannot exceed our revenue — that is not a sustainable model for any health system.”

In late February, Valley Health announced it would discontinue overnight and weekend surgeries at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock and would instead transport emergency surgical patients to Warren County or Winchester hospitals.

“Following a systematic review of administrative reporting structures and accountabilities,” Valley Health said it has been “making changes to streamline leadership and support positions.”

Last week Valley Health told staff it would trim “the health system’s leadership team and administrative roles as it continues to bring services, staffing and overall costs in line with declining patient volumes and reimbursement rates,” the statement said.

Despite recent staffing reductions and related changes, Nantz said that Valley Health is in no danger of closing or failing to treat patients adequately.

“Valley Health remains a financially strong and stable health system,” he said in the statement. “Our board and I are of the mind that acknowledging and addressing this changing environment now will help avoid more drastic cuts in the future.”

Valley Health operates six hospitals across its 18-county region, which includes Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren. It has four hospitals in Virginia — Winchester Medical Center, Shenandoah Memorial, Warren Memorial and Page Memorial — and two in West Virginia.