Willy Wonka rewrites deemed 'alarming' and 'absurd censorship'

"Charlie Bucket" and "Grandpa Joe" from the 1971 film, "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory." Photo by Screen Capture

A half-century after their first releases, numerous children's books by renowned British author Roald Dahl are being changed to remove words that some may find objectionable, prompting claims of censorship.

Weight, gender, and race-related words have been either deleted or replaced.

The "cloud-men" from "James and the Giant Peach" are now "cloud-people," while the "enormously fat" nine-year-old child from "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is now just … "enormous."

Miss Trunchbull, from "Matilda," no longer has a "horsey" face, and the "eight nutty young idiots" are now just "eight nutty little guys."

The Roald Dahl Story Company and Puffin Books, a branch of Penguin Random House, made hundreds of changes to the books since 2020, even adding words not originally written by Dahl.

Salman Rushdie, a celebrated author, referred to the modifications as "absurd censorship."

Rushdie, who spent many years in exile after Iran's then-supreme leader issued a fatwa calling for his execution due to alleged blasphemy in the book "The Satanic Verses," stated in a tweet that "Puffin Books and the Dahl estate should be ashamed."

According to Scottish actor Brian Cox, "We can't start rewriting works of literature because it fits our so-called moral code."

The Roald Dahl Story Company stated that it wished to "guarantee that all children today continue to enjoy Roald Dahl's amazing stories and characters."

Young readers throughout the world continue to enjoy the works of Dahl, who passed away in 1990 at the age of 74. Movies and theatrical productions have been made based on some of his writings and characters, including "Matilda," "Willy Wonka," and "The Witches."

More than 300 million copies of his books have been sold worldwide and have been translated into 63 languages. Historically, his followers have praised his use of caustic and occasionally gloomy language, because it appealed to children's humor.

Dahl's works were purchased by Netflix in 2021 despite fierce competition from other streaming behemoths including Disney+ and HBOMax. However, the adjustments were co-led by Puffin Books, according to The Roald Dahl Story Company, and started before the arrangement with Netflix was finalized.

Throughout the course of his life, Dahl was accused of racism and misogyny for remarks he often made.

Roald Dahl's family issued an apology in 2020, even decades after his passing, specifically for "the ongoing and understandable hurt caused by Roald Dahl's anti-Semitic sentiments."

PEN America, an organization which consists of almost 7,500 writers who support freedom of expression, said the "alleged effort to scrub the volumes of that which might offend someone” is alarming.

In a recent Tweet, PEN America’s leader, Suzanne Nossel, warned that "selective editing to make literary works fit to particular sensibilities could represent a deadly new weapon."