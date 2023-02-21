Legendary actor Robert Duvall opposes Warrenton data center

Screen capture of Robert Duvall on his Fauquier County, Va. farm. Photo by GILLIAN LAUB

WARRENTON, Va. – A Virginia town voted to provide Amazon with a special use permit to build a $550 million data center despite protests from local residents, including actor Robert Duvall.

Duvall was one of more than 100 speakers at a Tuesday, February 14 Warrenton town council meeting opposing the center.

The 92-year-old star of “The Godfather” and “Wild Horses” lives on a farm in Fauquier County, which surrounds the town of Warrenton.

“We must all work to preserve the character of this town,” Duvall said at the at the Fauquier High School meeting.

“The remarkable outpouring of opposition to this proposal indicates that the vast majority of town and county residents agree that this is a bad use of this site,” said Duvall.

Duvall, who noted that he has lived on his Virginia farm for 27 years, referred to the state as "the last station before heaven" and demanded the town "keep it that way."

As he returned to his seat, the crowd gave him a standing ovation.

Despite the impassioned protests from Duvall and other speakers, the town voted 4-3 early Wednesday to approve the special use permit.

The Northern Virginia region is home to some of the world's largest concentration of data centers, which house computer servers and hardware needed to support modern internet use.

With the expansion of data centers, community opposition has also increased, with neighbors expressing concern about the need for high-voltage transmission lines, excessive use of electricity, and noise from fans required to keep machines cool.

The approved permit includes noise restrictions and bans construction of an electric substation on the site. Lines from the off-site substation that will serve the data center must be constructed underground.

Amazon projects that close to 50 workers will be employed at the 220,000-square-foot Warrenton data center. Supporters of the project said the data center will generate about $900,000 in annual tax revenue for the town.