Hollywood icon Raquel Welch dies at 82

Photo by Credit: Getty Images / Hulton Archive / Fox Photos

Raquel Welch, actress, entrepreneur and sex symbol, has died. She was 82.

According to a statement provided by her manager, Steve Sauer, Welch passed away Wednesday morning in Los Angeles after a “brief illness.”

Born Jo Raquel Tejada on September 5, 1940, Welch began her career with small roles on popular television shows, and the musical “Roustabout,” a 1964 Elvis Presley movie.

By 1965, the Chicago-born beauty won her first featured role in the beach flick, “A Swinging Summer,” which led to a leading role in Fantastic Voyage (1966) – the movie that would make her a household name.

That same year, she starred as Loana in “One Million Years B.C.” Although the part required little dialogue, the film’s promotion included a publicity still of Welch wearing a deerskin bikini. The poster (featuring the actress’ near-perfect hourglass figure) became one of the best selling pin-ups of all time, and solidified Welch’s place in pop culture. In 1994, the poster was featured prominently in the Stephen King movie “The Shawshank Redemption,” creating a whole new generation of Welch fans.

During a career that spanned decades, the actress went on to earn more than 70 film and television credits. During the 1990s and 2000s, she would often appear as herself on popular sitcoms like “Seinfeld,” “Spin City” and "8 Simple Rules.”

Welch was one of the first celebrity entrepreneurs, successfully launching jewelry, skincare and fitness products. Her most lucrative venture was the HairUWear wig line, which became a multi-million-dollar corporation and enabled the star to venture into philanthropy. As of 2021, Welch’s company donated more than $15 million worth of wigs to cancer patients and survivors.

According to her manager’s February 15 statement, the star leaves behind two children; son Damon and daughter Tahnee.