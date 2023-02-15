Thieves Steal Catalytic Converter From Wienermobile

Photo by Reddit

LAS VEGAS, Nv. -- One of the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles was recently dogged by thieves.

The 27-foot frankfurter-shaped vehicle was in Las Vegas for events related to Super Bowl weekend. However, according to Las Vegas CBS affiliate KLAS TV, the Wienermobile’s catalytic converter was stolen early Friday morning.

Fearing that the Wienermobile wouldn't be able to cut the mustard for the weekend's plans, the crew had it towed to a Penske vehicle repair facility. Mechanic Joseph Rodriguez told the television station he was surprised by what he saw when he got to work.

“A hot dog truck, no way,” Rodriguez told KLAS. “Imagine like a huge hot dog in the middle of your bay. There’s all these other trucks, and you got to work on this.”

Wurst-case scenario, finding the exact replacement device for the wheeled wiener would take one to two months. Amazingly, Rodriguez was able to find a temporary catalytic converter that fit -- allowing the dogged Oscar Mayer crew to attend the weekend’s scheduled appearances.

Las Vegas Metro Police told KLAS that more than 2,600 catalytic converter thefts were reported in 2022, up from 1,894 the previous year -- a 72% increase. The devices contain precious metals, including palladium and platinum that translates to quick cash once in the hands of thieves.

“It’s a huge problem,” Rodriquez told KLAS of the thefts and replacements. “It’s been going on for a couple of years now. Last summer especially, it was like two to three months to get one.”

Regarding the Las Vegas Weinermobile incident, police have not yet received an official theft report, but representatives of Sonesta Suites, where it was parked, said their corporate division is investigating.

The first Wienermobile was introduced in Chicago in 1936 by Oscar Mayer’s nephew, Carl G. Mayer. The fleet has since expanded to a pack of six, each traveling about 1,000 miles each week. Luckily, incidents have been rare.

In 2007, a Weinermobile was stopped in Arizona after a routine license plate check reported the tag as stolen. The mix-up was result of Oscar Mayer using a replacement plate (after the first one was stolen), and the error was soon resolved.

In 2009, the driver of a Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin Weinermobile accidentally accelerated in a cul-de-sac, causing damage to a house and deck. No serious injuries were reported.

In 2020, police pulled over a Waukesha, Wisconsin Weinermobile for violating the “Move Over” law. The driver was issued a warning and released.

Relish the idea of seeing the Weinermobile in person? Visit www.oscarmayer.com and click on “Where’s That Weiner?”