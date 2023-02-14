Luray man sentenced to life in prison for crime against juvenile

Photo by Donald Tong, via Pexels

LURAY, Va. -- On February 10, 2021 the Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) Criminal Investigations Division received a report of a sexual assault involving a child.

A resulting investigation was led by Page County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Kenneth Boyd, a member of the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force and assisted by Page County Sheriff’s Office Investigators.

The suspect was identified as Juan Francisco Alejandro-Munoz, 34, of Luray.

The Collins Center, a sexual assault response and advocacy organization serving Rockingham and Page Counties, conducted a forensic interview of the juvenile victim. As a result of the interview, a warrant was obtained on Alejandro-Munoz for Sodomy by Force on a Child §18.2-67.1. He was arrested on March 3, 2021 without incident and was held without bond.

On January 21, 2023 in Page County Circuit Court, Alejandro-Munoz pled guilty to Sodomy by Force on a Child, §18.2-67.1.

During his sentencing, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Armanda Clymer argued for a life sentence to be imposed by the court due to the egregiousness of the offense. The Honorable Clark A. Ritchie, considering all of the facts in the case, sentenced Munoz to life in prison.

In a written statement, Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage said, "The investigative and prosecutorial effort put forth in to this case ensured that the victim and family could have some peace and closure for the traumatic events that occurred due to the actions of Munoz."

For more than 30 years, the Harrisonburg-based Collins Center has offered support to victims and their loved ones through programs and services, including sexual assault crisis support and trauma-informed counseling. Its nationally-accredited Child Advocacy Center works collaboratively with community partners to provide a proactive and thorough response to child victims of abuse and their non-offending caregivers.

In a Facebook post, Cubbage commended them for their continued partnership with the PCSO in cases involving juveniles.

The Collins Center advises that if something does not look safe, sound safe, or feel safe – make a report. Their 24-hour hotline is 540-434-2272. Proof is not needed and reports are not accusations. When you report, you are asking a professional to help a child who may be in crisis. Anonymous reports are accepted from anyone, and anyone making a report in good faith is protected against civil/criminal penalty or adverse employment action. Your identity is kept confidential and will not be revealed. As always, if you know of a child in immediate danger, please call 911.

"I would like to thank the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and my Criminal Investigations Division for their hard work and dedication investigating these tough cases. As sheriff, ensuring the protection of our youth in Page County is of the most importance," said Cubbage.