Berkeley Springs, WV

Valley Health closes three more fitness centers

Tracy Leicher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tdUFL_0kiQi5Ux00
Photo byLoteamento Villa Branca, via Pexels

WINCHESTER, Va. -- Valley Health has announced the permanent closure of three more fitness centers, effective February 1, 2023. 

In a written statement, the health care system cited “unprecedented financial challenges related to the effects and aftereffects of the pandemic” as the reason for the closures of facilities in Front Royal, Woodstock, and Berkeley Springs, WV. These fitness centers once provided the use of state-of-the-art professional equipment, fitness classes, personal training and massage.

The statement reads, “In our assessment, we carefully evaluated each program’s unique operational situation, including finances, building lease contracts and the availability of local fitness facility alternatives within the community.”

In October, the Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center in Luray temporarily shut its doors due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health advised members that the closure would be permanent.

As with the Luray closure, the recent statement indicated that Valley Health’s fitness programs experienced a decline in membership during the pandemic and never rebounded. Members of the Front Royal, Woodstock and Berkley Springs centers are being notified of the closures and assured that any membership balance or unredeemed gift cards will be refunded promptly.

The statement continues, “We regret the disruption this decision will create for community members, whose fitness commitment and ongoing health are important to us.”

Of the six Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Centers located across Virginia and West Virginia, only the Winchester and Romney, WV locations remain. The fitness centers in Berkeley Springs and Front Royal were co-located with outpatient physical rehabilitation, and those services are expected to continue, uninterrupted.

According to the Valley Health Winchester Fitness Center website, “A healthy mind and body are essential to healthy living. While it’s important to treat those who are ill, it’s equally important to continuously improve the quality of life for those who are healthy.” 

