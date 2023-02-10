Stanley man sentenced for drug and firearm offenses

Christopher Michael Good Photo by Page County Sheriff's Office

STANLEY, Va. – A local man is behind bars less than a year after being the focus of a major Page County investigation.

On March 21, 2022, a search warrant was conducted at a residence on Dovel Hollow Road in Stanley. The warrant was the result of a months-long investigation into the distribution of dangerous narcotics.

A search of the house resulted in the discovery of approximately 130 grams of methamphetamine; 1.3 grams of heroin; miscellaneous prescription drugs; 28 firearms; and approximately $12,442.00 in U.S. currency, multiple scales and other related items.

The home’s occupant, Christopher Michael Good, was immediately arrested and charged with Manufacture/Distribution of Schedule I/II Drugs (second offense) and Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

On January 25, 2023, the case was heard in Page County Circuit Court. Good pled guilty and was sentenced to 20 years with 13 years of that sentence suspended. According to court documents, he will also receive three years of supervised probation upon release.

In a written statement, Sheriff Chad Cubbage said, “I would like to thank my Narcotics Division for their hard work and dedication to getting dangerous drugs out of the hands of dealers and off the streets.”

Cubbage went on to thank an unnamed Luray Police Department detective for playing a major role in investigations within the county jurisdiction. He also thanked the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for their hard work and prosecution of complex cases such as this one.

“Teamwork, along with the partnership through the Virginia State Police Northwest Regional Drug Task Force, enhances our abilities to take down drug dealers in our community,” said Cubbage.

In a recent phone interview, Cubbage spoke of the frustration citizens sometimes feel when it comes to combating drug-related crime.

“We can't conduct a search or make an arrest without probable cause,” said Cubbage. “But we also don't arrest someone and then immediately put them back on the streets.”

According to the sheriff, even after searches and arrests, law enforcement must follow a process of packing and sending seized drugs to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science (DFS). They must then await a certificate of analysis needed for court cases related to the apprehensions. In some cases, the process can take up to six months – well outside the window a subject is promised for the constitutional right of a speedy trial.

Cubbage assures citizens that complaints and reports don't fall on deaf ears. “Sometimes tips are helpful in an investigation that's already ongoing,” he added.

When observing possible illegal drug activity in Page County, the sheriff encourages citizens to voice concerns in a productive way.

“It's important for callers to speak directly to a law enforcement officer and not office staff or dispatch,” said Cubbage.

Caller information is kept confidential, and no bit of information is deemed too small.

For non-emergency concerns, call the Page County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 743-6571. If you or someone else is experiencing an emergency, please call 911.