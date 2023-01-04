Remains found in Shenandoah National Park may be those of missing Albemarle man

James Alan Cattley Photo by Shenandoah National Park

Luray, Va. – The body of a male believed to be missing Virginia man James Alan Cattley was discovered by searchers in the southern portion of Shenandoah National Park.

Consisting of 80,000 acres, the park encompasses parts of eight counties. Each year, millions visit the area, which includes the 105-mile Skyline Drive and 75 designated scenic overlooks. The park also includes established campgrounds (open seasonally) and 101 miles of the famed Appalachian Trail, on which visitors hike and often overnight camp. Camping on the A.T. requires a free permit either obtained from a park ranger or via self-registration at one of the park's many kiosks. Skyline Drive is always open, weather-permitting. The park itself is open 365 days per year.

Cattley, 66, of North Garden, submitted a backcountry camping permit on Sept. 22 indicating plans to spend seven nights on the Appalachian Trail with an anticipated exit of Oct. 6. He was reported missing on December 12. His vehicle was discovered at the Turk Mountain parking area (Skyline Drive milepost 94.1) on December 14 as park rangers closed the Drive in anticipation of an ice storm.

The remains, found near where Mr. Cattley's vehicle had been parked, were discovered by Shenandoah National Park and Virginia Department of Emergency Management staff, at 11:20 a.m. on January 2.

Based on the preliminary identification of remains found, the missing person investigation into the disappearance of Mr. Cattley has been suspended.

The body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Augusta County for positive identification and to determine the cause of death.

