Local fugitive apprehended in Nevada

Marcus Lee Lewis Photo by Sparks Police Department

RENO, Nev. – Marcus Lee Lewis, a person of interest in the disappearance of a Shenandoah Valley man, was shot by Reno/Sparks police in Reno this past weekend.

On December 4, police were notified of an individual who was possibly armed with a knife in downtown Reno. Upon the arrival of law enforcement, the subject (Lewis) failed to follow verbal commands and fled on foot. An officer in pursuit utilized a taser, which failed to stop the subject. After further refusal to follow the verbal commands of officers, shots were fired at Lewis. He received medical assistance on scene and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital.

On Tuesday night, Captain Tim Lansberry of the Page County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division was contacted by a Sparks police detective, indicating that Lewis was in custody in Reno. According to Reno/Sparks police, Lewis' current condition is described as critical, but stable.

In October, the Page County Sheriff's Office named Marcus Lee Lewis as a person of interest in the ongoing case of Joshua Dee Bradford. Bradford is described as a white male, 5’11”, 170lbs, with brown eyes and a shaved head. He has the names “Ace” and “Jack” tattooed on his neck, the name “Haley” on his shoulder, and the name “Josh” across his back.

Mr. Bradford, 35, was last seen on September 3, 2022 in the Luray area, in the company of Lewis. In a written statement, Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage said, “My investigations division is working with Reno/Sparks Police and the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney as they continue to investigate the disappearance of Joshua Bradford.”

Due to the integrity of the investigation, law enforcement is not releasing additional details at this time.

